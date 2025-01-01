Charles Conrad I had a bet with somebody who didn't, uh, really felt that Neil spent a great deal of time before he went figuring out his famous words, and they were not extemporaneous, on-the-spot, historical words. He actually felt that these words might have even been written for Neil by somebody else. And I said well, I'll betcha five hundred bucks that when I get to the bottom of the ladder - and nobody ever remembers what the second person to do something does anyhow - I'm gonna say "It might have been a small step for Neil, but it's a big step for a little fella like me"

Buzz Aldrin [on the Moon, about to exit the LEM] Ready for me to come out?

Neil Armstrong Okay.

Buzz Aldrin Now I wanna back up and partially-close the hatch... making sure not to lock it on my way out.

Charles Conrad So this person said "Ah, no way you're gonna do that; they'll tell you what to say." And I said "Okay, but a bet's a bet." So I bet this person five-hundred dollars, and when I got to the bottom of the ladder, I said it!

Charles Conrad Man, that may have been a small one for Neil, but that's a long one for me!