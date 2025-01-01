Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Deadpool 2 Deadpool 2 Movie Quotes

Deadpool 2 Movie Quotes

Cable Dubstep's for pussies!
Wade Wilson You're so dark. Are you sure you're not from the DC universe?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable Who are you?
Wade Wilson I'm Batman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [to Cable] Zip it, Thanos!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson With this collar on, my superpower is just unbridled cancer. Give me a bow and arrow and I'm basically Hawkeye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable I use a device to slide through time. The longer I travel, the harder it is to control. I got two charges: one to get me here, one to get me home.
Wade Wilson [looks at the camera] Well... that's just lazy writing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weasel And last but not least... Peter.
Deadpool Any power you wanna tell us about?
Peter I don't... I don't have one. Um, I just saw the ad.
Deadpool No superpowers at all?
Peter Uh, I have both type 1 and 2 diabetes.
Deadpool Ow! Oh!
Weasel That's all the diabetes.
Deadpool Right. Yeah, you got them all. If you find a type 3, let us know. Yeah. You're in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson [to Vanessa] I hope we sharpened the cream cheese spreader.
[Wade throws the spreader into the gunman's head, killing him]
Wade Wilson [turns on time-travel device] I'll be right back. We're definitely naming our kid Cher!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable You remind me of my wife.
Wade Wilson I'm sorry?
Cable I said you remind me...
Wade Wilson No, I'm sorry that you said that while making heavy eye contact and applying lip balm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Only best buddies execute pedophiles together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [fighting the Juggernaut] Hey, big guy, the sun's getting real low.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blind Al Listen to the pain. It's both history teacher and fortune teller. Pain teaches us who we are, Wade. Sometimes it's so bad we feel like we're dying, but we can't really live until we die a little, can we?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [to Cable] You killed Black Tom, you racist son of a bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable Relax, I'm retrieving something from my utility bag.
Weasel It's a god-damn fanny pack and you know it, you sick son of a bitch! The difference is night and day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist Stay back or Justin Bieber dies!
Deadpool [to Negasonic Teenage Warhead] Ha! Justin Bieber. He called you Justin Bieber.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool I don't speak Cantonese, Mr...
[looks at card, then tosses it]
Deadpool Well, I'm not even going to attempt that. But I did take eighth grade Spanish, so donde esta la biblioteca? Which literally translates to: I don't bargain, pumpkin-fucker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Cable I was born into war, bred into it. People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it. What's the most pain you've ever felt? Maybe the kind that leaves you more machine than man.
Deadpool [halts trailer] Wait, no, STOP! What in the actual ass? Dale! Why, why are the visual effects not done? It's a metal arm! It's not like we're trying to remove a mustache! Oh fuck it, I'll do it myself...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool You know what we need to do? We need to build a fucking team. We need 'em tough, morally flexible, and young enough so they can carry this franchise 10-12 years.
Dopinder My body is an instrument of death.
Deadpool Not now, Dopinder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Any powers you wanna tell us about? Any, uh...
Peter No. I don't have one. Um, I just saw the ad. I thought it looked fun.
Deadpool ...You're in.
Dopinder [in the background, throws a box of supplies] FUCK!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson I loved her. I loved her like an ocean loves water.
Weasel An ocean is water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist [trying to get the collar off of Deadpool's neck] We need a code.
Domino Try, uh... seven?
Deadpool Settle down, Captain Lucky, it's not gonna be one number.
[Firefist presses the number 7 and unlocks the collar]
Deadpool God, that's lazy writing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Ryan Reynolds [to himself, holding the Green Lantern script] You're in the big leagues now, kid!
[blood splatters on the script and cuts to Reynolds' face with a gunshot wound in the forehead, he drops revealing Deadpool behind him with a gun]
Deadpool [to the camera] You're welcome, Canada.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter [putting lotion on face] I don't know much about this Cable fella, but I guarantee you he hasn't killed as many people as melanoma has.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Cable, you get back to your family and you tell them Wade says hi. And promise me, promise me one thing: that you'll start judging people not by the color of the skin but by the content of their character.
Cable Jesus...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Domino They're headed into the tunnel.
Deadpool I'm that kid's only hope, so sit tight and wait for my word.
Domino Whatever. We're gonna lose 'em. I'm dropping in.
Deadpool Uh, that's a negative, sole survivor. Luck is not a superpower! We are so fucked!
Deadpool No, we are most certainly not fucked.
Deadpool Seriously, I don't get it! What, you shoot luck lasers out your eyes? It's just hard to picture. And certainly not very cinematic. I mean, luck? What coked-out, glass pipe-sucking freakshow comic book artist came up with that little chestnut? Probably a guy who can't draw feet!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist What do you say we go fuck some shit up?
Juggernaut Let's Fuck Some Shit Up is my legal middle name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool I know what you're thinking: "I'm so glad I left the kiddos at home." But that's where you'd be wrong. That babysitter of yours is high as fuck right now. And believe it or not, Deadpool 2 is a family film. True story. And every big family film starts... with a vicious murder. Bambi, The Lion King, Saw 7.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [while "dying"] Can you see it? Do you see that beautiful bright light? There it is.
[dramatic pause]
Deadpool Oh, that's the sun. Don't stare directly into that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Fuck it. Superhero landing comin' up.
[jumps out of building and lands on knees]
Deadpool Ooh! Ah, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck. That is *so* not practical.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool I don't know how to thank you, but I do know how to hug you.
Cable No.
Deadpool [gets closer to Cable] Yes. Here we go. Bring it in.
[hugging Cable]
Deadpool Come on. Pelvis to pelvis. Let's go tip to tip. There we go, the kids call this docking.
[hears a knife open]
Deadpool Is there a knife in my dick?
Cable There's a knife in your dick, yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Deadpool Fuck Wolverine. First he rides my coattails with the R-rating, and then, that hairy motherfucker ups the ante by dying. What a dick. Well, guess what, Wolvie? I'm dying in this one, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenors Tenors, Basses: [singing] You can't stop him / Ah-ah-ah-ah / You can't stop this / Motherfucker!
Sopranos Sopranos, Altos: [singing] Holy... shitballs... / Holy... shitballs... / Holy... shitballs... / Holy... shitballs... / Holy... shitballs... / Holy... shitballs...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Negasonic Teenage Warhead We're X-Men.
Deadpool No, you're X-People.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead You're X-hausting.
Deadpool I see what you did there. Puns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool So, what exactly do you do in the future, anyway, huh? Some kind of soldier?
Cable Yeah, something like that.
Deadpool I was a soldier. Special Forces. I bet fifty years from now we'll be bestest buddies.
Cable Fifty years from now you'll be very dead. Your entire generation will fuck this planet into a coma.
Deadpool Boom!
[makes exploding sound]
Deadpool Spoiler alert. Ha ha! Ah, planets.
Domino [whispers to herself] Next time Uber.
Cable Here's a spoiler alert. You're not a fucking hero. You're just an annoying clown dressed up as a sex toy.
Deadpool Well, I got news for you, my heart is in the right place. Russell's not gonna kill anyone. Because of me, he's gonna know what real love is.
Cable Because of you, I'll always know what a grown man with baby balls looks like.
Deadpool I'm a grower, not a shower.
Domino I should've finished college.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson Is it just me or does Do You Wanna Build a Snowman from Frozen sound suspiciously like Papa, Can You Hear Me? from Yentl.
[singing]
Wade Wilson Papa, can you hear me?
[normal voice]
Wade Wilson And nobody fucking realizes it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Wade's legs were torn off, they're growing back and look like toddler legs. Weasel walks in on him sitting on the couch with no pants on next to Blind Al]
Weasel Why wouldn't you cover that up?
Wade Wilson A warrior has nothing to be ashamed of.
Weasel Yeah, but you do. I mean, look at you, you're just straight shirt-cocking it? Toddler style?
Wade Wilson Oh yeah. Full Winnie the Pooh.
Blind Al The hell's happening? Describe it.
Wade Wilson I wouldn't ask him to do that if I were you.
Weasel It's like, um...
Wade Wilson Here we go.
Weasel It's like he was giving birth anally but they quit halfway through. They got the legs out and said "You know what? I'm done."
Wade Wilson [to Blind Al] Happy?
Weasel It's like he's a Muppet from the waist down, but this time, you can see the Muppet's dick. Grover's got a cock the size of a...
[Dopinder comes in]
Dopinder AH! Oh, no, no, no, DP, not again.
Weasel This has happened before?
[Dopinder starts gagging]
Weasel Jesus, either vomit or don't. The indecision is killing me.
Blind Al Why couldn't God take my hearing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[talking about Deadpool 2]
Wade Wilson It lives up to the hype, *plus plus.*
Weasel Fuck it. They probably won't even make a 3.
Wade Wilson Yeah, why would they? Stop at 2, ya killed it!
[they both laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable There's nothing I can't kill.
Deadpool Well, as Scoutmaster Kevin used to say... "There's a first time for everything,son." Give me your best shot, One-Eyed Willy.
[cuts down one bullet then gets riddled by more bullets]
Deadpool Those bullets were, like, super fast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Black Tom I'm Black Tom Cassidy.
Wade Wilson White Wade Wilson.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juggernaut I'm gonna rip you in half now.
Deadpool That is such a Juggernaut thing to say!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colossus We have rules. You are not judge, jury or executioner.
Deadpool Fuck your rules! I fight for what's right, and sometimes you gotta fight dirty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool As a former X-Man...
Bedlam Trainee.
Deadpool Thank you, Bedlam. I was always appalled by the blatant sexism in the group's name. X-Men? *Men*? The point is, our group will be forward-thinking. Gender neutral. From now on, we'll be known as... X-Force.
Domino Isn't that a little derivative?
Deadpool I don't recall asking your opinion, Peter.
Peter ...That wasn't me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson George Michael was right. I'm never gonna dance again. Fuck! He's dead, too. At least we still have Bowie.
Weasel Yeah, we still...
[looks over at Dopinder, he nods and winks at him]
Weasel ... have Bowie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool And that's why "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is pure pornography.
Dopinder Wow!
Domino I really should have stayed in college...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool What do you get when you take 8-feet of chrome, one pinch of courage, a cup of good luck, a dab of racism, a splash of diabetes, and a wheelbarrow of stage 4 cancer? Answer: A family. See? I didn't lie what kind of film this was. If there's anything you take away today - other than the need to google "what the fuck is dubstep" - it's that we all need to belong to someone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[In Wade's dream]
Vanessa Kiss me like you miss me, Red.
Wade Wilson Well, come here.
[They share a long, passionate kiss]
Wade Wilson Don't fuck Elvis.
Vanessa Don't fuck Colossus.
Wade Wilson Wait, what?
[Wade gets pulled back to the real world]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Deadpool realizes Cable traveled back in time to save him]
Deadpool You time-sliding son of a bitch. You did this for me? Wait, you can't go back. You used the last of your fuel. What about your girl and your wife?
Cable No, my family's safe. And I didn't do it for you. No, I'm gonna stick around for a while and make sure the world doesn't shit itself into oblivion.
Deadpool No, you did it for me.
Cable No, I didn't.
Deadpool You did.
Cable No, I didn't.
Deadpool Pretty sure you did.
Cable No, I'm positive I didn't.
Deadpool Fine. Alright, let's flip a coin, okay? Heads, you did it for me. Tails, you did it for me.
[flips coin]
Deadpool I'm not even gonna look because you did it for me.
Cable Say it again.
Deadpool You did it for me.
Cable Jesus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson Sorry I'm late. There was a bunch of handicapable children stuck in a tree and I had to, uh...
Vanessa Uh-uh.
Wade Wilson You're right. I was fighting a caped badass. But then we discovered his mom is named Martha, too.
Vanessa No.
Wade Wilson You got me. I was rounding up all the gluten in the world and launching it into space where it can't not hurt us ever again.
Vanessa Try again.
Wade Wilson Diarrhea? We can't be sure until I get this suit off but, uh, all signs point to yes. Traffic? Hmm?
Vanessa Kiss me like you miss me, Red.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson Isn't that how it always works? Like in Star Wars, men are destined to become their father? And have consensual sex with their sister?
Vanessa I think you missed big, big chunks of that movie.
Wade Wilson No, I'm pretty sure Luke nailed her.
Vanessa Baby, that's Empire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dopinder I want to fill my soul. I want to belong to something, like you, Pool sir.
Deadpool Dopinder, you never cease to surprise me. You know, the depth of your heart is extraordinary. We all need a sense of belonging. We all need a genuine sense of home, a place...
Dopinder I want to become a contract killer.
Deadpool I'm sorry, what did you say?
Dopinder Remember when I kidnapped Bandhu and threatened him with great violence?
Deadpool Yeah, you kinda killed him.
Dopinder And remember the movie "Interview with the Vampire?"
Deadpool Don't want to.
Dopinder When Tom Cruise fed 10-year-old Kirsten Dunst blood for the first time. And she looked up at his smooth, handsome face and said "I want some more." Oh, Pool, picture me, a 10-year-old Kirsten Dunst.
Deadpool ...I'll never *not* picture that. But I can't wait to never speak of this, as soon as possible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable You're not a fuckin' hero. You're just an annoying clown dressed up as a sex toy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist How do you know what I want?
Deadpool Because I've been inside you. That came out wrong. I've been inside your shoes, which is also off-putting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blind Al Sweetheart, can you speak up? It's a little hard to hear you with that pity-dick in your mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool He's teamed up with the Juggernaut. The Juggernaut! That's, like, my favorite Marvel character ever, but you should never meet your heroes, because honestly, he's a bit of a dick! And like a lot of dicks, he's as hard as a rock, and causes nothing but problems!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable The name's Cable! From the future. Just walk away.
Wade Wilson Oh? So you're from the future? I have three questions, then. One: is dubstep still a thing? Two: which Sharknado are we on? And three: at what point will the audience say "enough with the robotic arms"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Say fuck for me. Just once. Come on, we'll do it together. It's no big deal. Here we go, 1-2-3. Fu... fu...
Colossus Fuck.
Deadpool Wow. Enjoy hell, smut mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weasel Meet Bedlam.
Deadpool Cool name. Superpowers?
Bedlam I can distort electrical fields. Including the one inside your brain, causing anxiety, confusion, pain.
Deadpool So, basically, you're Dave Matthews.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Negasonic Teenage Warhead [Introducing Yukio to Wade] Wade, Yukio. Yukio, Wade.
[Yukio waves to Wade]
Wade Wilson What the fuck knuckles is this?
Negasonic Teenage Warhead She's my girlfriend, you intolerant shit.
Wade Wilson Whoa! Pump the hate brakes, Fox and Friends. I'm just surprised anyone would date you, especially Pinkie Pie from My Little Pony.
[Winks to Yukio]
Yukio I like this guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buck You know what "fine" stands for, Wade? Fucked up, insecure, needy, and emotional. According to the...
[pauses]
Wade Wilson Kübler-Ross.
Buck Yeh. According to the Kübler-Ross model, denial is just one of the five stages of grief.
Wade Wilson Jesus Christ, Buck! No more speaking lines for you.
[walks away from bar]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool In every film, there's a moment when the hero hits rock bottom. In "Cool Runnings," it was when John Candy's prized bobsled broke. In "Human Centipede," it was when those people signed on to be in that movie. But in this film, well, you're looking at it. Rock, meet Bottom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dopinder You're my Tom Cruise!
Deadpool And you're my Kristen Dunst!
[to himself]
Deadpool Kristen? Kirsten?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [to Peter] Go home, Sugar Bear, go home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Weapon XI appears in front of Wolverine]
Wolverine Wade, is that you?
[pause]
Wolverine I guess Stryker finally figured out how to shut you up.
[as Wolverine extends his claws, Weapon XI is suddenly shot in the head by Deadpool]
Deadpool Hey, it's me! Don't scratch! Just cleaning up the timelines! Look, eventually, you're going to hang up the claws, and it's gonna make a lot of people very sad.
Wolverine Huh?
Deadpool But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again.
[shoots Weapon XI again twice]
Deadpool And when he does, say yes.
[continues to shoot Weapon XI]
Wolverine Oh, right.
[Deadpool waves at Wolverine while shooting Weapon XI and walking away]
Deadpool [whispers] I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colossus [charging at Juggernaut] Pick on someone your own size!
Deadpool That's such a you thing to say. Go get 'em, tiger! Big CGI fight comin' up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Good news and bad news. Bad news is the whole team is dead. The good news is I don't think anyone is gonna miss Shatterstar, he was a bit of a prick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist [in their cell] Tomorrow, we find the biggest guy in here... and we'll make him our bi...
[hears loud noise]
Firefist What was that?
Wade Wilson That is the biggest guy in here. Fun fact about the Ice Box, no one's ever seen it, they keep a monster in the basement. Right next to a
[looks at the camera]
Wade Wilson huge, steaming ball of foreshadowing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Deadpool / Wade Wilson says his goodbyes to all those around him, and while "dying"]
Wade Wilson I hope the Academy is watching.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson [to Cable] Is that a fanny pack? I used to have one of those in nineteen-ninety-never.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Savage Gotta prefer Marvel movies.
Deadpool We are Marvel.
Fred Savage Yeah, but you're, you know, Marvel licensed by Fox. It's kinda like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It's music, but it sucks.
Deadpool You were nicer as a kid!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Just once, I gonna to find a planet where people are worse than me at everything, a whole bunch of functional idiots. I'm gonna go there and be their Superman.
Weasel Isn't that Canada?
Deadpool You shut your goddamn trash mouth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Deadpool [dizzy from a big action sequence] Tell me they got that in slow-motion...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dopinder I could be of great use.
Wade Wilson What's your superpower?
Dopinder [thinks, then smiles] Courage.
Wade Wilson That's adorable.
Weasel Do you have the courage to check and see if there are enough sanitary napkins in the DISPENSER?
Dopinder [quietly] Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [to Vanessa after traveling back in time to save her] We're definitely naming our kid Cher!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Oh shit, that fucking does it!
[pulls out guns]
Deadpool Put your hands behind your knees and get down on your head now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Dopinder kills the headmaster by running him over with his taxi]
Dopinder [intensely] I want some more.
Deadpool I bet you do, Brown Panther.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Four or five moments. That's all it takes to be a hero. People think you wake up a hero, brush your teeth a hero, ejaculate into a soap dispenser a hero. But now, being a hero, it's only a few moments. Few moments doing the ugly stuff no one else will do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colossus What are you doing?
Deadpool My job. You're the one who said I was ready, and I frankly disagreed with you. But here we are, trying to overcome our differences. Like Beyoncé says: please...
[puts his hand on Colossus' chest]
Deadpool please stop cheating on me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson I'm gonna go make dessert. You get the strap-on, and let's make a superbaby.
Vanessa Pretty sure it doesn't work that way, but we can try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zeitgeist I'm Zeitgeist.
Deadpool Cool. I'd like to say you have the power to put your finger on the... pulse of society?
Zeitgeist No... No, I spit acidic vomit.
Deadpool Oh.
Zeitgeist You want me to demonstrate?
Deadpool No, thank you.
Weasel We'll take your word for it.
Deadpool Yeah, listen, we've all eaten at Arby's. Okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Shatterstar is killed by landing on the spinning propellers on a helicopter]
Deadpool Well, I guess we found something you're not better at.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [to Cable] Hands off that kid, John Conner!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vanessa Kids give us a chance of being better than we used to be. He needs you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [yelling at Colossus inside the Xavier Institute] You know what? Doing the right thing is sometimes messy, and fucked up, and not particularly convenient. So, stay here in Chateau de Virgin while we go get our fuck on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson ["Last words"] Woodpecker... Gingivitis... Cuntpop... Do you wanna build a snowman?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Let's go get our fuck on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [upon opening his anniversary gift from Vanessa] Oh, well that's... that's just the most... beautiful thing that I've- I don't know what this is.
Vanessa My IUD.
Deadpool ...A bomb?
Vanessa No, dip-for-brains, my birth control device.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [Cable gets out a gun and Deadpool draws his swords] Gimme your best shot, One-Eyed Willie!
[Deadpool blocks the first bullet, then misses the rest]
Deadpool ... Ow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weasel [to Wade] Go home. You've been here for three days, okay? You smell like somebody shit in a civil war wound after it'd become gangrenous. They should've just amputated it, why shit in it? Doesn't make any sense.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juggernaut Now I'm gonna shove the red guy up the old guy.
Deadpool I believe him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colossus Come quietly, or there will be trouble.
Firefist You stole that from Robocop!
Deadpool That's from Robocop! Just stand down! You're embarrassing me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Deadpool travels back to the moment before Peter is killed]
Deadpool Peter!
Peter Whoo! X-Force!
Deadpool Walk away! Just walk away!
Peter But we're X-Force!
Deadpool Nope! We're not. X-Force is just a marketing tool designed by Fox executives to keep Josh Brolin employed. It doesn't exist.
Peter All right, well, this has been pretty scary! And I need to feed my cat!
Deadpool Go home, Sugarbear. Go home.
Peter Okay. Will you give Domino my email?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [Wishing for the Vanisher's safety landing] Maybe the wind can't blow what it can't see.
[the Vanisher hits electrical wires and gets electrocuted]
Deadpool Really?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Fuck
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Is this Heaven?
Vanessa Now it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Taking the hands out of the guns of the criminals.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Colossus charges at Juggernaut]
Deadpool Go get 'em, tiger! Big CGI fight comin' up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dopinder Oh, I shit my pants.
Deadpool Actually, that may have been me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson The asshole who killed Vanessa got away.
Colossus Wade, whoever they are, we'll track them down, and bring them to justice.
Wade Wilson It was me. I'm the asshole who got away. I've killed every last one of them, except me. I couldn't kill me.
[Wade starts breaking down]
Wade Wilson We were going to start a family. We were, uh... We were gonna be a family...
Colossus Wade, Vanessa is gone. She's not coming back. This might not be the family you want, but it's the family you need. You have a good heart. It belongs here, where it can grow.
Wade Wilson What did you say? About my heart?
[Wade hugs Colossus]
Wade Wilson I think I'm in the right place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Tell me they got that in slow motion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Negasonic Teenage Warhead How something so small generates enough energy to reverse time is...
Deadpool Oh, just fix it, Eleven, or I'll take it to the Genius Bar.
Yukio Cable's gonna kill you when he finds out.
Deadpool Never heard of him.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead Why do you think I'm helping him?
[tosses Deadpool the time-travel device]
Deadpool The Lord works in mysterious ways, don't I? A good day.
Yukio Bye, Wade!
Deadpool Bye, Yukio!
Yukio That was probably a bad idea.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead What have we done?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wolverine [Upon seeing the newly transformed Deadpool/Weapon XI] Wade, is that you?
[Wade does not respond]
Wolverine I guess Stryker finally figured out how to shut you up
[unsheates his claws]
Wolverine .
[Suddenly Deadpool/Weapon XI is shot in the head by someone who is then revealed to be the current, time-traveling Deadpool]
Deadpool Hey! It's me! Don't scratch! Just tidying up the timeline.
[Deadpool shoots the old Deadpool several more times before walking away]
Deadpool [to Wolverine] Love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [after being ripped in half by Juggernaut and failed to dissuade Russell from abandoning his mission] What's Juggernaut got that I don't got? Don't you say legs! I know you're gonna say legs!
Firefist [flips Deadpool off] Legs!
Deadpool Still hurts to hear out loud!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool New plan: use all of your imaginary powers to stop Cable!
Domino Where is he? I can't see him.
Deadpool He's on top of you! He's going in through the back! OH GOD, HE'S INSIDE!
Domino You hear yourself, right?
Deadpool Accidental double entendres!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Deadpool carries baby Hitler]
Deadpool That's okay. Let me see here. Oh, gosh. That's why you're such a little bastard. No one's ever changed you. Yeah, you got a big, old stinky in there, don't you? God, it smells like Hitler's anus, which... which would make sense, wouldn't it? Yeah.
[places baby Hitler on weighing scale]
Deadpool I think we both know I don't have what it takes to do this, so I'm just gonna change your diaper real quick, and then I'm gonna come back with my friend Cable. He loves killing kids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juggernaut Knock knock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blind Al Sweetheart, could you speak up? I can't hear you with that pity dick in your mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable [referring to the headmaster, who is trying to escape Russell] He even runs like a fucking pervert.
Wade Wilson yeah - an internet predator who lost his laptop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Domino Lady Luck, take the wheel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [Restored to full health after his collar broke off] Hello, superpower.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Domino Domino, Weasel: I only do over the pants mouth stuff!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Headmaster All you dirty mutants are gonna rot in hell with the boy! Your souls are beyond redemption!
Cable [pulls out a knife] Let's see YOUR soul, perv!
Deadpool No! No! No! No more! We're better than that! We're better than him! No more senseless violence, no more bloodshed! We'll let karma take care of him.
Headmaster The day of reckoning is here!
[Dopinder runs over the headmaster in his taxi]
Deadpool I'm gonna miss him. He seemed great.
Dopinder WHOO! COURAGE, MOTHERFUCKERS!
Deadpool ...And karma, motherfucker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [Juggernaut comes out of a pile of rubble] Oh my God! Juggernaut! I thought that was you! I should've worn my white pants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Deadpool sneaks into a maternity ward and approaches one of the babies]
Deadpool Boy, howdy. Hi. This is a toughie. Yeesh. Oh, yes. You're already practicing your little salute, huh? Yes, you are. Well, we'll take care of that, won't we?
[turns around]
Deadpool Jesus Christ! This is so much tougher than I thought. Oh-ho.
[faces the baby again]
Deadpool Oh, I'm going to hell.
[points at baby]
Deadpool That makes two of us.
[places his hands on his head while walking in circles]
Deadpool You can do this.
[looks at baby again while waving his arms back and forth]
Deadpool This is crazy. This is crazy. This is crazy. This is crazy. All right.
[cracks knuckles and sighs. Baby's crib is labeled 'A. Hitler - 20 April 1889']
Deadpool Maximum effort.
[proceeds to grab baby]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Rules were meant to be broken!
Colossus That's the exact opposite of what they're meant for!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson Family was always an F-word to me. My pile-of-shit father took off and bailed. I mean, it's not like I have a lot of strong role models to draw off of for Todd.
Vanessa Hey, look at me. You are not your father. Besides... I will never, ever let our child be named Todd.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [to Domino] Zip it, black Black Widow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vanessa [to Wade Wilson] You gotta pump a baby in me first, cowboy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weasel I'm gonna stop you right there cause I'm not gonna make it to two. I won't even make it to one. I don't do well with pain, you know. I stub my toe I'm... done for the day. I cried when they cancelled Felicity. When I get really scared I get nervous erections. I have one right now. Don't look, it'll only make it worse. I don't want you to hurt me and I'll tell you anything, anything you wanna know... except for where they are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Colossus is reading a book when he hears music outside. He sees Deadpool playing Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" on his smartphone before covering his ears]
Deadpool I made mistakes! I wanna take them back! You trusted me. I took that trust... and turned it into a glory hole in an airport bathroom. The one in Minneapolis. You know the one.
[Colossus walks out of his room and looks at Deadpool]
Deadpool But even you know I'm not a complete piece of shit! I was once an X-Man!
Negasonic Teenage Warhead Trainee!
[Negasonic Teenage Warhead throws a food container at Deadpool, knocking the smartphone off his hand. Deadpool turns around and picks up the container]
Deadpool You're still using my Velcro labels. Aw.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead They do stick better than tape.
Yukio [waving at Deadpool] Hi Wade!
Negasonic Teenage Warhead Please don't.
Colossus Say whatever it is you're here to say. Make it quick.
Deadpool Right. Quick. It's the kid. Just like you, I let him down. And just like me, he's never had anyone sacrifice anything for him because the whole world wrote him off as a piece of shit a long time ago. Look, he's teamed up with the Juggernaut!
[gasps]
Deadpool The Juggernaut! Who's, like, my favorite Marvel character ever-
[looks at Yukio]
Deadpool And hi Yukio! That was really nice of you to say hi, so I'm gonna say hi back. You guys make a super cute couple. Yeah. Where was I?
[looks back at Colossus]
Deadpool Oh, yeah. You should never meet your heroes because, honestly, he's a bit of a dick! And like most dicks, he's hard as a rock and causes nothing but problems! Look, you can stop the Juggernaut. I know you can!
Colossus Do you know what would happen to me if I helped you? I would be disgraced. You are a criminal, a fugitive. But worst of all, you broke my heart, Wade.
Deadpool Then, you know what? Your heart's in the wrong place, big guy. Doing the right thing is sometimes messy and fucked up, and not particularly convenient! So stay here in Chateau de Virgin while we go get our fuck on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist Damn, it feels good to be a gangsta!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weasel I'll tell you why I'm here. "The Time Traveler's Wife's" husband beat me within an inch of my life. He was torturing me! But all I told him was everything he wanted to know. So, I'm here to help us gear up so we can go after him without me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[before the X-Force skydive]
Peter Is anybody nervous about the high winds?
Deadpool Gary...
Peter My name's Peter.
Deadpool I realize that you're new to this, but relax. You've been chosen by a higher power.
Domino Did he just call himself God?
Bedlam I think he did.
Peter I'd like to go home.
Deadpool And I'd like the McRib to be available year round, but sometimes dreams don't come true! I spent ten years in Special Forces! You think we didn't jump out of the plane because of a light breeze? YOU'RE IN THIS SHIT NOW, MUSTACHE!
Deadpool [whispers to Peter] I'm only yelling to impress the other guys. I'd never let anything happen to you, sugar-bear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist Stay back! Go home, Wade!
Deadpool Let's talk. It doesn't have to go this way! That piece of shit, he deserves to die for what he did to you. He hurt you badly. Makes you wanna hurt others. But if you kill him, he wins. You become everything he says you are, but worse. You're just a kid. You don't wanna hurt anyone.
Firefist How do you know what I want?
Deadpool Because I've been inside you!... That came out wrong. I've been inside your shoes... which is also off-putting. The point is... there are people, there are people in this stupid world, besides him, who will treat you right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Great... a bunch of armed pedophiles in nursing shoes. Can I have one of those guns?
Cable No.
Deadpool That's fine. I'm just gonna use this brick. Maximum effort.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable Why are you protecting the kid?
Deadpool I don't give a fuck about him and his Are You My Mother complex!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Showtime Mama!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colossus [chuckling] We should go before Fuckernaut wakes up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weasel Meet...
Domino "Domino."
Deadpool What's your shtick?
Domino I'm lucky.
Deadpool That's not a superpower.
Domino Yeah it is.
Deadpool No it isn't.
Domino Yes, it is.
Deadpool No it isn't.
Domino Yeah, it is.
Deadpool No, it isn't.
Domino [Smiling] Yeah it is!
Deadpool No it isn't.
Domino No it isn't.
Deadpool Yes, it is.
Domino Told you.
Deadpool GAH! Get outta my head!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dopinder Oh, mission accomplished?
Wade Wilson Well, in a George W. sort of way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable [speaking about his ex-wife] She always struggled. She was funny... filtered her pain through the prism of humor. Something I could never master.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Juggernaut! I should've worn the white pants!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool Shhhh! Shhh...
[whispers to bartender ducking behind bar after gun fire ceases]
Deadpool I'll take a cranberry-grapefruit vodka. I know it's called a Sea Breeze. Don't make me say it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson Every movie has a moment where the hero hits rock bottom, in Cool Runnings it was when John Candy's sled broke, in The Human Centipede it was when the actors signed on to be in that movie. This is no different. Rock. Meet bottom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [to prison goon] What's your superpower? Cultural appropriation?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[During a Sicilian mafia funeral, Deadpool breaks out of the coffin and shoots at the mob]
Deadpool Whoo! Do not go in there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson Fun fact about the Ice Box, though no-one has ever seen it, they say they keep a monster in the basement, right next to a huge steaming pile of foreshadowing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cable Trust me I'm even less happy about this than you are but you unleashed the Juggernaut you dumb cunt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Firefist [to Sluggo] You're about to get dick-slapped!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colossus Wade! What was the first rule?
Deadpool Label everything in the refrigerator!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juggernaut I'm gonna shove that cab driver right up your ass.
Dopinder My body and my hands are so soft.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Wilson What, we're no longer accepting applications for X-force, unfortunately. Even if we were... there's a wind advisory in effect until at least...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Black Tom You're supposed to be the toughest cunt in here, you don't seem like much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deadpool [after learning that Russell has been abused] Ah fuck it. Four or five moments! That's all it takes to be a hero.
[Negasonic Teenage Warhead flips him off]
Deadpool People think you wake up a hero. Brush your teeth a hero. Ejaculate into the soap dispenser a hero.
Colossus [sniffing his hands] Bozhe moy.
Deadpool But no, being a hero takes only a few moments. A few moments doing the ugly stuff that no one else will do.
[suddenly opens fire on the Essex House staff]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juggernaut [to Colossus] I'm gonna melt you down and make a cock ring.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more