Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films La Parisienne La Parisienne Movie Quotes

La Parisienne Movie Quotes

Le policier motard Brigitte Laurier, like the president of the council.
Brigitte Laurier I'm his daughter.
Le policier motard That's still no reason to run a red light.
Brigitte Laurier Please hurry, Officer. I'm running after the man I love.
Le policier motard Don't ever run after a man. That's a sure way to lose him.
Brigitte Laurier I know, but I can't help myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fernand le Barman So who's he?
Gangster Maybe he's a cop.
Gangster's moll No, he's not. I know that guy. I've seen him before. It'll come to me.
Gangster Did you screw him?
Gangster's moll No. I never forget a client and I certainly would remember him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier You're wasting your time. I'm made of ice.
Michel Legrand You really mean that?
[She doesn't]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le prince Charles [Flying a small jet plane] It's not a good idea to go to London. Let's go for a a swim in Nice. Okay with you?
[Brigitte nods approvingly]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monique Wilson Be good, my little grasshopper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fernand le Barman She's got curves in all the right places. Where did you find her? In Paris?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline Herblay Its my husband.
Michel Legrand Get out and hide in another room.
Caroline Herblay In my nightie? Are you kidding?
Brigitte Laurier You must be used to it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monique Wilson Has my little darling been a good boy while I've been away?
Michel Legrand Of course, silly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Michel Legrand I'll speak to the Prime Minister. Call me in two weeks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Michel Legrand [to Brigitte] I can tell when you're lying. You never could tell a lie to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monique Wilson You're a sweetheart for coming. Coming all the way here to see me off when you're so busy. I'll bring you some pajamas back from New York. Yours are horrible. I love you. Do you know what we'll do when I return?
Michel Legrand The exact same thing we did before you left.
Monique Wilson No. We'll go to the registry office to say yes. Yes-yes-yes.
Michel Legrand Great idea, but impossible.
Monique Wilson Why?
Michel Legrand You're already married.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier I understand your hurry. You had to see one of your mistresses. She seems like less of a tart than the others. What's her name?
Michel Legrand Miss Laurier, you are neither my wife nor my mistress. My private life doesn't concern you.
Brigitte Laurier It's not my fault if I'm in love with you. I'm not even sure why. You're not good-looking.
Michel Legrand You deserve a good spanking.
Brigitte Laurier Go ahead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand [Dictating] At the last Conference of 5, which took place in New York in 1954, the group of European ministers whose duty is to examine - no. Whose duty is to examine together the risks of the economic situation - inflationary pressures...
Brigitte Laurier I love it when you're serious.
Michel Legrand Miss Laurier, if you don't stop, I shall have to tell your father.
Brigitte Laurier What will you tell him?
Michel Legrand That you've been tormenting me for the last four months.
Brigitte Laurier And you kissed me on the neck the first time I came here?
Michel Legrand Let's not speak of that unfortunate kiss, shall we?
Brigitte Laurier You kissed me twice, on the neck and on the mouth. You seemed to enjoy it tremendously.
Michel Legrand I didn't know how young you were. Or that you were my minister's daughter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand Sit down and write. Write.
[Dictating]
Michel Legrand The group of European ministers whose duty is to examine together the risks of the economic situation - inflationary pressures - Please button up your cardigan. Where was I?
Brigitte Laurier "Inflationary pressures. Please button up your cardigan."
Michel Legrand That was directed to you. I can see your belly button.
Brigitte Laurier You don't like it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier [Pouting] What a lucky girl. I'd love to spend a weekend with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline Herblay Michel.
Michel Legrand Caroline.
Caroline Herblay The jerk who never calls me anymore.
Michel Legrand I thought after what happened...
Caroline Herblay You're so spiteful. All this for a teeny-weeny bullet.
Michel Legrand I was hospitalized for a month.
Caroline Herblay Let's put all that behind us. I'm so happy to see you again. Come, I'll introduce you to my new husband. You can't believe what an awful bore he is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alcide Laurier Does he love you?
Brigitte Laurier Not at all, unfortunately.
Alcide Laurier Good, you could end up unhappy with that guy.
Brigitte Laurier Why?
Alcide Laurier He's much too ambitious to be seriously involved with a woman. He's not the loving type.
Brigitte Laurier What about his mistresses?
Alcide Laurier That's got nothing to do with it. He has mistresses because - eh - By the way, I hope you didn't...
Brigitte Laurier Oh, no, Daddy, never.
Alcide Laurier And he's never tried...
Brigitte Laurier Never.
Alcide Laurier Bravo! He's a complete idiot, but at least he's honorable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier [Outside, in the country, during the afternoon] I hope I'm not disturbing you.
Michel Legrand Not at all. I'm delighted to see you.
Brigitte Laurier I don't believe you.
Michel Legrand It's true, Miss Laurier. Your timing is perfect. I'm all alone and you can make your dream come true. Take off your clothes.
Brigitte Laurier I don't understand?
Michel Legrand Yes, you do.
Brigitte Laurier You want to do it here, right now?
Michel Legrand You wanted to spend a weekend with me, preventing me from going to Deauville. My girlfriend's mad at me. So let's start now. Take off your clothes! Come on, take it off!
Brigitte Laurier Slob! Maniac! I hate you! You're a sex maniac!
[Leaves in a panic]
Michel Legrand If you change your mind, let me know.
Brigitte Laurier You'll never hear from me again, you pig!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline Herblay Tonight, I shall come to your room.
Michel Legrand Don't even think of it. Not here, at the president's home.
Caroline Herblay I couldn't care less about the president or his home.
Michel Legrand If your husband found out, it would be a disaster. My career would be at the mercy of the media.
Caroline Herblay There's no danger. We've got separate rooms and he sleeps like a log. It will be fine. Leave your door open. I'll be there at midnight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand You want to what?
Brigitte Laurier Be your mistress.
Michel Legrand [sarcastically] Oh, Lord, that's all I need.
Brigitte Laurier I'll never mention marriage. But I'd like you to take me in your arms and kiss me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline Herblay You little slut, coming to a boy's room in your nightie!
Brigitte Laurier What about you?
Caroline Herblay It's not the same. I'm married.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand [Michel caught with Brigitte hiding in his bed] Mr. President.
Alcide Laurier You zip it, understand? To do that to me, in front of everybody.
Michel Legrand I swear I've done nothing! It's just a misunderstanding. Say something, Brigitte! Tell him!
Brigitte Laurier I'll say whatever you want, darling.
Michel Legrand Don't call me darling.
Brigitte Laurier Okay, darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand Mr. President, listen. On my honor. On the honor of the government and the Republic, nothing happened.
Brigitte Laurier Really?
Alcide Laurier The whole of Paris saw my daughter half-naked in your bed and you tell me nothing happened. Well, I assure you something will happen. A wedding, you hear me? Immediately.
Brigitte Laurier Daddy, I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand Mr. President, do not upset her.
Alcide Laurier Shut up or I'll request your resignation immediately and slap you silly.
Brigitte Laurier Great idea. Go ahead.
Alcide Laurier [Slaps Brigitte] There!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand I suggest we go to bed right away. I'm dead tired! This is the last time I'm getting married. A nightcap?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alcide Laurier Look, my dear, I find all this difficult to believe. You've just come back from your honeymoon. It's still way too early. It can't be that terrible. So, what's the problem?
Brigitte Laurier I married a Don Juan. You did warn me.
Alcide Laurier He's unfaithful already?
Brigitte Laurier Not yet, but he will be. I can feel it. And when he does, I'll get even! I swear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alcide Laurier You're delusional. Michel loves you.
Brigitte Laurier Do you really think so? He's never told me.
Alcide Laurier Love and sadness are always silent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand Monique is an old friend. I like her. I have no reason not to see her.
Brigitte Laurier You're vile. But it's all over, Michel. I'll be unfaithful. I'll cheat on you, Michel. I'll cheat on you.
Michel Legrand Don't be silly. It's not that easy. You can't improvise adultery. You need the right attitude.
Brigitte Laurier Oh, really? Well, you asked for it. I'll take the first guy who comes through that door.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le prince Charles Forget protocol. A bit of impulsiveness never hurt anybody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le prince Charles Your wife is extolling her views on modern marriage. It's fascinating.
Brigitte Laurier I was talking about our open relationship. I find my husband's mistress quite charming.
Michel Legrand My wife likes to joke.
Le prince Charles Yes, I noticed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier [singing] Some day my prince will come...
[whistles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand [Watching Brigitte take a bath] It's dumb, but I'd love to bathe with you.
Brigitte Laurier Take a bath with your mistress. With me, it's over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monique Wilson [Kiss] What do you think of my new lipstick?
[Kiss]
Monique Wilson It's called raspberry and whiskey.
Michel Legrand Not bad at all.
[Kiss]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monique Wilson You can't treat your wife like a maid.
Michel Legrand Shut up! You don't understand.
Monique Wilson I do understand. You are a jerk, a despicable son of a bitch.
[to Brigitte]
Monique Wilson Well done. Go and be unfaithful. It's all he deserves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fernand le Barman You don't trust me? You should. I'm a friend of Fat Jules.
Le prince Charles Fat Jules?
Fernand le Barman Jules from Montpellier. The one who did three years in Clairvaux.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fernand le Barman The Parisian chick's really something. They have some class.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fernand le Barman Here are the grogs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier Don't look at me with those eyes. You're troubling me.
Le prince Charles You didn't answer my question.
Brigitte Laurier Don't ask questions. Woo me. I really want you to woo me.
Le prince Charles That's good. So do I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le prince Charles Don't you think we've danced enough? It's very late.
Brigitte Laurier We've got loads of time. Kiss me again on the neck. I love it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier If my husband could see me now.
Le prince Charles Your husband?
Brigitte Laurier When I tell him what we did and what we're going to do.
Le prince Charles You plan on telling him?
Brigitte Laurier That's right, from A to Z.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte Laurier I have a confession to make. You're my first lover.
Le prince Charles You've never been unfaithful to him?
Brigitte Laurier Never. You must agree that for the first time, I made a great choice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le prince Charles So you're a beginner in the art of adultery. That wasn't my impression yesterday. If you want to be unfaithful, you're going about it the wrong way. Never let your husband know. Most women know that. It's quite simple. When I bring you home tonight, you'll say to your husband: "Jacques, darling -"
Brigitte Laurier His name's Michel.
Le prince Charles "Michel, you'll never guess what happened today. I went to the cinema." "Alone?" "Yes. Yes, alone. And when I came out, you know who I ran into? Marie-Claire. My high school friend who you think is stupid. We went for a cup of tea, then -"
Brigitte Laurier Does the Queen believe your preposterous lies?
Le prince Charles Not always, but she did the first time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alcide Laurier Did Brigitte tell you she was with him?
Michel Legrand She certainly did.
Alcide Laurier Calm down. If she had really been with him, she would have told you the opposite. Women never tell the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La reine Greta I know you went to Nice with that young woman.
Le prince Charles Ah. Well, Greta, I assure you nothing happened. I promise you. And for once, I think I've been of service to someone.
La reine Greta You're always of service, Charles. If nothing else, you bring spice into my life. Life would be boring otherwise.
Le prince Charles You forgive like a lady.
La reine Greta Who said I'd forgiven you? Tell me, was she as ravishing at high altitude as on the ground?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
La reine Greta You can stop sneezing now. It'll get you nowhere.
Le prince Charles I'm not putting it on. You're really not fair, Greta. You know I never tell a complete lie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gangster Who's that guy over there?
Fernand le Barman Big René. See the chick he's with? Top grade.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Legrand Now, my darling, where were you this afternoon?
Brigitte Laurier I was with the prince.
Michel Legrand She's at it again.
Alcide Laurier Brigitte's only joking. Tell Michel where you really were.
Brigitte Laurier I went to the cinema on the Champs-Élysées to see an Italian film.
[Crossing her fingers, on both hands, behind her back]
Brigitte Laurier I met an old school friend coming out - the one you think is stupid - and we went for a cup of tea together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more