LinkThat's right, you don't wanna die. Cause you're a seventeen-year-old kid and you got a lot to live for. Okay? You may not wanna wake up tomorrow, but the day after that might just be great. Might be the best fucking day of your life. You know? You don't wanna miss it, right?
Lydia[In an AA support group]I've been sober a year, but I miss my Dad so much that sometimes I can't sleep at night, but I tell myself that he's watching over me. Sometimes there's this shame that almost breaks my back, but I tell myself, when you owe your life to someone, you better live it... So I just say thank you.
LinkYou sure are a good girl. You sure are. You sure... are.
LydiaI don't wanna say too much because you see my boyfriend wanted us to get married so I wouldn't be able to testify against him in court.
PreacherGoddamn brat! I was running the fucking Coachella Valley before you were an itch in your daddy's sack! So, don't tell me! My life isn't on Instagram, for Christ's sake. I'm in the fucking history books! Vietnam, 19th Engineer Combat Battalion. Look it up! Look it up! I've dug up more fucking mines than I could've blown the moon up with! Do you understand that?