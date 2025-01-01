[Sonny is being placed under arrest for pretending to be Kevin Gerrity and "kidnapping" Julian]
Kevin
Wait. You can't take him away. As that boy's father, I refuse to press charges.
[Sonny, Corinne and others in the courtroom gasp as a sign of disbelief]
Kevin
Oh God. Corinne, I'm sorry. It's just... six years ago, Joe Carter.
Kevin
Toronto and the Phillies, you know, World Series. Mitch Williams just... we flew up for the night. There was a girl.
Kevin
I'm an idiot. I was so hammered. Chicken wings and Molson 3.0, you know, Canadian beer is like Moonshine.
Mr. Herlihy
Hell yes!
Kevin
Sonny, you remember, right? It was at that Toronto Hooters.
Sonny
Oh yeah, that was before he met you though, Corrine. That Hooters thing, that's a coincidence.
Kevin
I'm sorry, Corinne. I know this changes everything, but I had to do the right thing.
[Corrine nervously smiles and laughs in response]