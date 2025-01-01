King WilliamWell, she's such a child. She tries so hard and... well, she does adore you. Don't you care about her feelings?
DulceyYeah, don't you?
Princess Henrietta[smashes mirror and yells]Zora, Zora, Zora! Why is everyone always thinking about Zora?
[the king looks shocked]
Princess Henrietta[in a calm voice]Of course. I care how she feels. And don't worry, when I'm princess, I'm still going to let her speak to me. But uncle, if you really cared, you wouldn't let her come at all, because the Baron's going to pick me and the poor little thing is just going to die.