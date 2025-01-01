Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Art and Craft
Art and Craft Movie Quotes
Art and Craft Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Mark A. Landis
Where would the church be if Saint Peter didn't lie ?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark A. Landis
People would be better off if they could be proper Vulcans, you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark A. Landis
The Sotheby's label would have said, "Black chalk, brown". You know how those thing, "Black chalk, brown wash, red chalk.". I just use color pencils, you know, 'cause they can't tell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cowan
And did you want to be an artist?
Mark A. Landis
You know how it is when you're that age. You see something on TV, you wanna be this, and then you wanna be that. I saw "A dog Flanders".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark A. Landis
I just like to copy things 'cause it's what's... , it's reassuring
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark A. Landis
Get a little... A little clouds here. Some happy little clouds. *Chuckles*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark A. Landis
Remember when Finch said, "By George, ethical behavior always pays off?". But he was just making a joke because ethical behavior doesn't pay off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree