Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Big Daddy Big Daddy Movie Quotes

Big Daddy Movie Quotes

Julian ...but I wipe my own ass, I wipe my own ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Discussing Vanessa's new senior citizen boyfriend]
Vanessa He has a five year plan.
Sonny What is it? "Don't die"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Homeless Guy Sonny was real nice to the kid. Wish my father was like him. My father was a military man. Guess I wasn't such a good soldier. Anyways, when I was 35, he tried to give me a crew cut while I was asleep. I woke up, broke his arm, haven't seen him since. I'd rather live in a dumpster then under his freaky ass rules! (Notices a McDonald's bag in Sonny's hand) Anyways, I think Sonny Koufax should be acquitted of all the charges. If O.J. can get away with murder, why can't Sonny have his kid? (points at a black man) This guy knows what I'm talking about! No more questions!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Julian and the Delivery Guy are learning how to read]
Julian Electricity! Constitution! Philadelphia!
Nazo Fish! Pony! Hip, Hip Hop, Hip Hop anonymous? Damn you! You gave him the easy ones.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[at McDonald's]
Sonny Okay, what do you want?
Julian Cheerios.
Sonny Cheerios? They don't got Cheerios. What else?
Julian Lasagna.
Sonny Lasagna? What the hell is the matter with you? Um, we'll take hot cakes and sausage...
Employee Sorry, sir, we stopped serving breakfast.
Sonny What are you talking about? We're FOUR seconds late.
Employee No, you're 30 minutes and four seconds late. We stopped serving breakfast at 10:30.
Sonny Aw, HORSESHIT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy How long have you delivered food to Mr. Koufax?
Nazo I deliver food for six years. Plus, I'm stripper. But I've gained weight so that's a problem.
Tommy I see. And, in your experience, was Sonny a good father to Julian?
Nazo Oh, yes. They make terrific pair. They went together like lamb and tuna fish.
Tommy Lamb and tuna fish?
Nazo Maybe you like spaghetti and meatball? You more comfortable with that analogy?
Homeless Guy Yes, considering we're in America. I mean, if you don't like spaghetti and meatballs, why don't you get the hell out?
Nazo Listen, I'll come down there and give you a crew cut, Mister.
Homeless Guy Let's see your clippers.
Nazo Not my problem your father was sick.
Homeless Guy That - well - -Stop yelling at me! AAAhhhhhhhh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny [steps on Julian's Scuba Steve Doll] Ow, Scuba Steve! Damn You!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julian But after my nap I always watch the Kangaroo Song.
Sonny It's overtime right now and there's a penalty shot about to take place. This happens about once every ten years so...
Julian Kangaroo song, kangaroo song, kangaroo song, KANGAROO SONG!
Sonny ALLLRRIIIGGGHTT! God you were normal yesterday!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julian I wipe my own ass.
Nazo Me too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny [Julian is bouncing up and down in front of the TV on a rubber ball] Hey.
Julian Hey!
Sonny You like hockey?
Julian You like hockey?
Sonny This is a big, important game.
Julian This is a big, important game!
Sonny Cut the crap.
Julian Cut the crap!
Sonny I'm being serious, don't do that.
Julian I'm being serious, don't do that!
Sonny [quickly] How much wood would a wood chuck chuck, if a wood chuck could chuck wood?
Julian [stops bouncing]
Sonny That's what I thought. Shut up.
[Julian resumes bouncing in front of the TV]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Hey! You just made the biggest mistake of your life, baby. I know you're gunna be missing me when you have that big, white, wrinkly body on you with his loose skin and old balls... gross! Ugh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Castellucci Objection, Your Honor! The court is interested in the truth, not the opinion of the defendant's father.
Lenny You want my opinion? My son is a moron.
Ted Castellucci I withdraw my objection. Please proceed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corinne What's this I hear about you doing laundry with my sister?
Sonny Did she say we were doing laundry? Because where I come from, it's called "doing the hibbidy-dibbidy."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Herlihy Goddamn Jets!
Waitress Hey, cutie! What are you doing here?
Julian Watching football.
Waitress Oh yea, who do you want to win?
Julian The Goddamn Jets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Say "Happy Halloween".
Reluctant Trick-or-Treat Giver Happy Halloween.
Sonny Yeah, next year be prepared!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Hey man, who won the Knick game?
Angry Guy Who cares?
Sonny Don't worry. He can't hold you down forever.
Angry Guy What are you talking about?
Sonny You know what I'm talking about.
Angry Guy You're a loser.
Sonny You're mad at your dad, not me. I forgive you.
Angry Guy [walking away crying] I am. I hate my father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about the Kangaroo song]
Sonny [to Julian] I can't take this shit. Are you serious?
[Julian continues jumping to the Kangaroo song]
Sonny [under his breath; about the character in the song] Douchebag kangaroo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny What, you want a father figure? Stop pulling your sister's hair!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Customer [while Jullian is crying] Nice parenting.
Sonny Hey, thanks! Who are you? My therapist?
[tosses the guy's fries over his shoulder]
Sonny Take a walk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julian [pointing to Vanessa's older lover] Sonny, is that the man with the old balls?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corinne We wasted the good surprise on you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Don't worry about me making money. I'm in love with a woman who makes plenty of it. She'll be my sugar mamma.
Homeless Guy I gotta get me one of those.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike I am still weirded out seeing them kiss.
Sonny Why? They're gay. That's what gay guys do.
Mike Yeah, but they were like brothers to us in school.
Sonny They're still our brothers. Our very gay brothers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny I'm thinkin' about keepin' the kid.
Phil D'Amato Sonny, remember that time you went with me to the pet store to get fish food and you saw that cute little puppy and you wanted to get it, but then I reminded you about feeding it and cleaning it and toilet-training it?
Sonny Yeah...
Phil D'Amato Well, this is kinda like that - except with a human!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny I had a mother lined up for him, but she's bangin' the Pepperidge Farm guy and the kid won't stop peeing and throwing up, he's like a cocker spaniel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Have a good sleep there, Corrine. Pleasant Hooters!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny What do you eat?
Julian Food.
Sonny Oh yea? Well I eat food too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nazo This is bullshit! Should have same rules for everyone, no matter what age!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nazo What are your cards?
Julian 'Frankenstein' McGrath I got a six, a five, a Jack, a four and an eight. I win!
Sonny Koufax What do you mean "you win"? I had a hand just like that before, I didn't win?
Julian 'Frankenstein' McGrath Because I win.
Nazo This is bullshit!
Sonny Koufax Alright, take it easy man.
Nazo Every time different cards, he still wins?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny [Mocking Corinne] "We wasted the good surprise on you!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny He's the smelly kid in class!, I let him become the smelly kid in class!, What the hell's the matter with me?
Ms. Foote Oh yes, I've had some smelly ones before, but your son is by far the smelliest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Everyone's so busy with their crap lately, no one ever comes.
Mr. Herlihy Like I'm not busy?
Sonny Hey Mr. Herlihy, how bout you shut up before i smack you through the wall like last week?
Mr. Herlihy Last Monday was a fluke. Bring it on woman. Oh... hah... hahahahahahaha
Sonny He drinks alot of soda.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[discussing Julian's doll Scuba Steve]
Nazo I had doll like that once. But my cat, he bite his head off!
Julian What kind of cat would do that?
Nazo You calling me a liar?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny I'm going through a rough patch in my life right now. Syracuse is 0 and 3. I got those medical problems.
Vanessa Medical problems? A cab runs over your foot 2 years ago, you spend one night in the hospital.
Sonny First of all that cab was huge. And a jury decided that one night of pain was worth two hundred thousand dollars, so there ya go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nazo [to Arthur Brooks] Hey, I remember you. You always order three piece of cheesecake!
[Arthur Brooks looks embarrassed]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Julian is taking a leak]
Julian How come you're not going?
Sonny Because I don't have to go. Only you and my grandfather go every thirty seconds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny What's in the bag Corrine? Chicken wings? Booby tassles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sonny is dressed up as Scuba Sam]
Sonny Hi, Julian! How ya doin'? I'm Scuba Sam, Scuba Steve's father. You see, my boy needs to take a bath, the only problem is he's afraid to bathe alone. So, I was wondering if you'd keep him company in the tub.Terrific, and after your bath, you need to try and study hard because if you want to be in the Scuba Squad, you have to be smart.
Julian I can be in the Scuba Squad?
Sonny Well sure! All you have to do is work hard and don't tell a soul about the Scuba Squad because then everybody's gonna wanna join! Oh, and one more thing! Be nice to the Delivery Guy, will ya? It's not his fault he can't read.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[afternoticing Julian had wet the bed]
Sonny My God, that's a shit load of piss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julian [after finding out he has to be taken from Sonny by the social services] You don't want me here anymore?
Sonny [close to tears] No, that's not it, pal. You just have to go away for awhile.
Julian How long am I going away for?
Sonny [trying not to cry] I don't want to lie to you. I don't think we'll be seeing each other anymore. I screwed up, I'm so sorry. Come here, put your coat on. This is not your fault, okay? I'm the idiot
Julian I don't wanna go!
Sonny I know you don't, but you have to. You'll be okay, alright?
Julian [clings to Sonny] Please don't make me go. I won't play the Kangaroo Song anymore.
Sonny I know buddy, that's not it.
Julian [as the social worker is dragging him out of the apartment] Please, I promise! I'm sorry, I don't even like that song anymore! And I wipe my own ass! I wipe my own ass!
Sonny I know!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Get cleaned up and we'll go to Barney's.
Julian Barney?
Sonny Not that Barney, a different Barney. A much more expensive Barney.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Phil is cross-examining Corrine]
Phil D'Amato And how long have you disliked Mr. Koufax?
Corinne Since the day I met him
Phil D'Amato And for the record, where did you work while attending medical school?
Corinne Hooters
Phil D'Amato No further questions?
Corinne No!
Corinne [under her breath] ... asshole!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Herlihy Koufax is a good egg, he was nice to that kid. But he fights like a girl. You like that? I'm right here Miss, what are you gonna do about it? Hahaha.
Sonny What are you drunk Mr. Herlihy?
Mr. Herlihy Well, I-I had a few chardonnays, what of it?
Sonny Get off the stand please.
Mr. Herlihy You got it. Got a few problems.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Where's Kevin?
Corinne Oh, he already left. He forgot to say goodbye to you.
Sonny Then why are you here?
Corinne I'm cleaning because you're useless.
Sonny Then are you going to go to your Hooters reunion? And talk about who's ass sticks out the most while wearing your shorts?
Corinne At least I can fit my ass in to my shorts, fatty.
Sonny [Taking out leftover food from fridge] Speaking of fatty, whose is this?
Corinne I don't know.
Sonny I'm eating it then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sonny is on the stand at the custody hearing for Julian]
Tommy [stands up] Objection!
Lenny Shut up, Tommy!
Tommy [sits down] Sorry, Mr. Koufax.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny I know this is the right thing because I would die for this kid just so he won't feel one ounce of sadness. That's why you're here right now, to protect me, to be scared for me to be a good father. And that's exactly what I'm gonna be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julian [after jumping around frantically to the Kangaroo song, Julian suddenly stops]
Sonny Aww, what's wrong, are you all hopped out?
Julian [Julian suddenly throws up all the junk food he has been eating all over the floor]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Layla So two guys you were best friends with in law school fell in love with each other?
Sonny Yeah.
Layla Is that strange for you?
Sonny Uh, nothing changed really. They watch a different kind of porno now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Koufax I got some interesting news?
Lenny Koufax Oh yeah, what?
Sonny Koufax I kind of adopted a kid
Lenny Koufax What the hell are you talking about?
Sonny Koufax I'm talking about you being a grandfather! Congratulations!
Lenny Koufax Who the hell would give you a kid?
Sonny Koufax Social Services.
Lenny Koufax You idiot! You better give that kid back!
Sonny Koufax His mother's... hang on, hang on.
Sonny Koufax [shouts at Julian, from afar] Go play with them pigeons, buddy!
Sonny Koufax I tried to give him back. I just, I just, I just can't, Dad. I need your help. I'm in a bad way right now, Vanessa dumped me, I don't know what the hell I'm doing!
Lenny Koufax You're damn right you don't know what the hell you're doing!
Sonny Koufax The kid is always around, especially for the last few days. You think he'd give me a little privacy but he just never leaves me alone, I'm in deep shit.
Lenny Koufax Just give that kid back right now, before you ruin BOTH YOUR LIVES!
Sonny Koufax Oh, I appreciate that Dad.
Lenny Koufax He'd be better off living in a dumpster then living with you!
Sonny Koufax WELL I'LL BE A BETTER FATHER THAN YOU!
Lenny Koufax That's impossible, all you ever care about is yourself.
Sonny Koufax I care about you saving money on this phone call.
[banging phone receiver several times before hanging up]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny What's your name, he'll write it on the wall... mind your business!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny You can be scared that I might get pickpocketed in a bad neighborhood or break my legs skiing. But don't be scared about me being a dad, because I will not fail. I love this kid too much. I love him as much as you love me, Dad. I'm gonna give him advice and I'm gonna guide him and I'll be there whenever he needs me. I'll fly to New York to be at his court case even if I disagree with why he's there
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nazo [at Sonny's door] I had call for delivery in building, but I think it was crank call.
[holds up a bag]
Nazo Want some chocolate cake?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corinne [Starts to whine and cry] We wasted the good surprise on YOU!
[Runs to bathroom and sobs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny That was your girlfriend. She's Hooterific again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Music playing in the background]
Layla This is Styx.
Sonny Yeah.
Layla They've been my favorite band since I was, like, twelve.
Sonny You're kidding me?
Layla No, no, I can't help it, I just love them. My friends make fun of me all the time.
Sonny My friends make fun of me all the time, too. I've seen them, like, twenty-five times. Tommy Shaw, when I was, like, sixteen years old, I was at the concert, he actually reached out and grabbed my hand, pulled me up on stage, and I got to do the robot voice for Mr. Roboto!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Homeless Guy Total Mind blow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ordering food]
Sonny Julian, what do you want?
Julian Thirty packets of ketchup.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny [carrying a crying Julian out of McDonald's] Total mind blower. Will you just relax? Here.
[sets him down]
Sonny What do you want me to do? What will cheer you up?
Julian [crying]
Sonny You're gonna meet Vanessa tonight. You'll like her.
Julian [continues crying]
Sonny You wanna see me get hurt? That'll cheer you up?
Julian [nodding]
Sonny All right.
[runs in front of a car and hits the hood, the horn blaring. He hits the ground]
Julian [stops crying, wiping away his tears and begins to giggle]
Sonny You think that's funny? Good. No more crying.
Car Driver [Gets out of vehicle] Are you okay?
Sonny Next time, kill me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Hey, the money I won in the cab accident is kicking ass in the stockmarket, so relax!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Sonny insisted to his father he would be a better father to Julian, people in court are making phone calls to their respective parents]
Phil D'Amato Hello dad. Yeah, I just wanted to say I love ya.
Ted Castellucci Hi, mom? Could you put dad on the phone for a second?
Nazo Your son been so kind to papa.
Homeless Guy [to the man seated in front of him who is calling on his phone] Can I borrow that when you're done?
Lenny Your honor, my son deserves this kid.
[everyone in court cheers in support as Sonny and Lenny hug each other]
Homeless Guy [by this time, the Homeless Guy has finally managed to call his father] I love you too, sir.
[the Homeless Guy makes a salute gesture]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Hey, stay away from the frozen food section, Corinne! Your boobs'll harden.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny [after Julien kills a bunch of pigeons with a sling shot] Let me have that. Go to your room... I guess. Or go do whatever you want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Sonny's father's initial disagreement about his son having custody to Julian, Sonny places his right hand on his father's left hand]
Sonny Hey. I love you.
Lenny [confused] What?
Sonny You don't have to be scared it's all right.
Lenny What are you talking about? I'm not scared.
Sonny If I get custody of Julian, I'll be his father forever and that scares you because you think there's a good chance I might fail.
Lenny Sonny, that's more than a chance, it's a certainty.
Sonny You're wrong, dad. You can be scared that I might get pickpocketed in a bad neighborhood, or I might break my leg skiing, but don't be scared about me being a dad because I will fail at that, because I can't. I love this kid too much. I love him as much as you love me, dad. And I'm going to give him advice and I'm going to guide him and I'm going to be there for him whenever he needs me. I'll fly to New York to be at his court case, even if I disagree with why he's there in the first place.
Lenny But Sonny, you work in a toll booth.
Sonny Don't be scared about me making money, I am in love with a beautiful girl who makes plenty of it. She'll be my sugar mama.
[Sonny looks to Layla and gives her a wink]
Homeless Guy I gotta get me one of those.
[by this time, Sonny's father is in tears as he listens to his son explain furthermore of what to do in order to be a better father to Julian]
Sonny I know this is the right thing to do dad because I would die for this kid, just so he wouldn't have to feel one ounce of sadness. That's why you are right now is to protect me, to be scared for me. To be a good father and that's exactly what I'm going to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Having a kid is great... as long as his eyes are closed and he's not moving or speaking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Congratulations! You and "Big Boobs" McGee are gonna get along just fine.
Kevin Don't call her "Big Boobs" McGee.
Sonny You're going to explain to your kids that you met their mother while she was waitressing at Hooters?
Kevin Sonny that was five years ago! She's a doctor now, and my fiance. So from now on, Dr. "Big Boobs" McGee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny I'm working on a big case: I'm gonna sue you assholes for making me come down here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Homeless Guy Yes, considering we're in America! I mean, if you don't like Spaghetti and Meatballs, why don't you just get the hell out?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny Man this Yoohoo is good, you know what else is good, smoking dope. I ain't gonna rat you out. You know, puffing the cheeba, go by the see saw smoke a j. You know what I'm talking about?
Jeff I have a belly button.
Sonny You have a belly button, well we all have belly buttons. You know what? We all love Yoohoo, especially Yoohoo with a little rum.
Jared What's rum?
Sonny You don't know what Rum is?
Jared Rumplestilskin?
Sonny Rumplestilskin's a good man. So are you guys. Hey, stay clean, stay focused, stay strong. Frankenstein, have fun with your friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sonny has left his apartment leaving Nazo in charge of Julian]
Julian [jumping on the couch signing along to the kangaroo song] Would you like to come and play? We'll hop, hop, hop, hop...
Julian [hits Nazo on the head with a paperback book] ... WHAT DO YOU SAY?
[the doorbell rings]
Nazo Get the door!
[Julian leaves to answer the door]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur Brooks Good day, Mr. Koufax!
Sonny Mr. Brooks, how you doing? I was gonna give you a buzz.
[realizing he was addressed by his name]
Sonny You just called me Mr. Koufax, didn't you?
Arthur Brooks That is your real name?, Sonny Koufax?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sonny, who is pretending to be Kevin Gerrity, is at Social Services discussing what to do with Julian]
Sonny Look, I can't manage this kid. I ain't a good father. I made a big mistake.
Arthur Brooks [shockingly] Mistake?
Sonny I had a mother lined up for him, but she's banging a Pepperidge Farm guy and the kid just won't stop peeing and throwing up, he's like a cocker spaniel. I just... I think he'd be better off with his natural mother.
Arthur Brooks Well, she passed away last night, Mr. Gerrity. She had cancer.
[Sonny gives a facepalm as a sign of disbelief]
Arthur Brooks She must have sensed that her time was running short. She wanted her son to be with the natural father. It makes sense.
[Sonny turns around and notices Julian tying his shoes in the loop, swoop and pull style Sonny taught him earlier]
Julian Loop. Swoop. Pull.
Arthur Brooks [back to Sonny] Look, if you don't want to take care of Julian, we'll take him. But I gotta tell ya man, he's gonna have to chill a while in a group home.
Sonny Group home? What is that, like an orphanage?
Arthur Brooks Yeah. We don't call them that anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonny The real Kevin Garrity called me and he told me to take care...
Arthur Brooks Save it, Mr. Koufax. Now either Julian comes with me, or you'll be placed under arrest.
Sonny Okay, let's see your handcuffs.
Arthur Brooks Well, I don't have any. But there are two policemen downstairs who do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sonny is being placed under arrest for pretending to be Kevin Gerrity and "kidnapping" Julian]
Kevin Wait. You can't take him away. As that boy's father, I refuse to press charges.
[Sonny, Corinne and others in the courtroom gasp as a sign of disbelief]
Kevin Oh God. Corinne, I'm sorry. It's just... six years ago, Joe Carter.
Corinne Joe Carter?
Kevin Toronto and the Phillies, you know, World Series. Mitch Williams just... we flew up for the night. There was a girl.
Corinne Oh God.
Kevin I'm an idiot. I was so hammered. Chicken wings and Molson 3.0, you know, Canadian beer is like Moonshine.
Mr. Herlihy Hell yes!
Kevin Sonny, you remember, right? It was at that Toronto Hooters.
Sonny Oh yeah, that was before he met you though, Corrine. That Hooters thing, that's a coincidence.
Kevin I'm sorry, Corinne. I know this changes everything, but I had to do the right thing.
[Corrine nervously smiles and laughs in response]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more