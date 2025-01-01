Menu
Russian
Storm in a Teacup Movie Quotes

gatekeeper Your penny landing fee, please.
Frank Burdon Will you please observe, I hae na hand ta pit i' me pouche.
[I have no hand to put in my pocket]
Donald You'll no stand there with a smile on your face like a split melon when the boss McGovern gets after you.
Frank Burdon The people of these islands are the most long-suffering in the world - they'll put up anything: they'll pull in their belts if they think it's their duty, they'll even go to the ends of the earth to be blown to bits if necessary. But there's two things they won't put up with - bullying and cruelty.
Victoria Gow What sort of man are you, anyhow?
Frank Burdon Did you ever know a decent sort of chap who could tell you straight off what sort of a decent chap he was?
Honoria Hegarty We'll drink to his dear, departing spirit. Sure, it's only common humanity.
