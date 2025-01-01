Menu
Kinoafisha Films Fist Fight Fist Fight Movie Quotes

Fist Fight Movie Quotes

Strickland Fuck the police.
Campbell Teachers can't fight!
Strickland We're gonna handle our differences like real men.
Campbell What differences?
Strickland You got a job and I don't! That's the fucking difference!
Strickland You got knocked the fuck out.
Strickland [Repeated quote] Actions have consequences.
Ally Bully this, bitch!
Strickland [to student] You think this is funny? Messing with the tv with your goddamn computer telephone?
Coach Crawford [In yellow paint] This shit is getting violent! I look like a fucking minion!
Campbell Look, we can get caught up in the whole statement game. Who said what and what they meant by what they said, and what words mean when people say them, and, you know, who's making a statement and what the statement means, and whose statement has something to do with something that someone else says. And, see, statements get... You know? And then...
Strickland Snitches get stitches.
Campbell [Grabs baseball bat] Batter up, bitch!
Campbell [Covered in blue paint] Motherfucking little motherfucking sons of bitches!
Strickland [From red-band trailer] What the fuck is this? Is this a practical joke?
Coach Crawford Oh, shit.
Strickland Don't have money for books. We got money for this new fucking...
Campbell All you got to do is put in your order and it does the rest.
Strickland [to machine] Coffee.
Coach Crawford You're going to fuck that coffee machine up.
Campbell I'm fucking done with this shit! Strickland wants to fuck with me? Campbell's going to fuck right back!
Coach Crawford Give him 85%! Right in the Flintstone!
Superintendent Johnson I caught a halibut.
Strickland [to Campbell] Where you at, light roast?
Campbell [Annoying Mehar] Shit, shit, shit, shit, shit, shit, shit, shit, shit, shit!
Coach Crawford What are you, Seabiscuit?
Strickland I'll see you at three o'clock!
Ms. Monet [to Strickland] Fucking kill him! Fucking destroy him!
Strickland I can't wait to fuck you up.
Holly [From red band trailer, seeing vulgar sign at the fields] There's something weird about those fields.
Coach Crawford We're staring at a giant dick.
Holly Yeah.
Ms. Monet [to Strickland] I heard you challenged Mr. Campbell to a fist fight.
Coach Crawford He's gonna knock the sex out of you!
Strickland [complaining about the coffee machine] how the fuck do you work this shit?
Strickland [notices Campbell drinking coffee and points at him] you. Campbell!
Campbell [nervously] me?
Strickland You're the only one drinking coffee right?
Campbell Uh, yeah no I mean. I got a light roast cappuccino.
Strickland Well get your light roast ass over here and help me fix a cup.
Campbell Right yeah sure. Sorry I don't know why I was resisting that. Yeah so it's a new machine.
Strickland No shit.
Campbell It's state of the art though, all you gotta do is put in your order and it does the rest.
Strickland [yelling at the machine thinking it's voice activated] Coffee!
Campbell You know. I'll do it for you and I think that's just the easiest. Right. So you got your drink selections down here and flavors. You got hazelnut... .
Strickland I just want regular coffee.
Campbell Shoot. Doesn't seem to be an option. Um, how about an Americano? It's basically the same thing. So I just pick "americano" right? And you can go medium, light, dark. You look like a or not look like you would want medium and then you hit brew.
Campbell And it's done. Thank god. One americano for you. Cheers.
Strickland [drinks his coffee but then tosses the cup in the garbage can] taste like shit. Fucking waste of money.
Strickland [to a black boy and an Asian boy] get your Rush Hour asses to class!
Neil MacBook Pro.
Campbell I'm sorry, what?
Campbell Something occurred to me as I was being dragged down a flight of stairs by a horse on meth!
Campbell Teachers don't fight!
Strickland I'm gonna fight you!
