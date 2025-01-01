Menu
The Circus Movie Quotes

The Circus Movie Quotes

The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master Go ahead and be funny.
A Tramp If you strike that girl, I'll quit! And what's more, I want what I'm worth.
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master I'll give you fifty dollars a week.
[the tramp shakes his head]
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master Sixty!
[the tramp mouths 'no']
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master I'll double it!
A Tramp Nothing less than a hundred.
[the Circus Proprietor agrees and they shake on it]
The Head Property Man He'll kill himself.
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master That's all right; I've got him insured.
Circus Audience Where's the funny man? Bring on the funny man!
Merna I've run away from the circus.
Merna Bye. Thank you for the egg.
Merna I told you the lions were dangerous!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Al Ernest Garcia
Charles Chaplin
Tiny Sandford
