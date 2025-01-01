Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Hidden Figures Hidden Figures Movie Quotes

Hidden Figures Movie Quotes

Al Harrison Here at NASA we all pee the same color.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katherine Johnson There are no colored bathrooms in this building, or any building outside the West Campus, which is half a mile away. Did you know that? I have to walk to Timbuktu just to relieve myself! And I can't use one of the handy bikes. Picture that, Mr. Harrison. My uniform, skirt below the knees and my heels and simple necklace pearls. Well, I don't own pearls. Lord knows you don't pay the colored enough to afford pearls! And I work like a dog day and night, living on coffee from a pot none of you want to touch! So, excuse me if I have to go to the restroom a few times a day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vivian Mitchell Despite what you may think, I have nothing against y'all.
Dorothy Vaughan I know. I know you probably believe that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Jackson Every time we get a chance to get ahead they move the finish line. Every time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Jackson [to the Judge] I plan on being an engineer at NASA, but I can't do that without taking them classes at that all-white high school, and I can't change the color of my skin, so I have no choice, but to be the first, which I can't do without you, sir. Your honor, out of all the cases you gon hear today, which one is gon matter hundred years from now? Which one is gon make you the first?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karl Zielinski Mary, a person with an engineer's mind should be an engineer. You can't be a computer the rest of your life.
Mary Jackson Mr. Zielinski, I'm a negro woman. I'm not gonna entertain the impossible.
Karl Zielinski And I'm a Polish Jew whose parents died in a Nazi prison camp, now I'm standing beneath a spaceship that's going to carry an astronaut to the stars. I think we can say we are living the impossible. Let me ask you, if you were a white male, would you wish to be an engineer?
Mary Jackson I wouldn't have to. I'd already be one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katherine Johnson How can you be possibly ogling these white men?
Mary Jackson It's equal rights. I have the right to see fine in every color
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Glenn Let's get the girl to check the numbers.
Al Harrison The girl?
John Glenn Yes, sir.
Al Harrison You mean Katherine?
John Glenn Yes, sir, the smart one. And if she says they're good, I'm ready to go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Jackson We go from being our father's daughters, to our husband's wives to our babies' mothers...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Jackson Oh, I'll tell you where to begin: Three Negro women chasing a white police officer down a highway in Hampton, Virginia in 1961. Ladies, that there is a God-ordained miracle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Jim Johnson They let women handle that sort of...
Colonel Jim Johnson [sees Katherine looking offended] That's not what I mean.
Katherine Johnson What do you mean?
Colonel Jim Johnson I'm just surprised at something so taxing.
Katherine Johnson Oh Mr. Johnson, if I were you, I'd quit talking right now.
Katherine Johnson I don't mean no disrespect.
Katherine Johnson I will have you know, I was the first Negro female student at West Virginia University graduate school. On any given day, I analyze the velometer levels for air displacement, friction and velocity. And compute over ten thousand calculations by cosine, square root and lately analytic geometry by hand. There are twenty, bright, highly capable Negro women in the west computing group, and we're proud to be doing our part for the country. So yes, they let women do some things at NASA, Mr. Johnson. And it's not because we wear skirts, it's because we wear glasses. Have a good day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Vaughan Separate and equal are two different things. Just 'cause it's the way, doesn't make it right, understand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Vaughan Thank you for the information, Mrs. Mitchell.
Vivian Mitchell You're quite welcome, Mrs. Vaughan.
[respectfully calling her by her last name for the first time]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Levi Jackson Civil rights ain't always civil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Night School Professor Well, the curriculum is not designed for teaching a woman.
Mary Jackson I imagine it's the same as teaching a man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Vaughan If you act right - you are right. That's for certain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al Harrison You know what your job is, Paul? Find the genius among those geniuses. Pull us all up. We get to the peak together, or we don't get there at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al Harrison Within these walls, who... who makes the rules?
Katherine Johnson You, sir. You are the boss. You just have to act like one, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al Harrison So, er, do you think we'll get to the moon?
Katherine Johnson We're already there, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karl Zielinski [to Mary] No shoe is worth your life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Jim Johnson I'm sorry, Katherine.
Katherine Johnson For what, Jim?
Colonel Jim Johnson Underestimating you, and any other woman like you, though I don't imagine there's many.
Katherine Johnson That's good practice right there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Vaughan [Repeated line to the IBM computer as she gets it to work] Atta girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Jackson What the devil are you doing? Are you taking a break?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Vaughan [At a church picnic, speaking about Colonel Jim Johnson while fixing plates at the food table] I hear he's planning on staying in the area.
Katherine Johnson Well... Well, that's good for him.
Mary Jackson [Looking at Colonel Johnson, who is talking with a group of men] Katherine, go find your way over there. That Colonel Jim is a tall glass of water.
Dorothy Vaughan That he is. Tall, strong, commanding.
Katherine Johnson Oh...
Mary Jackson And I bet he's like that day and night.
Katherine Johnson Mary, it's Sunday.
[Mary scoffs]
Katherine Johnson Please have some shame.
Mary Jackson I will not.
Dorothy Vaughan Hmm, I think he's smiling over here.
Mary Jackson At you.
Katherine Johnson [Katherine turns, sees the colonel watching her, smiles, and turns back to the table] Well, I'm not smiling back.
Dorothy Vaughan Yes, you are.
Mary Jackson Oh, child. You are all teeth right now.
Katherine Johnson I am not.
Mary Jackson [Waving at the colonel to come over while mouthing] Come over here and say hi.
Dorothy Vaughan [Colonel Johnson leaves the men, walking toward the ladies] He's coming over.
Katherine Johnson Now why would he be doing that?
Dorothy Vaughan 'Cause Mary's been waving at him.
Katherine Johnson No! Ladies I am not ready.
Mary Jackson It's too late. Fix your hair.
Dorothy Vaughan [Colonel Johnson joins the ladies, Katherine turns around] Hello, Colonel. I'm Dorothy Vaughn. That's Mary Jackson. I believe you met her husband Levi.
Colonel Jim Johnson Yes ma'am. Good to meet y'all.
Dorothy Vaughan And Mrs. Katherine Goble.
Mary Jackson She's not married. She's a widow, with three beautiful little girls. So well behaved. Angels on earth is what we like to call them. Dorothy, slice of pie?
Dorothy Vaughan I'd love one. Excuse me.
[Dorothy and Mary begin to walk away]
Katherine Johnson You already have a slice of pie, Doroth-...
Dorothy Vaughan Uh-huh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
White Cop Damn Russians are watching us right now. Sputniks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al Harrison Ruth, what's the status of that computer?
Ruth She's right behind you, Mr. Harrison.
Al Harrison [Turns to look at Katherine] Does she handle analytic geometry?
Ruth Absolutely. And, she speaks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dorothy Vaughan Now don't get me wrong, any upward movement is movement for us all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katherine Johnson Button it up Mary. No one wants to go to jail behind your mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katherine Johnson Execuse me. May I ask you where the ladies' room is?
Ruth Sorry, I have no idea where your bathroom is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more