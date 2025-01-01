Strickland[Repeated quote]Actions have consequences.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AllyBully this, bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Strickland[to student]You think this is funny? Messing with the tv with your goddamn computer telephone?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coach Crawford[In yellow paint]This shit is getting violent! I look like a fucking minion!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CampbellLook, we can get caught up in the whole statement game. Who said what and what they meant by what they said, and what words mean when people say them, and, you know, who's making a statement and what the statement means, and whose statement has something to do with something that someone else says. And, see, statements get... You know? And then...
CampbellShoot. Doesn't seem to be an option. Um, how about an Americano? It's basically the same thing. So I just pick "americano" right? And you can go medium, light, dark. You look like a or not look like you would want medium and then you hit brew.
CampbellAnd it's done. Thank god. One americano for you. Cheers.
Strickland[drinks his coffee but then tosses the cup in the garbage can]taste like shit. Fucking waste of money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Strickland[to a black boy and an Asian boy]get your Rush Hour asses to class!