Bed & Board Movie Quotes

Bed & Board Movie Quotes

[English subtitled version]
Christine Doinel I don't like this business of writing about your childhood, dragging your parents through the mud. I don't know much, but one thing I do know - if you use art to settle accounts, it's no longer art.
[English subtitled version]
Antoine Doinel You're my sister, you're my daughter, you're my mother.
Christine Doinel I would have liked to be your wife.
[English subtitled version]
Christine Doinel I was a virgin when I met him and don't think I'm proud of it. My parents let me date all I wanted, but I was afraid of guys and believed certain things. Virgin at 20 - can you imagine? A walking fossil! A real idiot!
[English subtitled version]
Antoine Doinel Bored? I don't know what boredom is. I've heard people talk about it but I don't know what it is. There's always something to do: cut the pages of a book, do crossword puzzles, take notes. I wish there were thirty hours in a day cause I never get bored. I can't wait to get old so I can get by on five hours sleep. Why am I even discussing this? I'm going to the bathroom.
[English subtitled version]
Silvana All men are children.
[English subtitled version]
Kyoko [to Antoine] This is nice, isn't it? If I commit suicide with someone, I'd like it to be you.
[English subtitled version]
Lucien Darbon [casually as he runs into Antoine at a brothel] Nothing like a good house to complete a happy home!
[last lines]
[English subtitled version]
Silvana [to her husband about Antoine and Christine who have emulated their idiosyncratic behavior] See, darling? Now they're really in love.
Christine Doinel What's this?
Antoine Doinel A library staircase. I've always wanted one.
Christine Doinel But we don't have a library.
Antoine Doinel You have to start somewhere.
L'employé de bureau ricaneur If I had breasts, I'd fondle myself all day long.
Monique I get scared when I'm alone at night. I'd marry a streetlamp if it could carry on a conversation.
[English subtitled version]
Christine Doinel Oh, my poor breasts. If I have a child, I won't breast-feed him.
Antoine Doinel Well, don't look at me. He'll have to fend for himself.
[English subtitled version]
Christine Doinel Do what you have to do, but let me be. I'm not proud and never have been, so I can tell you: I still love you. But I'd rather not see you anymore.
[English subtitled version]
Antoine Doinel l'd like to kiss you.
Christine Doinel Me too...
Antoine Doinel Tenderly.
Christine Doinel Me too...
Antoine Doinel Is that true?
Christine Doinel It's true.
Antoine Doinel Let me see.
Christine Doinel Stop it!
Antoine Doinel Come on, show me. What's wrong with your breasts?
[looks]
Antoine Doinel They don't match!
Christine Doinel You're crazy.
Antoine Doinel One is bigger than the other.
Christine Doinel That's not true.
Antoine Doinel I'm afraid it is.
Christine Doinel Everyone's are like that!
Antoine Doinel Not true. You might give them names to tell them apart. Laurel and Hardy, for example.
Christine Doinel Stop!
Antoine Doinel No, I'm serious. Or perhaps you prefer Don Quixote and this plump little guy would be Sancho Panza.
Christine Doinel Antoine, you're not funny. Now, good night!
Ginette You know what I did? I bought new pajamas. I threw away the bottoms and kept just the top. What do you say to that?
Antoine Doinel Not a thing.
[English subtitled version]
Le contractuel [watching Christine walking away, noticing her legs as he often has] I'd lay her badly but I'd lay her gladly!
Antoine Doinel I don't fall in love with a girl - I fall in love with her whole family. Her mother, her father. I like a girl with good parents. I enjoy parents - as long as they're not mine!
Christine Doinel I saw you.
Antoine Doinel What?
Christine Doinel I'm not blind. You like her.
Antoine Doinel Who?
Christine Doinel Silvana! You like her! A pretty Italian woman with big breasts and luscious lips. Bastard!
Christine Doinel What a pretty little bottom this baby has.
Antoine Doinel Like his mother!
Antoine Doinel You said "mashi mashi" on the phone. What does that mean?
Kyoko Not "mashi mashi". "Moshi moshi." It means hello.
Antoine Doinel Hello? If you say, "hello, hello," is it "moshi moshi, moshi moshi"?
Kyoko No, just "moshi moshi".
Christine Doinel Watch your daddy. He's on his way to the bathroom. He'll take enough gear for an arctic expedition. Watch. A flashlight, a book. Oh, the pages aren't cut yet. A knife - and now what's he looking for? The newspaper.
Césarin So what's your novel about?
Antoine Doinel Oh, you know: life in general, my youth, moving from the personal to the universal.
Césarin Yes, yes, yes. I understand. I trust I'll get an autographed copy.
Antoine Doinel Yes, yes. "For Césarin".
Césarin What's the title?
Antoine Doinel I haven't found one yet.
Césarin Oh, that's not hard. Any singing in your novel?
Antoine Doinel No.
Césarin Any dancing?
Antoine Doinel No.
Césarin Then call it "No Song and Dance"! Not bad, eh?
Lucien Darbon [to Antoine] Listen, the duck's for Alphonse, not for you. I say that 'cause I just read an interesting novel called "The Mischievous Duck". It's about this bourgeois judge who goes crazy for a little duck someone bought for his son. Very strange.
Christine Doinel No chance of that happening to Antoine. He doesn't like things. He prefers people, though he's very partial to yellow.
Antoine Doinel The end of the month, the end of the road, the end of the movie. I hate things that end.
Le réparateur TV Looks like hard work. My grandfather always said, "When the lazy man gets going, watch out!"
Christine Doinel Mother's Day? I'm so sorry. I completely forgot.
Antoine Doinel Mother's Day was invented by the Nazis anyway.
Madame Darbon Really?
Antoine Doinel During the war.
Madame Darbon The Japanese know everything about flowers.
Antoine Doinel Floral art.
Antoine Doinel [playfully] Did you see those big, hairy hands with spindly fingers and hairy knuckles that come out at night to grab women's legs?
Christine Doinel Stop it!
Antoine Doinel Don't look.
Christine Doinel No, I'm reading.
Antoine Doinel Naked men are revolting.
Christine Doinel Not all of them.
Antoine Doinel Yes, all of them.
Christine Doinel All except one.
Antoine Doinel Ah, you're right! All except one.
Le réparateur TV Didn't you get married?
Antoine Doinel Yes. I live here. Hear that violin? That's my wife. She gives music lessons.
Le réparateur TV A musician, huh? You always did love music - and nice bourgeois girls!
Antoine Doinel I never thought of it like that.
Antoine Doinel You remember our first kiss?
Christine Doinel I was terrified. I couldn't move.
Antoine Doinel What? You made the first move!
Christine Doinel You've got it backwards.
Antoine Doinel No, I remember perfectly. The taxi stopped and I leaned over to give you a little good-bye kiss on the cheek. I saw you had your lips slightly apart. "She really wants me to kiss her!"
Christine Doinel You're hallucinating.
Antoine Doinel I'm not saying I didn't like it, but you made the first move.
Christine Doinel That's your story! You lunged at me and I just went with it.
Antoine Doinel No, I remember perfectly well how it was. Your head was tilted back, eyes closed, lips slightly apart, just like this.
Christine Doinel Oh là là.
Antoine Doinel You'd been thinking about it.
Christine Doinel About what?
Antoine Doinel About the fact we'd kiss one day.
Christine Doinel Well, of course. Every girl thinks about that.
Antoine Doinel "Every girl thinks about that." So you admit it, then?
Ginette Is your wife in the hospital for a week?
Antoine Doinel Yes.
Ginette Don't you get bored in your bed - at night - all alone?
Antoine Doinel No, I'm just fine.
Antoine Doinel Monsieur Desbois? He lives up there. Monsieur Desbois? That's strange. Monsieur Desbois?
Le réparateur TV Probably went out for some shopping.
Antoine Doinel I'd be surprised. He hasn't gone out in 25 years. A kind of voluntary confinement.
Antoine Doinel This is a remarkable baby! I knew he would be, but he's even more than I expected. I'll make him what I could never be - a great writer. Victor Hugo or nothing! What Napoleon achieved with the sword, you'll achieve with the pen.
Christine Doinel She made you suffer, huh?
Antoine Doinel Oh là là. She really put me through the wringer. What a nightmare! But one night I just fell out of love with her. One moment I was in love. An hour later I couldn't stand her. I was over her.
Christine Doinel It must be something she said.
Antoine Doinel Exactly. I can't even remember what. But it was a relief.
Antoine Doinel The world won't stop turning if we sleep in the same bed, you know.
Christine Doinel I'm not like you. I don't like things fuzzy and vague and ambiguous. I like things to be clear.
Antoine Doinel Listen, Christine.
Christine Doinel No! Don't come near me. There's nothing between us.
Christine Doinel Then what the hell am I doing here?
Christine Doinel Good question!
Christine Doinel Now I know the truth and I realize life is disgusting.
Marie Some administration! When I saw 'em on TV, I knew they'd screw us over. Are you interested in politics?
Antoine Doinel A little. I agree with you. They're all crooks.
Marie Yeah, but some crooks take more than others. If you don't follow politics, it'll get you in the end.
Césarin Working for the Americans now, eh? Do they pay you in dollars?
Antoine Doinel Yes, but the best thing is I have time to think. 'Cause I'm writing a novel.
Césarin No kidding!
Antoine Doinel Don't tell my wife. I write at night while she's asleep.
Césarin So you're a novelist like Baudelaire. Did you know he started out in flowers too?
Antoine Doinel Baudelaire wasn't a novelist.
Césarin What about "Les Fleurs du Mal"?
Antoine Doinel That's poetry.
Antoine Doinel When we met, I was astonished at her good manners. She was so polite I had to laugh. It was very touching. Then it got on my nerves. "Thank you, sir. Thank you, ma'am. Thank you for coming. Thank you for the wonderful meal. Thank you for calling." At first I called her "Peggy Proper." "Peggy" for her reserved, British side. And "Proper" because that's how she is.
Christine Doinel It's like a smokestack in here!
Antoine Doinel You should see her smoke. She doesn't know how. She holds it clumsily between her fingers - like a little girl pretending to be a woman.
[first lines]
[English subtitled version]
Christine Doinel [stopping at a fruit stand] Two pounds of tangerines, please.
Fruiteriere Here you are, mademoiselle.
Christine Doinel Not mademoiselle - madame!
Christine Doinel [stopping at a newsstand] I'd like this magazine, please.
Le marchand de journaux Very well.
Christine Doinel [noticing it hanging on the side of the stand] What a lovely poster of Nureyev. May I have it?
Le marchand de journaux Certainly.
Christine Doinel Thank you.
Le marchand de journaux Help yourself.
Christine Doinel [taking the poster down] Very nice. Terrific. How much?
Le marchand de journaux Two francs.
Christine Doinel Thank you.
Le marchand de journaux Thank you, mademoiselle.
Christine Doinel Not mademoiselle - madame!
