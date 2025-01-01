Dorothy Vaughan [At a church picnic, speaking about Colonel Jim Johnson while fixing plates at the food table] I hear he's planning on staying in the area.

Katherine Johnson Well... Well, that's good for him.

Mary Jackson [Looking at Colonel Johnson, who is talking with a group of men] Katherine, go find your way over there. That Colonel Jim is a tall glass of water.

Dorothy Vaughan That he is. Tall, strong, commanding.

Mary Jackson And I bet he's like that day and night.

[Mary scoffs]

Katherine Johnson Please have some shame.

Mary Jackson I will not.

Dorothy Vaughan Hmm, I think he's smiling over here.

Mary Jackson At you.

Katherine Johnson [Katherine turns, sees the colonel watching her, smiles, and turns back to the table] Well, I'm not smiling back.

Dorothy Vaughan Yes, you are.

Mary Jackson Oh, child. You are all teeth right now.

Katherine Johnson I am not.

Mary Jackson [Waving at the colonel to come over while mouthing] Come over here and say hi.

Dorothy Vaughan [Colonel Johnson leaves the men, walking toward the ladies] He's coming over.

Katherine Johnson Now why would he be doing that?

Dorothy Vaughan 'Cause Mary's been waving at him.

Katherine Johnson No! Ladies I am not ready.

Mary Jackson It's too late. Fix your hair.

Dorothy Vaughan [Colonel Johnson joins the ladies, Katherine turns around] Hello, Colonel. I'm Dorothy Vaughn. That's Mary Jackson. I believe you met her husband Levi.

Colonel Jim Johnson Yes ma'am. Good to meet y'all.

Dorothy Vaughan And Mrs. Katherine Goble.

Mary Jackson She's not married. She's a widow, with three beautiful little girls. So well behaved. Angels on earth is what we like to call them. Dorothy, slice of pie?

Dorothy Vaughan I'd love one. Excuse me.

[Dorothy and Mary begin to walk away]