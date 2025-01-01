Frank BurdonWill you please observe, I hae na hand ta pit i' me pouche.
[I have no hand to put in my pocket]
DonaldYou'll no stand there with a smile on your face like a split melon when the boss McGovern gets after you.
Frank BurdonThe people of these islands are the most long-suffering in the world - they'll put up anything: they'll pull in their belts if they think it's their duty, they'll even go to the ends of the earth to be blown to bits if necessary. But there's two things they won't put up with - bullying and cruelty.