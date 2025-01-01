Wade WilsonNo, I'm sorry that you said that while making heavy eye contact and applying lip balm.
DeadpoolOnly best buddies execute pedophiles together.
Deadpool[fighting the Juggernaut]Hey, big guy, the sun's getting real low.
Blind AlListen to the pain. It's both history teacher and fortune teller. Pain teaches us who we are, Wade. Sometimes it's so bad we feel like we're dying, but we can't really live until we die a little, can we?
Deadpool[to Cable]You killed Black Tom, you racist son of a bitch!
CableRelax, I'm retrieving something from my utility bag.
WeaselIt's a god-damn fanny pack and you know it, you sick son of a bitch! The difference is night and day.
DeadpoolWell, I'm not even going to attempt that. But I did take eighth grade Spanish, so donde esta la biblioteca? Which literally translates to: I don't bargain, pumpkin-fucker.
[from trailer]
CableI was born into war, bred into it. People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it. What's the most pain you've ever felt? Maybe the kind that leaves you more machine than man.
Deadpool[halts trailer]Wait, no, STOP! What in the actual ass? Dale! Why, why are the visual effects not done? It's a metal arm! It's not like we're trying to remove a mustache! Oh fuck it, I'll do it myself...
DeadpoolYou know what we need to do? We need to build a fucking team. We need 'em tough, morally flexible, and young enough so they can carry this franchise 10-12 years.
Peter[putting lotion on face]I don't know much about this Cable fella, but I guarantee you he hasn't killed as many people as melanoma has.
DeadpoolCable, you get back to your family and you tell them Wade says hi. And promise me, promise me one thing: that you'll start judging people not by the color of the skin but by the content of their character.
DeadpoolSeriously, I don't get it! What, you shoot luck lasers out your eyes? It's just hard to picture. And certainly not very cinematic. I mean, luck? What coked-out, glass pipe-sucking freakshow comic book artist came up with that little chestnut? Probably a guy who can't draw feet!
JuggernautLet's Fuck Some Shit Up is my legal middle name.
DeadpoolI know what you're thinking: "I'm so glad I left the kiddos at home." But that's where you'd be wrong. That babysitter of yours is high as fuck right now. And believe it or not, Deadpool 2 is a family film. True story. And every big family film starts... with a vicious murder. Bambi, The Lion King, Saw 7.
Deadpool[while "dying"]Can you see it? Do you see that beautiful bright light? There it is.
[dramatic pause]
DeadpoolOh, that's the sun. Don't stare directly into that.
DeadpoolThank you, Bedlam. I was always appalled by the blatant sexism in the group's name. X-Men? *Men*? The point is, our group will be forward-thinking. Gender neutral. From now on, we'll be known as... X-Force.
DeadpoolWhat do you get when you take 8-feet of chrome, one pinch of courage, a cup of good luck, a dab of racism, a splash of diabetes, and a wheelbarrow of stage 4 cancer? Answer: A family. See? I didn't lie what kind of film this was. If there's anything you take away today - other than the need to google "what the fuck is dubstep" - it's that we all need to belong to someone.
DopinderWhen Tom Cruise fed 10-year-old Kirsten Dunst blood for the first time. And she looked up at his smooth, handsome face and said "I want some more." Oh, Pool, picture me, a 10-year-old Kirsten Dunst.
Deadpool...I'll never *not* picture that. But I can't wait to never speak of this, as soon as possible.
CableYou're not a fuckin' hero. You're just an annoying clown dressed up as a sex toy.
DeadpoolBecause I've been inside you. That came out wrong. I've been inside your shoes, which is also off-putting.
Blind AlSweetheart, can you speak up? It's a little hard to hear you with that pity-dick in your mouth.
DeadpoolHe's teamed up with the Juggernaut. The Juggernaut! That's, like, my favorite Marvel character ever, but you should never meet your heroes, because honestly, he's a bit of a dick! And like a lot of dicks, he's as hard as a rock, and causes nothing but problems!
CableThe name's Cable! From the future. Just walk away.
Wade WilsonOh? So you're from the future? I have three questions, then. One: is dubstep still a thing? Two: which Sharknado are we on? And three: at what point will the audience say "enough with the robotic arms"?
DeadpoolSay fuck for me. Just once. Come on, we'll do it together. It's no big deal. Here we go, 1-2-3. Fu... fu...
BuckYeh. According to the Kübler-Ross model, denial is just one of the five stages of grief.
Wade WilsonJesus Christ, Buck! No more speaking lines for you.
[walks away from bar]
DeadpoolIn every film, there's a moment when the hero hits rock bottom. In "Cool Runnings," it was when John Candy's prized bobsled broke. In "Human Centipede," it was when those people signed on to be in that movie. But in this film, well, you're looking at it. Rock, meet Bottom.
DeadpoolFour or five moments. That's all it takes to be a hero. People think you wake up a hero, brush your teeth a hero, ejaculate into a soap dispenser a hero. But now, being a hero, it's only a few moments. Few moments doing the ugly stuff no one else will do.
DeadpoolYeah, listen, we've all eaten at Arby's. Okay?
[after Shatterstar is killed by landing on the spinning propellers on a helicopter]
DeadpoolWell, I guess we found something you're not better at.
Deadpool[to Cable]Hands off that kid, John Conner!
VanessaKids give us a chance of being better than we used to be. He needs you.
Deadpool[yelling at Colossus inside the Xavier Institute]You know what? Doing the right thing is sometimes messy, and fucked up, and not particularly convenient. So, stay here in Chateau de Virgin while we go get our fuck on!
Wade Wilson["Last words"]Woodpecker... Gingivitis... Cuntpop... Do you wanna build a snowman?
Weasel[to Wade]Go home. You've been here for three days, okay? You smell like somebody shit in a civil war wound after it'd become gangrenous. They should've just amputated it, why shit in it? Doesn't make any sense.
JuggernautNow I'm gonna shove the red guy up the old guy.
DeadpoolThat's okay. Let me see here. Oh, gosh. That's why you're such a little bastard. No one's ever changed you. Yeah, you got a big, old stinky in there, don't you? God, it smells like Hitler's anus, which... which would make sense, wouldn't it? Yeah.
[places baby Hitler on weighing scale]
DeadpoolI think we both know I don't have what it takes to do this, so I'm just gonna change your diaper real quick, and then I'm gonna come back with my friend Cable. He loves killing kids.
Vanessa[to Wade Wilson]You gotta pump a baby in me first, cowboy!
WeaselI'm gonna stop you right there cause I'm not gonna make it to two. I won't even make it to one. I don't do well with pain, you know. I stub my toe I'm... done for the day. I cried when they cancelled Felicity. When I get really scared I get nervous erections. I have one right now. Don't look, it'll only make it worse. I don't want you to hurt me and I'll tell you anything, anything you wanna know... except for where they are.
[Colossus is reading a book when he hears music outside. He sees Deadpool playing Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" on his smartphone before covering his ears]
DeadpoolI made mistakes! I wanna take them back! You trusted me. I took that trust... and turned it into a glory hole in an airport bathroom. The one in Minneapolis. You know the one.
[Colossus walks out of his room and looks at Deadpool]
DeadpoolBut even you know I'm not a complete piece of shit! I was once an X-Man!
ColossusSay whatever it is you're here to say. Make it quick.
DeadpoolRight. Quick. It's the kid. Just like you, I let him down. And just like me, he's never had anyone sacrifice anything for him because the whole world wrote him off as a piece of shit a long time ago. Look, he's teamed up with the Juggernaut!
[gasps]
DeadpoolThe Juggernaut! Who's, like, my favorite Marvel character ever-
[looks at Yukio]
DeadpoolAnd hi Yukio! That was really nice of you to say hi, so I'm gonna say hi back. You guys make a super cute couple. Yeah. Where was I?
[looks back at Colossus]
DeadpoolOh, yeah. You should never meet your heroes because, honestly, he's a bit of a dick! And like most dicks, he's hard as a rock and causes nothing but problems! Look, you can stop the Juggernaut. I know you can!
ColossusDo you know what would happen to me if I helped you? I would be disgraced. You are a criminal, a fugitive. But worst of all, you broke my heart, Wade.
DeadpoolThen, you know what? Your heart's in the wrong place, big guy. Doing the right thing is sometimes messy and fucked up, and not particularly convenient! So stay here in Chateau de Virgin while we go get our fuck on!
WeaselI'll tell you why I'm here. "The Time Traveler's Wife's" husband beat me within an inch of my life. He was torturing me! But all I told him was everything he wanted to know. So, I'm here to help us gear up so we can go after him without me.
DeadpoolAnd I'd like the McRib to be available year round, but sometimes dreams don't come true! I spent ten years in Special Forces! You think we didn't jump out of the plane because of a light breeze? YOU'RE IN THIS SHIT NOW, MUSTACHE!
Deadpool[whispers to Peter]I'm only yelling to impress the other guys. I'd never let anything happen to you, sugar-bear.
DeadpoolLet's talk. It doesn't have to go this way! That piece of shit, he deserves to die for what he did to you. He hurt you badly. Makes you wanna hurt others. But if you kill him, he wins. You become everything he says you are, but worse. You're just a kid. You don't wanna hurt anyone.
DeadpoolBecause I've been inside you!... That came out wrong. I've been inside your shoes... which is also off-putting. The point is... there are people, there are people in this stupid world, besides him, who will treat you right.
DeadpoolGreat... a bunch of armed pedophiles in nursing shoes. Can I have one of those guns?
[whispers to bartender ducking behind bar after gun fire ceases]
DeadpoolI'll take a cranberry-grapefruit vodka. I know it's called a Sea Breeze. Don't make me say it.
Deadpool[to prison goon]What's your superpower? Cultural appropriation?
[During a Sicilian mafia funeral, Deadpool breaks out of the coffin and shoots at the mob]