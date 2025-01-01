Lance Sussman
[Lance, unexpectedly home from college, has hidden behind the stairs and jumps up and scares Angela]
Arrrrh!
Angela Arden
Lance! You scared the bejesus out of me!
Lance Sussman
[Chuckling]
Kiss me, you beautiful creature.
Lance Sussman
[Upon kissing Lance on the lips]
Do I smell pot?
Lance Sussman
Gee, mom, you got me on that one.
Angela Arden
Listen, baby, I'm not one of your friends' square old ladies. I toured with a band. I'm quite familiar with reefer, and fully acquainted with its dangers.
Lance Sussman
You're the coolest mom ever!
Angela Arden
What are you doing home from school?
Lance Sussman
The anti-war demonstration... yeah! Students took over the president's office, they sent the rest of us kids home.
Angela Arden
[Somewhat skeptical]
Oh, really?
Lance Sussman
My friend Ruth... gave the associate dean a saltwater enema.
Angela Arden
I need a drink.
Angela Arden
[Pouring drinks]
Scotch for me, Pepsi for you.
Lance Sussman
Mom!
Angela Arden
Oh, I suppose a "splash" of bourbon won't kill ya'!