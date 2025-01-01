A Tramp If you strike that girl, I'll quit! And what's more, I want what I'm worth.

The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master I'll give you fifty dollars a week.

[the tramp shakes his head]

The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master Sixty!

[the tramp mouths 'no']

The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master I'll double it!

A Tramp Nothing less than a hundred.