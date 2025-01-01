Menu
But I'm a Cheerleader Movie Quotes

But I'm a Cheerleader Movie Quotes

Megan [to Graham] 1,2,3,4 - I won't take no anymore. 5,6,7,8 - I want you to be my mate. 1,2,3,4 - you're the one that I adore. 5,6,7,8 - don't run from me 'cause this is fate.
Joel What about foreplay?
Mary No! Foreplay is for sissies! Real men go in, unload and pull out!
Hilary It's really easy to be a prude when you're not attracted to him, isn't it?
Joel I... I mean, you're more than just a sissy. You're nice and... and clean and smart... and sexy and firm and luscious and...
Andre Excuse me! The last thing I need right now is some fruit who's just proved himself straight tellin' my ass how sexy I am!
Andre Congratulations, liars! You know who you are and you know who you want. Ain't nothin' gonna change that. Shit!
Graham You are who you are. The only trick is not getting caught!
Megan How'd YOU end up here?
Graham I got caught.
Hilary This is where we sleep, but there's no inappropriate behavior allowed.
Megan Inappropriate? Like swearing?
Graham No, inappropriate like fucking.
Megan [after Graham kisses Megan for the first time] I'm not supposed to like you.
Graham But?
Megan I wanna do that again.
[Megan kisses Graham]
Megan Your parents didn't stay very long.
Graham Well, I imagine it gets uncomfortable sitting that long with a stick up your ass.
Megan Cheers are supposed to be simple, make people feel good.
Graham Cheers make girls do stupid cartwheels. Orgasms make people feel good.
Graham I'm Graham, and I like girls. A lot.
Graham [after Megan sees Graham and Sinead dancing] Megan, it's not what you think.
Megan That's why we came here, right? So *you* could be yourself.
Graham I don't like Sinead that way.
Megan Which way is that, clothed?
Graham We weren't doing anything.
Megan Oh, when you were going like this, you weren't doing anything.
Graham No we, I wasn't, I wasn't doing that!
Megan It doesn't matter.
Graham Why are you freaking out?
Megan It's none of my business. Do what you want.
Graham You want me to do what I want?
Megan I could care less.
Graham What I *really* want?
Megan Screw you!
[Graham kisses Megan]
Megan [realizes, then shouts:] I'm a homosexual!
[shocked:]
Megan I'm a homosexual! I'm a homosexual!
Mary Congratulations, Megan. You have just taken your first step in your true direction!
Megan [dismayed sobbing] I'm a homosexual!
Mary Don't worry, Megan. It's gonna be okay.
Megan No...!
[drools]
Mary Here, put these on.
[hands out a pink outfit]
Megan [by herself now, sobs] Oh, my God... They were right. I'm a homo!
Megan So it sounds stupid to you, but I really love it. Cheerleading's the one thing that's kept me happy. It's exhilarating.
Graham I would love to see you cheer.
Megan Don't make fun of me!
Graham No, I'm not. I'm not. Don't you think maybe I'm just jealous that you love something?
Jan I mean, everybody thinks I'm this big dyke because... 'cause I wear baggy pants, I play softball, and... and I'm not as pretty as other girls, but that doesn't make me gay. I mean, I like guys. I can't help it. I just want a big fat wiener up my...
Andre Amen, sister.
Lloyd We're just trying to provide you all with a balanced perspective, to see that there are options. In the end, it's up to you whether you choose to live a...
Larry Lie.
Lloyd Whether you want to be who you are or keep it hidden is really more what we're about.
Megan So you run like, the underground homo railroad.
Megan I'm stuck on "5, 6, 7, 8, God is good..."
Graham "God is straight!"
Megan Hey, that's good.
Sinead I'm Sinead. I like pain. I'm a homosexual.
Graham What, would you tie her to your bed and zap her to death, or are you running low on batteries?
Mary Ok, then, who's left to report out their root? Andre?
Andre Shit, Ms. Mary, I ain't the only one who ain't got no root.
Mary Andre, we don't use profanity or double negatives here at True Directions. Ok, who's next? Megan!
Megan Well, I've really been thinking but I just can't think of anything.
Graham I think our little Prom Queen is too afraid to disclose.
Megan Oh, really? What's your root, Graham?
Graham We're working on your issue here, not mine. You're deflecting.
Mary Actually, I think it might be a great idea for Megan to be reminded of your root, Graham.
Graham My mother got married in pants.
[group applauds]
Mary All right, let's see, uh, Dolph!
Dolph Too many locker room showers with the varsity team.
Mary Hilary?
Hilary Um, all girl boarding school.
Mary Sinead.
Sinead I was born in France.
Mary Clayton.
Clayton Dunn My mom let me play in her pumps.
Jan I like balls.
Mary Why, thank you for that Jan.
[group applauds]
Mary Joel?
Joel Traumatic... bris. So... yeah.
Graham [to Megan] I thought it was just an act, but you really are sweet as fucking pie, aren't you?
Mike Boys! Don't you see how sad and pathetic you all are? Always wanting something you can't have. If I catch you looking at another man like that ever again, you'll be watching sports... the whole weekend!
Andre She's just upset because the fish on her plate is the only kind she can eat.
Megan You didn't tell me you were taking me to a gay bar!
Graham Well, where else would we go?
Mary Have you ever had a boyfriend?
Megan Yes. For 2 years, we've been going steady. And I really love him. He's smart, and popular...
Graham [interrupting, sarcastically] And he's got the biggest dick I've never seen.
Hilary Well, um, have you ever - had sex with him?
Megan I'm a Christian.
Hilary It's really easy to be a prude when you're not attracted to him, isn't it?
Mary [to Graham, after she caught her making out with Megan] It's your choice: you can run off with Megan and turn into a raging bull-dyke, or you can do the simulation and graduate and lead a normal life.
Sinead If that little twink would've narked on me, heads would have rolled.
Mike I myself was once a gay. Now I'm an ex-gay, Meghan.
Peter Bloomfield It's about your um... well... um...
Nancy Bloomfield Your little field trip to the Cocksucker
Peter Bloomfield Your field trip to the C...
Mary Get out of bed! You hormonal hussy! I can't believe you did this. You were supposed to be the role model! Now, Get - Up - Right - Now!
Dolph I'm doing this for you, not for Clayton!
Megan Yeah, right.
