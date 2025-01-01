Menu
Art and Craft Movie Quotes

Art and Craft Movie Quotes

Mark A. Landis Where would the church be if Saint Peter didn't lie ?
Mark A. Landis People would be better off if they could be proper Vulcans, you know?
Mark A. Landis The Sotheby's label would have said, "Black chalk, brown". You know how those thing, "Black chalk, brown wash, red chalk.". I just use color pencils, you know, 'cause they can't tell.
Cowan And did you want to be an artist?
Mark A. Landis You know how it is when you're that age. You see something on TV, you wanna be this, and then you wanna be that. I saw "A dog Flanders".
Mark A. Landis I just like to copy things 'cause it's what's... , it's reassuring
Mark A. Landis Get a little... A little clouds here. Some happy little clouds. *Chuckles*
Mark A. Landis Remember when Finch said, "By George, ethical behavior always pays off?". But he was just making a joke because ethical behavior doesn't pay off.
