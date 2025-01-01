Jeff McCord
Hello.
Hugh Farrell
Well, you look like you're not going to New York.
Jeff McCord
No, I'm not going to New York. I'm gonna keep on pounding the ABC's of crime into the gold-plated skulls of these babes in arms.
[leafing through some applications]
Jeff McCord
Law school graduate, law school graduate, law school graduate. Listen to this: Mr. James Davis, Doctor of Law, Doctor of Philosophy, Phi Beta Kappa. Now, isn't that sweet! Phi Beta Kappa!
Jeff McCord
Who said that? Who are you?
Jeff McCord
So, you're Mr. Davis.
Jeff McCord
That's right. And this is Mr. Farrell.
Hugh Farrell
Hi-ya.
Jeff McCord
And, we're not Phi Beta Kappa.
Jeff McCord
A very funny remark.
Hugh Farrell
Oh, lay off him, Jeff. He seems to be all right.
Jeff McCord
Sure, a perfect legal specimen, but I don't think I like you, Mr. Davis.
Jeff McCord
However, my personal attitude will have no bearing on your advancement. I think I'll take charge of your training personally.