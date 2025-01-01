Ana PaulsI want to know what you really think about my project.
Alex GreenI think there's no fucking way to say anything about your project since it's wrapped up in all those phrases from all those books that you've read. But obviously you're very intelligent, and probably very talented... but definitely very, uh...
Ana PaulsThank you. Thank you very much. It's so difficult to find an honest person in this town, but I really appreciate what you're saying to me. Thanks. I really want to work with this man. As a director this is very challenging to me.
Bunny DrysdaleThat's why they call him "the king". When Alex is on, there's nobody better.