Kinoafisha Films Barney Thomson Barney Thomson Movie Quotes

Barney I'm 50 yrs old, got nothing to show for it. Live in this shitey flat/ not had a ride since Shakin Stephens had a number one, a mother who sticks her claws in like an old buzzard. A man by rights should live to reach his full potential and have a kick at the ball.
Wullie You look like a haunted tree.
Barney His Freezer was too wee!
Barney [narrating] It's true what they say, there's no such thing as bad publicity. It's amazing what a serial killer does for business. Good to be alive.
[last lines]
Barney [narrating] I'll tell you who I am. That top chair is mine now. I'm in the window, looking back at all of you. If you're passing, drop in. We're busy. Mind, everybody wants to spend a bit of time with Barney Thomson. Legend. What about that?
Cemolina [holding up arm from the frozen] How'd you manage that? You even labeled 'im.
Cemolina I label everything.
Holdall Do you mind saying that again in English, sir?
Man on phone ...
Holdall I can't understand a word you're saying.
Man on phone ...
Holdall Yeah, I realize you're Scottish!
