Katherine JohnsonThere are no colored bathrooms in this building, or any building outside the West Campus, which is half a mile away. Did you know that? I have to walk to Timbuktu just to relieve myself! And I can't use one of the handy bikes. Picture that, Mr. Harrison. My uniform, skirt below the knees and my heels and simple necklace pearls. Well, I don't own pearls. Lord knows you don't pay the colored enough to afford pearls! And I work like a dog day and night, living on coffee from a pot none of you want to touch! So, excuse me if I have to go to the restroom a few times a day.
Mary JacksonEvery time we get a chance to get ahead they move the finish line. Every time.
Mary Jackson[to the Judge]I plan on being an engineer at NASA, but I can't do that without taking them classes at that all-white high school, and I can't change the color of my skin, so I have no choice, but to be the first, which I can't do without you, sir. Your honor, out of all the cases you gon hear today, which one is gon matter hundred years from now? Which one is gon make you the first?
Karl ZielinskiMary, a person with an engineer's mind should be an engineer. You can't be a computer the rest of your life.
Mary JacksonMr. Zielinski, I'm a negro woman. I'm not gonna entertain the impossible.
Karl ZielinskiAnd I'm a Polish Jew whose parents died in a Nazi prison camp, now I'm standing beneath a spaceship that's going to carry an astronaut to the stars. I think we can say we are living the impossible. Let me ask you, if you were a white male, would you wish to be an engineer?
Katherine JohnsonI will have you know, I was the first Negro female student at West Virginia University graduate school. On any given day, I analyze the velometer levels for air displacement, friction and velocity. And compute over ten thousand calculations by cosine, square root and lately analytic geometry by hand. There are twenty, bright, highly capable Negro women in the west computing group, and we're proud to be doing our part for the country. So yes, they let women do some things at NASA, Mr. Johnson. And it's not because we wear skirts, it's because we wear glasses. Have a good day.
Dorothy VaughanSeparate and equal are two different things. Just 'cause it's the way, doesn't make it right, understand?