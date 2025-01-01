Jeff McCord Hello.

Hugh Farrell Well, you look like you're not going to New York.

Jeff McCord No, I'm not going to New York. I'm gonna keep on pounding the ABC's of crime into the gold-plated skulls of these babes in arms.

[leafing through some applications]

Jeff McCord Law school graduate, law school graduate, law school graduate. Listen to this: Mr. James Davis, Doctor of Law, Doctor of Philosophy, Phi Beta Kappa. Now, isn't that sweet! Phi Beta Kappa!

Jeff McCord Who said that? Who are you?

James 'Brick' Davis I'm Davis, but don't let that spoil your fun. Go right ahead.

Jeff McCord So, you're Mr. Davis.

Jeff McCord That's right. And this is Mr. Farrell.

Hugh Farrell Hi-ya.

Jeff McCord And, we're not Phi Beta Kappa.

James 'Brick' Davis No, I gathered that.

Jeff McCord A very funny remark.

Hugh Farrell Oh, lay off him, Jeff. He seems to be all right.

Jeff McCord Sure, a perfect legal specimen, but I don't think I like you, Mr. Davis.

James 'Brick' Davis No, and I can't work up much of a sweat over that kisser of yours, either.