Evan Wantz Darren, why do they call it a budget?
Darren They call it a budget so you don't budge from it.
Rose I've been looking for somebody all my life who would discover me.
Darren Did you look at Tower Records, cause they just re-released ABBA's greatest hits.
Alex Green This is the most pretentious crap I've ever heard.
Ana Pauls What?
Alex Green I'm sorry.
Ana Pauls I'm sorry, could you speak louder, please?
Alex Green Do you think anybody sitting around this table has a clue about what you're talking about?
Ana Pauls No, but it's time to educate people.
Alex Green You know, we think, "This is crap, but we'll do it for you, and then you do our crap." And that'll be the deal.
Bunny Drysdale Alex, you are way out of line. I brought Anna here and I brought Joey here, and I expect some respect. You're way out of line.
Alex Green Come on, Bunny...
Ana Pauls I want to know what you really think about my project.
Alex Green I think there's no fucking way to say anything about your project since it's wrapped up in all those phrases from all those books that you've read. But obviously you're very intelligent, and probably very talented... but definitely very, uh...
Ana Pauls Thank you. Thank you very much. It's so difficult to find an honest person in this town, but I really appreciate what you're saying to me. Thanks. I really want to work with this man. As a director this is very challenging to me.
Bunny Drysdale That's why they call him "the king". When Alex is on, there's nobody better.
