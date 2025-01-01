Menu
Kinoafisha Films For All Mankind For All Mankind Movie Quotes

Charles M. Duke Jr. The only bad part about zero gravity in Apollo was goin' to the bathroom. We had a very crude system. For your feces it was a bag, and you put this bag in the right position. So you go, but the only thing is that nothing goes to the bottom of the bag in zero gravity.
Charles Conrad I had a bet with somebody who didn't, uh, really felt that Neil spent a great deal of time before he went figuring out his famous words, and they were not extemporaneous, on-the-spot, historical words. He actually felt that these words might have even been written for Neil by somebody else. And I said well, I'll betcha five hundred bucks that when I get to the bottom of the ladder - and nobody ever remembers what the second person to do something does anyhow - I'm gonna say "It might have been a small step for Neil, but it's a big step for a little fella like me"
Buzz Aldrin [on the Moon, about to exit the LEM] Ready for me to come out?
Neil Armstrong Okay.
Buzz Aldrin Now I wanna back up and partially-close the hatch... making sure not to lock it on my way out.
Charles Conrad So this person said "Ah, no way you're gonna do that; they'll tell you what to say." And I said "Okay, but a bet's a bet." So I bet this person five-hundred dollars, and when I got to the bottom of the ladder, I said it!
Charles Conrad Man, that may have been a small one for Neil, but that's a long one for me!
[laughter]
John F. Kennedy We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy but because they are hard.
John Young [alone in the Command Module, following CSM-LEM separation during Apollo X] You'll never know how big this thing gets when there ain't nobody in here but one guy.
T. Kenneth Mattingly II I had the only window at this point, and I looked out, and doggone if the moon wasn't visible in the daylight right straight out the top of the window. I know they're doin' their job right because the moon's right straight ahead and that's where we're pointed and they're gonna launch us right straight to this thing.
John F. Kennedy We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained and new rights to be won and they must be won and used for the progress of all mankind.
Edward H. White II When you're outside in one of those space suits, you're *really* in space. There are no boundaries to what you're seeing. It's like having a gold fish bowl over your head, which gives you unlimited visibility. And then the portable life support system is just very, very quiet. You know, there's a water pump in it that's circulating water through your underwear, you know, cooling water. And there's a fan that's pumping the oxygen through. But, they're very quiet. You can't hear them at all. It's as if you're out there without anything on.
Joe Kerwin Roger. Guys, I've got the word you wanted to hear: You are go for TLI
[Trans-Lunar Injection]
Joe Kerwin ; you're go for the Moon.
Russell L. Schweickart There's a total and complete silence in that beautiful view and the realization, of course, that you're going 25,000 miles an hour.
[Command Module Pilot Mattingly stands on the launch tower, waiting to enter Apollo 16]
T. Kenneth Mattingly II I just stood around and waited until they strapped in. And here was a kind of a strange quiet. You look out and you can see the large part of the state and ocean and this - this thing out here. You have the feeling that it's alive.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Charlz Konrad
Buzz Aldrin
Neil Armstrong
John F. Kennedy
Rusty Schweickart
