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Poster of Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
7.3
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
7.3

Aldabra: Once Upon an Island

, 2016
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
Czechia / Family, Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
7.3
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island - Official trailer
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island  Official trailer

Synopsis

Impressive family film offers a unique stories of the wonderful animals who inhabit the Aldabra atoll, were born here, create communities, give birth to young and struggle for their survival.

Cast

Oldřich Kaiser
Oldřich Kaiser
Narrator
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Narrator
Director Steve Lichtag
Writer Steve Lichtag, Michael Havas, Donald Roman Lopez, Petr Keller
Composer Robert Jisa, Tony Levin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 19 November 2015
Release date
3 November 2016 Russia Люксор 6+
3 November 2016 Belarus
19 November 2015 Czechia
14 October 2016 Estonia
18 April 2017 Italy
3 November 2016 Kazakhstan
10 November 2016 Ukraine
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $672,826
Also known as
Once Upon an Island, Aldabra, Aldabra - C'era una volta un'isola, Aldabra: Byl jednou jeden ostrov, Salapärane saar Aldabra, Альдабра. Подорож до таємничого острова, Альдабра. Путешествие к таинственному острову, Aldabra - Byl jednou jeden ostrov

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island - Official trailer
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island Official trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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