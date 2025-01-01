Trip Whoa, man. I just had the killer-est vision, man. Imagine Mystery, openin' up for KISS, man.

Lex Oh, that'd be fuckin' IT, man!

Trip It could happen, man. it could happen!

Jam You know, in '73, KISS was opening for Blue Oyster Cult. One year later, to the day, man, Blue Oyster Cult was opening for KISS.

Lex Yeah, well, we're not gonna be openin' for anyone until our lead singer gets over his stage fright.

Hawk [scoffs] Man, I don't have fucking stage fright, man!

Lex Then why'd you pass out at Bing's party before the first fucking song?

Hawk That was one show, man!

Lex Yeah, that was our only show, and you dropped like a dead deer on us!