[first lines]

[English subtitled version]

Christine Doinel [stopping at a fruit stand] Two pounds of tangerines, please.

Fruiteriere Here you are, mademoiselle.

Christine Doinel Not mademoiselle - madame!

Christine Doinel [stopping at a newsstand] I'd like this magazine, please.

Le marchand de journaux Very well.

Christine Doinel [noticing it hanging on the side of the stand] What a lovely poster of Nureyev. May I have it?

Christine Doinel Thank you.

Le marchand de journaux Help yourself.

Christine Doinel [taking the poster down] Very nice. Terrific. How much?

Le marchand de journaux Two francs.

Christine Doinel Thank you.

Le marchand de journaux Thank you, mademoiselle.