Monique WilsonHas my little darling been a good boy while I've been away?
Michel LegrandOf course, silly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Michel LegrandI'll speak to the Prime Minister. Call me in two weeks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Michel Legrand[to Brigitte]I can tell when you're lying. You never could tell a lie to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monique WilsonYou're a sweetheart for coming. Coming all the way here to see me off when you're so busy. I'll bring you some pajamas back from New York. Yours are horrible. I love you. Do you know what we'll do when I return?
Michel LegrandThe exact same thing we did before you left.
Monique WilsonNo. We'll go to the registry office to say yes. Yes-yes-yes.
Michel LegrandGreat idea, but impossible.
Monique WilsonWhy?
Michel LegrandYou're already married.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brigitte LaurierI understand your hurry. You had to see one of your mistresses. She seems like less of a tart than the others. What's her name?
Michel LegrandMiss Laurier, you are neither my wife nor my mistress. My private life doesn't concern you.
Brigitte LaurierIt's not my fault if I'm in love with you. I'm not even sure why. You're not good-looking.
Michel Legrand[Dictating]At the last Conference of 5, which took place in New York in 1954, the group of European ministers whose duty is to examine - no. Whose duty is to examine together the risks of the economic situation - inflationary pressures...
Brigitte LaurierNever. You must agree that for the first time, I made a great choice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Le prince CharlesSo you're a beginner in the art of adultery. That wasn't my impression yesterday. If you want to be unfaithful, you're going about it the wrong way. Never let your husband know. Most women know that. It's quite simple. When I bring you home tonight, you'll say to your husband: "Jacques, darling -"
Le prince Charles"Michel, you'll never guess what happened today. I went to the cinema." "Alone?" "Yes. Yes, alone. And when I came out, you know who I ran into? Marie-Claire. My high school friend who you think is stupid. We went for a cup of tea, then -"