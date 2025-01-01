JamThen all you have to do is go to church, light a candle, and pray to some stupid little statue for me and all is forgiven and forgotten, right mom? Then you can spend your days in a guilt free pursuit of more constructive activities like telling everybody ELSE how screwed up THEIR lives are. And then you no longer need the patience and understanding required to talk to your own son on some normal plain. And then that way you don't have to think about how tough it was for you when you were growing up and its probably a good thing too cause if you did, you'd realize what a lousy, goddamn shitty-ass parent you are!
Hawk[after throwing up, getting ready to dance]Maestro!
TripMan, this is better than the first time I got to finger a chick, man.
[Trip is kicking the walls of the washroom]
LexTake it easy man. This is the girls crapper, remember?
TripAw, wake up Lex! We just watched Jam's mom torch our fucking KISS tickets man! Not REO Speedwagon, not Journey, not The Bay City Rollers. KISS, man! If you can think of a better reason to trash a girl's bathroom I'd sure like to hear it.
ChongoThis guy giving you shit, bro?
Little KidYeah, he was going to mug me for my KISS ticket.
TripWhat! That's insane, I said "Hey, little kid, you know where I could take a piss?"
ScalperCheck it out, man. The question you gotta ask yourself is how badly do you wanna see the greatest fucking rock and roll show on the fucking Earth, right? We're talking about Gene and Paul live, dog! I'm talking about the most voluptuous women hanging out in the audience. I'm talking big breasteses, and tight vesteses, my friend! You're talking people passing around joints in the audience. You're talking about fuckin' Detroit Rock City, brother.
[points to strip club]
ScalperShake your wee-wee!
HawkYeah, we're here to take out friend Jam here to the big, satanic KISS concert, if that's okay with you.
Father Phillip McNultySatan? Satan? Santa. They're the same letters... they're the same guy!
[the guys find out their Volvo has been stolen]
LexWe must get the cops in on this Volvo-situation.
HawkLex, this is Detroit. You think the cops are gonna waste city-dollars on a Swedish car?
TripWhoa, man. I just had the killer-est vision, man. Imagine Mystery, openin' up for KISS, man.
HawkSo, you grounded because of what happened last night, or what, man?
JamNo, yeah. But, uhh, has that ever stopped me before?
HawkWill you guys quit the mom-bashing? I mean, look, look, Lex's mom is cool because she lets us spend the night, and if it wasn't for your mom, Trip, we wouldn't have smoked that fine Panama Red last night! So, leave the women who gave you life out of it, they're both cool in my book.
Lex[shoots sparks in his eyes]SHIT, man!
Father Phillip McNulty[Hawk is dressed as the pizza boy]I'm donating your tip to the church. The Lord thinks you.
ChristineOkay, dope-burnout, let's get one thing straight, here. As far as I'm concerned, good tunes is good tunes. Be it disco or rock, or polka, or whatever have you, regardless of the category. Disco is just easier to dance to.
Beefy Jerk #1[Lex is about to leave]Hey! What about the fucking dogs?
LexYou got a phone in there, man?
Beefy Jerk #1Yeah.
LexCall the cops.
LexMan I've never heard a girl blow ass before!
HawkQuite a night. So far you've seen me and my dick throw up.
LexMrs. Bruce is a psycho bitch from Hell.
Jam[Jam meets Beth in the confessional booth]Beth? Are you waiting for a confession? I thought you were Jewish?
Lex[Voices, and Faces inside Trip's head as He contemplates robbing a store]I can't believe you're thinking of robbing a store, Trip. I mean, You don't pass go, and collect 200 Dollars for pulling Stuff like this, Man.
HawkNo shit, Man, is this really worth it? Still, You're gonna get Your ass kicked nine ways to Sunday by that fucking Gorilla, but I guess it's still a Hundred Times better than getting it Porked for the next Three to Five, right?
JamWhat about that Girl Trip, She'll never forget this Night. Even if You got away with it, She'll be Scarred for Life, I mean, when are You gonna realize some Day, that being Tough, means being Tender?