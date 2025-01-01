[Colossus is reading a book when he hears music outside. He sees Deadpool playing Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" on his smartphone before covering his ears]

Deadpool I made mistakes! I wanna take them back! You trusted me. I took that trust... and turned it into a glory hole in an airport bathroom. The one in Minneapolis. You know the one.

[Colossus walks out of his room and looks at Deadpool]

Deadpool But even you know I'm not a complete piece of shit! I was once an X-Man!

[Negasonic Teenage Warhead throws a food container at Deadpool, knocking the smartphone off his hand. Deadpool turns around and picks up the container]

Deadpool You're still using my Velcro labels. Aw.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead They do stick better than tape.

Yukio [waving at Deadpool] Hi Wade!

Negasonic Teenage Warhead Please don't.

Colossus Say whatever it is you're here to say. Make it quick.

Deadpool Right. Quick. It's the kid. Just like you, I let him down. And just like me, he's never had anyone sacrifice anything for him because the whole world wrote him off as a piece of shit a long time ago. Look, he's teamed up with the Juggernaut!

[gasps]

Deadpool The Juggernaut! Who's, like, my favorite Marvel character ever-

[looks at Yukio]

Deadpool And hi Yukio! That was really nice of you to say hi, so I'm gonna say hi back. You guys make a super cute couple. Yeah. Where was I?

[looks back at Colossus]

Deadpool Oh, yeah. You should never meet your heroes because, honestly, he's a bit of a dick! And like most dicks, he's hard as a rock and causes nothing but problems! Look, you can stop the Juggernaut. I know you can!

Colossus Do you know what would happen to me if I helped you? I would be disgraced. You are a criminal, a fugitive. But worst of all, you broke my heart, Wade.