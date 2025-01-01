Michel Legrand [Dictating] At the last Conference of 5, which took place in New York in 1954, the group of European ministers whose duty is to examine - no. Whose duty is to examine together the risks of the economic situation - inflationary pressures...

Brigitte Laurier I love it when you're serious.

Michel Legrand Miss Laurier, if you don't stop, I shall have to tell your father.

Brigitte Laurier What will you tell him?

Michel Legrand That you've been tormenting me for the last four months.

Brigitte Laurier And you kissed me on the neck the first time I came here?

Michel Legrand Let's not speak of that unfortunate kiss, shall we?

Brigitte Laurier You kissed me twice, on the neck and on the mouth. You seemed to enjoy it tremendously.