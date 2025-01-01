Menu
Vivian
You dropped out of high school?
Eliot
It was an option. I wanted to join the workforce.
Vivian
What do you do?
Eliot
Sell pot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Eliot and Viv are giving Rita a lift to her boyfriend's place]
Eliot
All right, we're close. I know this neighborhood. I do a lot of business up here.
Rita Abromowitz
Really? What do you do?
Vivian
He deals drugs.
Eliot
Vivian! Will you mind not going around misrepresenting me like that? Jesus. I just don't want anyone to the get the wrong idea that I'm like some kind of school yard pusher.
Rita Abromowitz
Oh, I don't mind. In fact, do you have anything for my nerves? You know, just laying around?
[rapidly]
Rita Abromowitz
Seconal, Demerol, Tuinal, Valium, Quaaludes, Percocet...
Vivian
Rita!
Eliot
Not my merchandise. I deal exclusively in pot.
Rita Abromowitz
That shit makes me paranoid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vivian
Are you starring at my breasts?
Eliot
No!
Vivian
[lifts up her shirt]
Well look at them!
Eliot
Ok...
Vivian
What do they make you think?
Eliot
I don't know
Vivian
Do they looked deformed?
Eliot
No, they look beautiful!
Vivian
Do you want to touch them?
Eliot
Ok.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eliot
[looking at his backseat]
There's blood. Do you still have your period?
Vivian
No, I would've warned you.
Eliot
What just happened here?
Vivian
...Let's just get dressed.
Eliot
Are you telling me I popped your cherry?
Vivian
I didn't want to make a big deal out of it. I just wanted to get it over with. No ceremony.
Eliot
That puts a lot of pressure on a man. Did you think of that? Did you think of me? You know what this makes me? A criminal. On 2 counts! Devirginizing a minor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vivian
[narrating]
I used to think the good life was somewhere just outside the window of my father's car. But now I see it's on the inside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vivian
[Narrating]
Dingbats, that's what they're called. Two story apartment buildings featuring cheap rent and fancy names that promise the good life but never deliver.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Murray Samuel Abromowitz
Who the hell is that on your shirt?
Eliot
Charles Manson, sir.
Murray Samuel Abromowitz
Okay...
[to family]
Murray Samuel Abromowitz
Your sister gets the bedroom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
