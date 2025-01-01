Menu
'G' Men Movie Quotes

'G' Men Movie Quotes

Jeff McCord They're in that circle somewhere.
James 'Brick' Davis Only six states. We've got them cornered.
Collins I never knock.
Jean Morgan Well, it does save getting splinters in your knuckles. Someday someone's gonna knock you flat.
Jeff McCord Hello.
Hugh Farrell Well, you look like you're not going to New York.
Jeff McCord No, I'm not going to New York. I'm gonna keep on pounding the ABC's of crime into the gold-plated skulls of these babes in arms.
[leafing through some applications]
Jeff McCord Law school graduate, law school graduate, law school graduate. Listen to this: Mr. James Davis, Doctor of Law, Doctor of Philosophy, Phi Beta Kappa. Now, isn't that sweet! Phi Beta Kappa!
James 'Brick' Davis [appearing behind them] What's yours... 'Flat Foot-a Copp-a'?
Jeff McCord Who said that? Who are you?
James 'Brick' Davis I'm Davis, but don't let that spoil your fun. Go right ahead.
Jeff McCord So, you're Mr. Davis.
James 'Brick' Davis Uh-huh, and you're McCord.
Jeff McCord That's right. And this is Mr. Farrell.
Hugh Farrell Hi-ya.
James 'Brick' Davis [shaking hands] Hello.
Jeff McCord And, we're not Phi Beta Kappa.
James 'Brick' Davis No, I gathered that.
Jeff McCord A very funny remark.
Hugh Farrell Oh, lay off him, Jeff. He seems to be all right.
Jeff McCord Sure, a perfect legal specimen, but I don't think I like you, Mr. Davis.
James 'Brick' Davis No, and I can't work up much of a sweat over that kisser of yours, either.
Jeff McCord However, my personal attitude will have no bearing on your advancement. I think I'll take charge of your training personally.
Bruce J. Gregory [addressing a congressional committee] The state police cannot combat these criminals, neither can the city police. The law prohibits them from pursuing criminals across state lines. Now, with the automobile and the airplane, these gangs can get from state to state in a few hours. When Hugh Farrell died in that slaughter, he didn't even have a gun to defend himself. A federal agent is not permitted to have a gun. He can't even make an arrest without first obtaining a local warrant. Gentlemen, give us national laws with teeth in them, covering the whole field of interstate crime. Permit us to work with full effect with the state police agencies, and these gangs will be wiped out.
Congressman What laws do you need most?
Bruce J. Gregory Make bank robbery and kidnapping federal crimes. Make it a federal crime to kill a government agent, or to flee across a state line to avoid arrest or to avoid testifying as a witness. ARM YOUR AGENTS, and not just with revolvers. If these gangsters want to use machine guns, then give your special agents machine guns, shot guns, tear gas, everything else! This is war! Now, understand: I don't want to make them a group of quick trigger men, but I do want the underworld to know that when a federal agent draws his gun, he's ready and equipped to shoot to kill with the least possible waste of bullets.
Jeff McCord [when in weapons training McCord is amazed to see Brick shoot 6 bullseyes]
[sternly]
Jeff McCord Where did you learn to shoot?
James 'Brick' Davis I used to be marble champion of the Bronx.
Collins Remember to keep that tin badge of yours in Washington - if ya come around here stickin' ya puss into our affairs, you'll get a belly full of this.
Jeff McCord We're gonna make the word "government" poison to them if it's the last thing we do.
Jeff McCord You should have seen the way Davis manhandled this Leggett!
Kay McCord I'm not interested in Davis.
Jeff McCord Yeah, well, it was a sweet job -- but don't tell him I said so!
James 'Brick' Davis You haven't had an attack of brilliance lately. Why don't you try guessing?
James 'Brick' Davis I'm leaving tomorrow morning. That puts me on the other side of the fence than you, Mac.
'Mac' McKay, aka Joseph Lynch That's where you ought to be.
James 'Brick' Davis Yes, but they're out to get you. You and everybody else in your racket. And if they assign me to go after you, I've got to use everything I know about you.
'Mac' McKay, aka Joseph Lynch You've got to play ball with them, Brick. Go to it.
Collins Give me noise! Give me lots of noise!
James 'Brick' Davis Then that's the way you want me to play it?
'Mac' McKay, aka Joseph Lynch That's the only way to play it.
Jeff McCord A very funny remark.
Hugh Farrell No? We'll see.
Danny Leggett Yeah. We'll see.
