Blood Father Movie Quotes

Blood Father Movie Quotes

Kirby You know the difference between fitting and proper?
Link Well, I'm not a trailer park poet like you, Kirby. You're gonna have to tell me.
Kirby Well, it goes like this. I could shove my thumb up your ass right now and it would probably fit...
Link Mmm-hmm.
Kirby ...but it wouldn't be proper!
Lydia You ever think about... what the world would be like without you? If I just went ahead and killed myself this would all be over.
Link Oh, so that's where we're at, giving up. Fine. You kill yourself then I'll kill myself and I'll take some innocent people with me. How'd that be?
Lydia You think I'm kidding, Dad, but I've tried.
Link Yeah, so have I, plenty of times. Where's that got us?
Lydia I took all of my stepdad's pills when I was twelve.
Link Girls take pills when they want somebody to find them.
Lydia I tried to hang myself when I was ten years old.
Link Well, that didn't work very well.
Lydia You understand what I'm trying to tell you?
Link Yeah, sure. Congratulations.
Lydia I was ten years old.
Link I knew a ten-year-old kid, killed his whole family with a rock.
Lydia What the fuck does that mean? Why don't you ever listen to me?
Link I'm listening, okay.
Link [Points to the top of his head] Look. Feel this, right up here.
Lydia No.
Link Yes, come on, it's important. Feel it, come on.
Lydia [Touches his head] Oh my god. What is that?
Link Yeah, drove my bike off a cliff on the PCH, split my head wide open. The point is I meant to do it, but they saved my ass anyway and there's a steel plate in my head. And look at this.
Lydia No. I don't want to. You're a fucking Cyborg.
Link I opened up my wrists in prison. Then I got sepsis, spent two months in the prison hospital watching game shows then I really wanted to kill myself.
Lydia Alright, you win.
Link No, there's no winning or losing. You either wanna wake up in the morning or you don't, and if you can't find a way to live with yourself, well then, why run? Why come to me, why do any of this?
Lydia I don't wanna die.
Link That's right, you don't wanna die. Cause you're a seventeen-year-old kid and you got a lot to live for. Okay? You may not wanna wake up tomorrow, but the day after that might just be great. Might be the best fucking day of your life. You know? You don't wanna miss it, right?
Lydia [In an AA support group] I've been sober a year, but I miss my Dad so much that sometimes I can't sleep at night, but I tell myself that he's watching over me. Sometimes there's this shame that almost breaks my back, but I tell myself, when you owe your life to someone, you better live it... So I just say thank you.
Link You sure are a good girl. You sure are. You sure... are.
Lydia I don't wanna say too much because you see my boyfriend wanted us to get married so I wouldn't be able to testify against him in court.
Link Pretty romantic.
Preacher What'cha you doin'? Stealing from me, Link?
Link Stealing? You stole every goddamn thing I ever had. Now look at you. You're so fucking broke and pathetic, I can't even kill you for it. You even stole that from me!
Link You may not wanna wake up tomorrow,
Link but the day after that might just be great.
Link Might be the best fucking day of your life, you know?
Preacher [Points a gun at Link] I can't believe you'd have the nerve...
[Link shoots Preacher in the chest and kills him]
Link Fucker.
Kirby I'm sorry, Johnny. I did my best.
Lydia Count to a million if you want to! If you think that I'm leaving here without you, then you don't know me! All this time, and you never even fucking knew me!
Link What? Okay. Okay. It's nice to meet you.
Preacher Goddamn brat! I was running the fucking Coachella Valley before you were an itch in your daddy's sack! So, don't tell me! My life isn't on Instagram, for Christ's sake. I'm in the fucking history books! Vietnam, 19th Engineer Combat Battalion. Look it up! Look it up! I've dug up more fucking mines than I could've blown the moon up with! Do you understand that?
Link Keep talking, senile motherfucker!
Preacher Motherfucker?
Link Yeah!
Preacher I wouldn't be if you kept your mother home at night!
Link I'll call you from the road, Kirby, promise. Sober as the judge.
Kirby John, it's really hard to be your sponsor.
Link How 'bout I shoot you right now?
Preacher With your daughter right outside?
Link Yeah, I might.
Preacher No, you won't. You can't. You're past that. I watched it, I saw it. You've changed.
Link Where are you hiding the shit? Tell me right *fucking* now, this is not cute! I worked too hard and this place is clean, I'm not going down for a game of FUCKING HIDE AND SEEK!
Link [dying] Don't leave me, stay here, please.
Lydia Yeah.
Link Yeah, yeah. Just let me look at you. Your hair came out good.
