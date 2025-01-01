[Eliot and Viv are giving Rita a lift to her boyfriend's place]

Eliot All right, we're close. I know this neighborhood. I do a lot of business up here.

Rita Abromowitz Really? What do you do?

Vivian He deals drugs.

Eliot Vivian! Will you mind not going around misrepresenting me like that? Jesus. I just don't want anyone to the get the wrong idea that I'm like some kind of school yard pusher.

Rita Abromowitz Oh, I don't mind. In fact, do you have anything for my nerves? You know, just laying around?

[rapidly]

Eliot Not my merchandise. I deal exclusively in pot.