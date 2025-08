[first lines]

Sabina Wilson [with a playful giggle] I think women can do anything.

[shakes her head]

Jonny Smith Well, I mean, just because they can, doesn't mean they should, right?

[she giggles some more]

Jonny Smith Think about women fixing cars,

[she playfully raises her eyes]

Jonny Smith driving a taxi,

[she crinkles her nose]

Jonny Smith installing some drywall...

Sabina Wilson [shrugs] Why not?

[shakes her head]

Jonny Smith No... Look. Trust me, a girl like you, you don't really want this.

Sabina Wilson A girl like me?

Sabina Wilson I mean, I want all my options available so I can decide for myself.

[sums her up]

Jonny Smith Miss Independent.

Jonny Smith I love it. Hmm.

[picks up olive]

Jonny Smith Come here.

[is fed olive]

Jonny Smith Except... you're sitting here eating my food, enjoying my view...

Sabina Wilson By choice.

Jonny Smith No, I chose you to join me.

Sabina Wilson [chuckles] I chose to make you notice me.

Jonny Smith No. Mm-hmm. That is not your choice, Sabina.

Jonny Smith That is God's gift to you.

Sabina Wilson [chuckles] But don't you think it's sort of what you... do with those gifts... that really matters?

[lets her feet slip out of her strappy high-heeled sandals]

Sabina Wilson Every one of us.

Jonny Smith [those feet snuck up to where they have most effect] Mm.

Sabina Wilson Men, women. We all just wanna fulfill our potential,

[as he strokes her ankle:]

Sabina Wilson live our heart's desires. And that's the kind of world I wanna live in.

Jonny Smith Mm. Well, my world, is me making millions, with *you* by my side.

[she chuckles, and he fondles her calf]

Sabina Wilson It's just that I'm so good at so many things.

Jonny Smith Like what?

Sabina Wilson At my job. It's actually considered a huge advantage to be a woman.