[Sonny is being placed under arrest for pretending to be Kevin Gerrity and "kidnapping" Julian]

Kevin Wait. You can't take him away. As that boy's father, I refuse to press charges.

[Sonny, Corinne and others in the courtroom gasp as a sign of disbelief]

Kevin Oh God. Corinne, I'm sorry. It's just... six years ago, Joe Carter.

Corinne Joe Carter?

Kevin Toronto and the Phillies, you know, World Series. Mitch Williams just... we flew up for the night. There was a girl.

Corinne Oh God.

Kevin I'm an idiot. I was so hammered. Chicken wings and Molson 3.0, you know, Canadian beer is like Moonshine.

Mr. Herlihy Hell yes!

Kevin Sonny, you remember, right? It was at that Toronto Hooters.

Sonny Oh yeah, that was before he met you though, Corrine. That Hooters thing, that's a coincidence.

Kevin I'm sorry, Corinne. I know this changes everything, but I had to do the right thing.