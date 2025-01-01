Lydia You ever think about... what the world would be like without you? If I just went ahead and killed myself this would all be over.

Link Oh, so that's where we're at, giving up. Fine. You kill yourself then I'll kill myself and I'll take some innocent people with me. How'd that be?

Lydia You think I'm kidding, Dad, but I've tried.

Link Yeah, so have I, plenty of times. Where's that got us?

Lydia I took all of my stepdad's pills when I was twelve.

Link Girls take pills when they want somebody to find them.

Lydia I tried to hang myself when I was ten years old.

Link Well, that didn't work very well.

Lydia You understand what I'm trying to tell you?

Lydia I was ten years old.

Link I knew a ten-year-old kid, killed his whole family with a rock.

Lydia What the fuck does that mean? Why don't you ever listen to me?

Link [Points to the top of his head] Look. Feel this, right up here.

Link Yes, come on, it's important. Feel it, come on.

Lydia [Touches his head] Oh my god. What is that?

Link Yeah, drove my bike off a cliff on the PCH, split my head wide open. The point is I meant to do it, but they saved my ass anyway and there's a steel plate in my head. And look at this.

Lydia No. I don't want to. You're a fucking Cyborg.

Link I opened up my wrists in prison. Then I got sepsis, spent two months in the prison hospital watching game shows then I really wanted to kill myself.

Lydia Alright, you win.

Link No, there's no winning or losing. You either wanna wake up in the morning or you don't, and if you can't find a way to live with yourself, well then, why run? Why come to me, why do any of this?

Lydia I don't wanna die.