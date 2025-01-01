Menu
Kinoafisha Films Die, Mommie, Die! Die, Mommie, Die! Movie Quotes

Die, Mommie, Die! Movie Quotes

Edith Sussman What kind of a crazy world is this? My father's dead and my mother's gigolo shows up ready for some hot action!
Lance Sussman Buster, if you want any singin' outta me, you better haul out that bratwurst and spread some mustard on it.
Angela Arden I'm in no mood for your patented brand of bitchery, missy.
Angela Arden I hate this house! I hate these walls... I hate that sofa! The only part of this dump that doesn't make me puke is that door - because that's the way I'm gettin' out!
Bootsie Carp Men are like Halloween pumpkins. They may look different but inside they're all the same mush.
Bootsie Carp You've never fooled me! You're nothing but trash washed over the Canadian border!
Sam Fishbein [At the funeral parlor: a producer friend passionately eulogizes Sol] Let us mourn the loss of a "warrior king," felled not in the field of battle, but by coronary thrombosis. As a producer myself, I would have preferred to see a man with Sol Sussman's stature lying in state: a draped catafalque, burning tapers... It distresses me that such a man should be hurriedly cremated like a mongrel DOG at the pound!
Bootsie Carp Amen! At last the truth is spoken.
Edith Sussman I always knew Mother was nothing more than a cheap, hopped-up nymphomaniac.
Tony Parker Why do you hate your mother so?
Edith Sussman I hate her because she's a money-grubbing selfish bitch who ruined my father's life, and a promiscuous slut who spends all my father's hard-earned money on trash like you!
Tony Parker That's not good enough.
Angela Arden [Inserting, with apparent difficulty, a large suppository in Sol] You're very tight. You must do your utmost to relax.
Sol Sussman Relax? How can I relax with a nuclear warhead up my rectum?
Tony Parker [Tony and Edith are now in the pool. Tony hugs Edith tightly] Edie - lovely, smooth, sweet Edie. I want to know everything about you: your favorite color, your favorite movie star... do you think your mother killed your father?
Edith Sussman Canary yellow, Carole Lynley, and yes, I know she did it but I can't prove a thing... Oh! Tony, I think you just broke my hymen...
Angela Arden Where is Edith? We're going to be late for the funeral.
Bootsie Carp I do worry about that child. But as my wise uncle Enoch used to say, "As ketchup is to meatloaf, so sorrow is a condiment to joy."
Angela Arden Sweetie? Sweetie, these angels need to be walked.
Edith Sussman Translation: Get the hell out of here so I could be shrew to your father in private.
Angela Arden [to Lance] Are you... a cocksucker?
Edith Sussman You seem so sad and tired since you got back from Spain. What's wrong, daddy? You can tell me. We're soul mates.
Sol Sussman Well, then I'll confide in you. It's just this God-awful constipation. Before I go to sleep I'm supposed to take a suppository. Well, nobody ever said it was gonna' be easy being an old Jew.
Angela Arden [In the car with Sol, coming back from the theater where they have just seen the Greek tragedy "The House of Atreus," in which Queen Clytemnestra stabs Agamemnon to death] Well, I thought the murder scene was beautifully staged. The character of Queen Clytemnestra was almost... sympathetic. Aren't you glad I made you renew our theater subscriptions?
Sol Sussman [Annoyed] Oh, Angela, shut up. The best performance tonight was you pretending to be a wife!
Sol Sussman [At the dinner table: Lance is toying with his soup, blowing on spoonfuls of it, but not actually eating it. Sol looks on, increasingly annoyed] Lance, just DRINK the goddamned soup!
Lance Sussman Sorry, daddy.
Angela Arden [Addressing Lance in a "secret language," apparently understood only by she and Lance. Subtitles provide the translation] I don't blame you. The soup stinks.
Lance Sussman [Replying in the same "secret language"] It smell like dirty socks.
Angela Arden [Again using the "secret language"] Bootsie cuts your dad's socks up and throws them in the soup.
Sol Sussman [Angela and Lance chuckle over their secret joking. Sol, enraged, gets up and lunges at Lance] God DAMMIT! You eat normal, or we're gonna' shut you away in an institution!
Lance Sussman No, daddy, don't...
Angela Arden How dare you speak to your son like that!
Sol Sussman I'm ashamed to have such a son.
Angela Arden [Contemptuously] The "great man"! The "conscience" of the Industry! How about a little sympathy and tolerance for your own family?
Sol Sussman I have NO sympathy for you, baby. And none for him, either.
[Sol glares pointedly at Lance]
Sol Sussman My son, the Loser!
Lance Sussman YOU'RE the Loser! The FLOP!
Angela Arden [Enraged, Sol slaps Lance across the face and Lance gets up and runs out of the room. Angela gets up and looks after Lance in dismay] Lance...
Sol Sussman [All the commotion has upset the family's twin Pekinese dogs, whose noisy barking can be heard in the background. This enrages Sol even more] Monsters! They get put to sleep tomorrow! Sit down, Angela... SIT DOWN!
Sol Sussman Never forget that you're half Sussman. And the other half, that strange, Canadian goyish of flotsam... that, you can dismiss.
Edith Sussman It's your blood that I'm proud of.
Sol Sussman You are my daughter, my immortality. What is our motto?
Edith Sussman Make it big... give it Class... and leave 'em with a message!
Sol Sussman Yeah!
Angela Arden You know, I Magnin is having a sale on go-go boots. We could make a day of it.
Edith Sussman Go-go boots? They're about as ancient as a hoop skirt.
Angela Arden Then I could use your able assistance as a fashion consultant.
Edith Sussman Well, my first bit of advice, mother, would be to cancel your next face lift, and start acting your age.
Bootsie Carp [Gathered outside the house after Sol's death: police are talking to family members, and paramedics are preparing to take Sol's body away] Mrs. S, it's best that I go. You're much too fragile, and way too famous.
Policeman Mrs. Sussman, that'll be all for now. You've been very helpful.
Angela Arden And you're a delight. I can't get over... you're all so darned good looking. You could be actors!
Tony Parker I heard your father died of a massive heart attack.
Edith Sussman So they said. But there's something not right about it.
Tony Parker Being a man of the world, I have friends in interesting places. Mind if I... do a little leg work?
Edith Sussman Yeah, sure... But I thought you were under mother's spell?
Tony Parker Haven't you heard? There's a new witch in town.
Lance Sussman [With Edith at a table in a diner] Edie, aren't you gonna' eat your cole slaw?
Edith Sussman It's time you faced the truth: our mother murdered our father.
Lance Sussman Hold the coleslaw...
Edith Sussman She poisoned him.
Lance Sussman He died of a heart attack.
Edith Sussman Oh, many rich old men that die of heart attacks are really the victims of arsenic poisoning. Tony told me so.
Lance Sussman When did he tell you that?
Edith Sussman It doesn't matter.
Lance Sussman Well, Bootsie told me she was with the coroner when he performed the autopsy. There was no trace of arsenic in his stomach.
Edith Sussman What if mother was clever and found another way to slip him the arsenic? A method devised to bypass the digestive track?
Lance Sussman I'm confused...
Edith Sussman The night daddy died he was complaining of constipation. The doctor prescribed a powerful suppository. Suppose mother found a way of tampering with the laxative?
Edith Sussman I don't believe it.
Edith Sussman You are Sol Sussman's only son. It's up to you to avenge his death!
Lance Sussman What do you want me to do?
Edith Sussman Kill mother!
Lance Sussman No!
[Lance jumps up and runs out]
Angela Arden [Back at the house after the funeral for Sol] Bootsie, remove some of these floral tributes. They're wilting and I can't bear to be surrounded by more death.
Bootsie Carp I think I'll put some of these petals in the pages of my bible.
Angela Arden As you wish.
Angela Arden [Back at the house: Angela has just kicked Tony Parker out. Lance and Edith sit nearby] And that goes for all of you. I'm clearin' out the dead wood.
Angela Arden [She pauses to pour herself a large tumbler of bourbon] This is as good a time as any to announce that I'm selling the house to the first bidder.
Edith Sussman You wouldn't!
Angela Arden Edith, I don't want to hear a word about it. I am sick and tired of living my life for others. This is a time for Angela Arden. This time it's for me, for Me, for ME!
Lance Sussman But mother...
Angela Arden [Ignoring Edith's and Lance's protests] I hate this house, I hate these walls, I hate that sofa... The only part of this dump that doesn't make me puke is that door, because that's the way I'm gettin' out.
Edith Sussman You can't sell this house.
Angela Arden I'm bringing down these walls around us. To quote the kids in the ghetto, "Burn, baby, burn!"
[She tosses her tumbler of bourbon into the fire: a large plume of fire flashes up]
Edith Sussman [In a public bathroom: Lance has taken cover in one of the stalls, while Edith is in the outer part of the bathroom, trying to find him and talk to him] Lance, why can't you accept the fact that mother is a murderess and a whore?
Edith Sussman [Apparently Edith has been talking to the wrong stall: an unknown man comes out, causing Edith to walk further down the row, looking underneath each stall for a sign of Lance] Lance... it's no use hiding from me OR the truth. Lance!
Lance Sussman Leave me alone! I'm not listening to you.
Edith Sussman You will listen!
Lance Sussman Leave me alone. My head... it's pounding, pounding.
Edith Sussman Yes, it's pounding. Sometimes it feels like there's an atom bomb inside your head that's waitin' to go "pow!"
Lance Sussman Get OUT of here!
Edith Sussman It's time you heard the truth. Daddy said it was the drugs. The pill-popping that mother did during the pregnancy that made you the way you are.
Lance Sussman Leave me alone.
Edith Sussman [Lance and Edith are now over at the sink area, where Lance splashes his face with water] There was something wrong with your brain. Made you a little "slow." Made it hard for you to understand things.
Lance Sussman [Confused] What?
Edith Sussman Don't you see? It's not your fault, it's HERS... because mom was so selfish and evil that she wouldn't give up her precious sleeping pills.
Edith Sussman [Unknown man approaches sink area; Edith snarls at him] Fuck off!
Edith Sussman Lance, she destroyed you. She turned your brains into mush. Into creamed spinach.
Lance Sussman She didn't... It's not true! YOU'RE the bitch! YOU'RE the one I'd like to kill!
[Lance runs from the restroom]
Tony Parker You can't discard me like one of your false eyelashes!
Lance Sussman [Lance, unexpectedly home from college, has hidden behind the stairs and jumps up and scares Angela] Arrrrh!
Angela Arden Lance! You scared the bejesus out of me!
Lance Sussman [Chuckling] Kiss me, you beautiful creature.
Lance Sussman [Upon kissing Lance on the lips] Do I smell pot?
Lance Sussman Gee, mom, you got me on that one.
Angela Arden Listen, baby, I'm not one of your friends' square old ladies. I toured with a band. I'm quite familiar with reefer, and fully acquainted with its dangers.
Lance Sussman You're the coolest mom ever!
Angela Arden What are you doing home from school?
Lance Sussman The anti-war demonstration... yeah! Students took over the president's office, they sent the rest of us kids home.
Angela Arden [Somewhat skeptical] Oh, really?
Lance Sussman My friend Ruth... gave the associate dean a saltwater enema.
Angela Arden I need a drink.
Angela Arden [Pouring drinks] Scotch for me, Pepsi for you.
Lance Sussman Mom!
Angela Arden Oh, I suppose a "splash" of bourbon won't kill ya'!
Angela Arden Darling daughter, you sound like a square from Squaresville.
Sol Sussman [Sol is in his den, on the phone, pleading with a money lender of apparently dubious character. Bootsie, the maid, passes by in an adjoining hallway and begins to eavesdrop the conversation] There were extenuating circumstances... Well, you're not in the movie business so you wouldn't understand. These things were beyond my control... What?
Sol Sussman -
[Bootsie, still eavesdropping, enters one of the nearby doors to get closer to Sol's den. Sol's agitated phone conversation continues]
Sol Sussman It's impossible... You gotta' give me... You gotta'... Please! Oh, God...
Sol Sussman [the sound of the phone receiver slamming down is heard] Oh my God!... Oh my God!... Oh my God!... Oh my God!...
Bootsie Carp [Alarmed at hearing Sol in obvious distress, Bootsie enters his den] Are you sick, Mr. S? Should I call Dr. Mendell?
Sol Sussman No, no... Nathan Mendell I don't need.
Bootsie Carp [Sitting down in front of his desk] Talk to Bootsie. Let her help.
Sol Sussman -
[Confused and despondent]
Sol Sussman I... I... I'm out of date. I'm out of touch. My kind of movies' pleas for tolerance of the Jew or the Negro or the immigrant Italian are made a mockery of today. These kids in the beards, they seek to tear down the Establishment. When the fuck did I become the Establishment?
Sol Sussman [Sympathetically] You're a great man, Mr. S.
Sol Sussman [Agitated] I'm finished. I'm kaput! Bootsie, the only way I could finance this film was to borrow money from... "less than reputable" associates.
Bootsie Carp [Slightly shocked] The "Mob"?
Sol Sussman The gods have turned against me. The rotten weather, an actress dying and... now the film has fallen apart. They're threatening to give me a bath in cement if I don't pay up! Bootsie, you're lookin' at a corpse.
Bootsie Carp [Solemnly quoting Biblical scripture] "He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty." Proverbs, 16.
Sol Sussman It's Angela. She's a witch! She put a curse on me! Oh, God! Oh, God! God, God, God, God...
[Sol breaks down, sobbing and wailing. Bootsie goes over to console him in her arms]
Edith Sussman [Edith is sitting at the poolside, mourning the passing of her father. Tony Parker shows up] How dare you show your face in this house less than 24 hours after my father's death?
Tony Parker Sorry you feel that way, Edie. But perhaps... I can be of some comfort to your mother.
Edith Sussman Well I'm afraid you can't. Mother's out with my brother Lance. He's helping her adjust to her new widowhood.
[Scene briefly changes to show Lance on his motorcycle, Angela on the back, whooping and laughing it up]
Edith Sussman - What kind of a crazy world is this? My father's dead, and my mother's gigolo shows up, ready for some hot action?
Tony Parker I suppose I deserved that. Would you believe, the last thing I wanted to do was betray your father?
Edith Sussman [Sarcastically] Oh... like REALLY!
Tony Parker I don't ask your forgiveness... it's almost as if I didn't have a choice. Your mother is a sorceress. She casts a hypnotic spell over a man. You possess that same magic, Edie.
Edith Sussman I do?
[Tony looks at her and nods]
Edith Sussman No... you're not to be trusted!
