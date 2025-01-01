GrahamNo, I'm not. I'm not. Don't you think maybe I'm just jealous that you love something?
JanI mean, everybody thinks I'm this big dyke because... 'cause I wear baggy pants, I play softball, and... and I'm not as pretty as other girls, but that doesn't make me gay. I mean, I like guys. I can't help it. I just want a big fat wiener up my...
Graham[to Megan]I thought it was just an act, but you really are sweet as fucking pie, aren't you?
MikeBoys! Don't you see how sad and pathetic you all are? Always wanting something you can't have. If I catch you looking at another man like that ever again, you'll be watching sports... the whole weekend!
AndreShe's just upset because the fish on her plate is the only kind she can eat.
MeganYou didn't tell me you were taking me to a gay bar!
HilaryIt's really easy to be a prude when you're not attracted to him, isn't it?
Mary[to Graham, after she caught her making out with Megan]It's your choice: you can run off with Megan and turn into a raging bull-dyke, or you can do the simulation and graduate and lead a normal life.
SineadIf that little twink would've narked on me, heads would have rolled.
MikeI myself was once a gay. Now I'm an ex-gay, Meghan.
Peter BloomfieldIt's about your um... well... um...
Nancy BloomfieldYour little field trip to the Cocksucker
Peter BloomfieldYour field trip to the C...
MaryGet out of bed! You hormonal hussy! I can't believe you did this. You were supposed to be the role model! Now, Get - Up - Right - Now!