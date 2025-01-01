Menu
The Frog Prince Movie Quotes

King William Only a true princess would risk everything for a friend.
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly Ribbit.
[last lines]
Princess Zora Are you really the Prince of Freedly?
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly Yes. But do you know what my friends call me?
Princess Zora [giggles] Yes, I do!
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly What?
Princess Zora Ribbit?
Emissary I thought you were a princess.
Princess Zora I am a princess.
Emissary Princesses do not run in the halls.
Princess Zora You're not too tall. You're just right.
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly I am?
Princess Zora Yes.
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly Thank you. I thought you'd see the light.
[the cook is juggling eggs]
Princess Zora Have you seen my uncle, the king? Or Henrietta?
Cook No! Can't you see I'm busy scrambling my eggs?
Princess Henrietta [King William talks to Henrietta about the ball] I don't know what you're so worried about. Take one look at me and that will be that.
Dulcey And what about Zora?
Princess Henrietta [scoffs] Zora a princess? Please.
King William Well, she's such a child. She tries so hard and... well, she does adore you. Don't you care about her feelings?
Dulcey Yeah, don't you?
Princess Henrietta [smashes mirror and yells] Zora, Zora, Zora! Why is everyone always thinking about Zora?
[the king looks shocked]
Princess Henrietta [in a calm voice] Of course. I care how she feels. And don't worry, when I'm princess, I'm still going to let her speak to me. But uncle, if you really cared, you wouldn't let her come at all, because the Baron's going to pick me and the poor little thing is just going to die.
King William [looks disappointed] Yes... I'm afraid so.
Princess Zora You keep saying lady. I'm not a lady!
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly Yipes!
[jumps back]
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly Are you a frog?
Princess Henrietta What are you so worried about? I'm the one who's going to be crowned princess.
Dulcey Well maybe you won't. Maybe Zora will get back.
Princess Henrietta She's not coming back. She'll never find him - never.
Dulcey [angry] Well I hope she does. Because you're cruel, Henrietta. You don't deserve it. I much rather be friends with Zora than you!
[Dulcey leaves]
Princess Henrietta Good!
[Dulcey shuts the door behind her]
Princess Henrietta [shouts angrily] When I'm princess, I'll remember that!
[Henrietta and Dulcey are watching Zora dance with Ribbit]
Princess Henrietta Do you see what I see?
Dulcey Yeah. He's so cute!
Princess Henrietta No, stupid! Her! Look! I mean, she's...
Dulcey She's beautiful!
Princess Henrietta No! She looks *almost* like a princess! She's not going to have the opportunity!
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly I'm a pedigreed amphibian!
Princess Zora Pedigreed? Frogs aren't pedigreed.
Ribbit/Prince Of Freedly Of course, I'm pedigreed. Care to see my lineage?
