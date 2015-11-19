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Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
7.3
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
, 2016
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
Czechia / Family, Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
Impressive family film offers a unique stories of the wonderful animals who inhabit the Aldabra atoll, were born here, create communities, give birth to young and struggle for their survival.
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Cast
Oldřich Kaiser
Narrator
Pierce Brosnan
Narrator
Director
Steve Lichtag
Writer
Steve Lichtag
,
Michael Havas
,
Donald Roman Lopez
,
Petr Keller
Composer
Robert Jisa
,
Tony Levin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
19 November 2015
Release date
3 November 2016
Russia
Люксор
6+
3 November 2016
Belarus
19 November 2015
Czechia
14 October 2016
Estonia
18 April 2017
Italy
3 November 2016
Kazakhstan
10 November 2016
Ukraine
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$672,826
Also known as
Once Upon an Island, Aldabra, Aldabra - C'era una volta un'isola, Aldabra: Byl jednou jeden ostrov, Salapärane saar Aldabra, Альдабра. Подорож до таємничого острова, Альдабра. Путешествие к таинственному острову, Aldabra - Byl jednou jeden ostrov
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
14
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 21 February 2026
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Aldabra: Once Upon an Island
Official trailer
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