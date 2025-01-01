Menu
Kinoafisha Films Slums of Beverly Hills Slums of Beverly Hills Movie Quotes

Slums of Beverly Hills Movie Quotes

Vivian You dropped out of high school?
Eliot It was an option. I wanted to join the workforce.
Vivian What do you do?
Eliot Sell pot.
[Eliot and Viv are giving Rita a lift to her boyfriend's place]
Eliot All right, we're close. I know this neighborhood. I do a lot of business up here.
Rita Abromowitz Really? What do you do?
Vivian He deals drugs.
Eliot Vivian! Will you mind not going around misrepresenting me like that? Jesus. I just don't want anyone to the get the wrong idea that I'm like some kind of school yard pusher.
Rita Abromowitz Oh, I don't mind. In fact, do you have anything for my nerves? You know, just laying around?
[rapidly]
Rita Abromowitz Seconal, Demerol, Tuinal, Valium, Quaaludes, Percocet...
Vivian Rita!
Eliot Not my merchandise. I deal exclusively in pot.
Rita Abromowitz That shit makes me paranoid.
Vivian Are you starring at my breasts?
Eliot No!
Vivian [lifts up her shirt] Well look at them!
Eliot Ok...
Vivian What do they make you think?
Eliot I don't know
Vivian Do they looked deformed?
Eliot No, they look beautiful!
Vivian Do you want to touch them?
Eliot Ok.
Eliot [looking at his backseat] There's blood. Do you still have your period?
Vivian No, I would've warned you.
Eliot What just happened here?
Vivian ...Let's just get dressed.
Eliot Are you telling me I popped your cherry?
Vivian I didn't want to make a big deal out of it. I just wanted to get it over with. No ceremony.
Eliot That puts a lot of pressure on a man. Did you think of that? Did you think of me? You know what this makes me? A criminal. On 2 counts! Devirginizing a minor.
Vivian [narrating] I used to think the good life was somewhere just outside the window of my father's car. But now I see it's on the inside.
Vivian [Narrating] Dingbats, that's what they're called. Two story apartment buildings featuring cheap rent and fancy names that promise the good life but never deliver.
Murray Samuel Abromowitz Who the hell is that on your shirt?
Eliot Charles Manson, sir.
Murray Samuel Abromowitz Okay...
[to family]
Murray Samuel Abromowitz Your sister gets the bedroom.
