[first lines]

[Walter Craig drives up to Pilgrim's Farm and looks around with an expression that is part suspicious and part dumbfounded]

Eliot Foley Ah! Walter Craig?

Walter Craig How do you do. You're Eliot Foley.

[they shake hands]

Eliot Foley That's right. So glad you were able to come. Let's have your bag. I'll put the car away afterwards. You know, it struck me, after I'd telephoned you, rather cheek on my part to ask a busy architect like yourself to come down and spend the weekend with a set of complete strangers.

Walter Craig [to himself] Not complete.

Eliot Foley You see, we're pretty cramped for space here. We need at least two more bedrooms.

Walter Craig And with only one living room.

Eliot Foley Yes, only one living room. However, we'll go into all that in the morning, shall we?

[they enter the house]

Eliot Foley Know this part of the world at all?

Walter Craig No. I've never been here before. No. Not actually.

Eliot Foley Well, let me take your things.

[he notices that Craig is already hanging up his hat and coat on a coat rack in an alcove]

Eliot Foley Ha, ha, fancy your spotting that. Trained professional eye, eh?

Walter Craig Yes, of course.

Eliot Foley Well, we have seven other guests, so I've put you in the barn. But don't get worried...

Walter Craig ...it has central heating and every modern convenience.

Eliot Foley The very words I was going to use!

Eliot Foley Well, this way; I expect they've started tea.