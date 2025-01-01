Christine DoinelI don't like this business of writing about your childhood, dragging your parents through the mud. I don't know much, but one thing I do know - if you use art to settle accounts, it's no longer art.
Christine DoinelI would have liked to be your wife.
[English subtitled version]
Christine DoinelI was a virgin when I met him and don't think I'm proud of it. My parents let me date all I wanted, but I was afraid of guys and believed certain things. Virgin at 20 - can you imagine? A walking fossil! A real idiot!
Antoine DoinelBored? I don't know what boredom is. I've heard people talk about it but I don't know what it is. There's always something to do: cut the pages of a book, do crossword puzzles, take notes. I wish there were thirty hours in a day cause I never get bored. I can't wait to get old so I can get by on five hours sleep. Why am I even discussing this? I'm going to the bathroom.
SilvanaAll men are children.
Kyoko[to Antoine]This is nice, isn't it? If I commit suicide with someone, I'd like it to be you.
Lucien Darbon[casually as he runs into Antoine at a brothel]Nothing like a good house to complete a happy home!
[last lines]
Silvana[to her husband about Antoine and Christine who have emulated their idiosyncratic behavior]See, darling? Now they're really in love.
Antoine DoinelYou said "mashi mashi" on the phone. What does that mean?
KyokoNot "mashi mashi". "Moshi moshi." It means hello.
Antoine DoinelHello? If you say, "hello, hello," is it "moshi moshi, moshi moshi"?
KyokoNo, just "moshi moshi".
Christine DoinelWatch your daddy. He's on his way to the bathroom. He'll take enough gear for an arctic expedition. Watch. A flashlight, a book. Oh, the pages aren't cut yet. A knife - and now what's he looking for? The newspaper.
CésarinSo what's your novel about?
Antoine DoinelOh, you know: life in general, my youth, moving from the personal to the universal.
CésarinYes, yes, yes. I understand. I trust I'll get an autographed copy.
CésarinThen call it "No Song and Dance"! Not bad, eh?
Lucien Darbon[to Antoine]Listen, the duck's for Alphonse, not for you. I say that 'cause I just read an interesting novel called "The Mischievous Duck". It's about this bourgeois judge who goes crazy for a little duck someone bought for his son. Very strange.
Christine DoinelNo chance of that happening to Antoine. He doesn't like things. He prefers people, though he's very partial to yellow.
Antoine DoinelThe end of the month, the end of the road, the end of the movie. I hate things that end.
Le réparateur TVLooks like hard work. My grandfather always said, "When the lazy man gets going, watch out!"
Christine DoinelMother's Day? I'm so sorry. I completely forgot.
Antoine DoinelMonsieur Desbois? He lives up there. Monsieur Desbois? That's strange. Monsieur Desbois?
Le réparateur TVProbably went out for some shopping.
Antoine DoinelI'd be surprised. He hasn't gone out in 25 years. A kind of voluntary confinement.
Antoine DoinelThis is a remarkable baby! I knew he would be, but he's even more than I expected. I'll make him what I could never be - a great writer. Victor Hugo or nothing! What Napoleon achieved with the sword, you'll achieve with the pen.
Christine DoinelShe made you suffer, huh?
Antoine DoinelOh là là. She really put me through the wringer. What a nightmare! But one night I just fell out of love with her. One moment I was in love. An hour later I couldn't stand her. I was over her.
Christine DoinelIt must be something she said.
Antoine DoinelExactly. I can't even remember what. But it was a relief.
Antoine DoinelThe world won't stop turning if we sleep in the same bed, you know.
Christine DoinelI'm not like you. I don't like things fuzzy and vague and ambiguous. I like things to be clear.
Antoine DoinelWhen we met, I was astonished at her good manners. She was so polite I had to laugh. It was very touching. Then it got on my nerves. "Thank you, sir. Thank you, ma'am. Thank you for coming. Thank you for the wonderful meal. Thank you for calling." At first I called her "Peggy Proper." "Peggy" for her reserved, British side. And "Proper" because that's how she is.
Christine DoinelIt's like a smokestack in here!
Antoine DoinelYou should see her smoke. She doesn't know how. She holds it clumsily between her fingers - like a little girl pretending to be a woman.
[first lines]
Christine Doinel[stopping at a fruit stand] Two pounds of tangerines, please.
FruiteriereHere you are, mademoiselle.
Christine DoinelNot mademoiselle - madame!
Christine Doinel[stopping at a newsstand] I'd like this magazine, please.