Kinoafisha
Films
The Circus
The Circus Movie Quotes
The Circus Movie Quotes
Quotes
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master
Go ahead and be funny.
A Tramp
If you strike that girl, I'll quit! And what's more, I want what I'm worth.
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master
I'll give you fifty dollars a week.
[the tramp shakes his head]
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master
Sixty!
[the tramp mouths 'no']
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master
I'll double it!
A Tramp
Nothing less than a hundred.
[the Circus Proprietor agrees and they shake on it]
The Head Property Man
He'll kill himself.
The Circus Proprietor and Ring Master
That's all right; I've got him insured.
Circus Audience
Where's the funny man? Bring on the funny man!
Merna
I've run away from the circus.
Merna
Bye. Thank you for the egg.
Merna
I told you the lions were dangerous!
