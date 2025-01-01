Sol Sussman [At the dinner table: Lance is toying with his soup, blowing on spoonfuls of it, but not actually eating it. Sol looks on, increasingly annoyed] Lance, just DRINK the goddamned soup!

Lance Sussman Sorry, daddy.

Angela Arden [Addressing Lance in a "secret language," apparently understood only by she and Lance. Subtitles provide the translation] I don't blame you. The soup stinks.

Lance Sussman [Replying in the same "secret language"] It smell like dirty socks.

Angela Arden [Again using the "secret language"] Bootsie cuts your dad's socks up and throws them in the soup.

Sol Sussman [Angela and Lance chuckle over their secret joking. Sol, enraged, gets up and lunges at Lance] God DAMMIT! You eat normal, or we're gonna' shut you away in an institution!

Lance Sussman No, daddy, don't...

Angela Arden How dare you speak to your son like that!

Sol Sussman I'm ashamed to have such a son.

Angela Arden [Contemptuously] The "great man"! The "conscience" of the Industry! How about a little sympathy and tolerance for your own family?

Sol Sussman I have NO sympathy for you, baby. And none for him, either.

[Sol glares pointedly at Lance]

Sol Sussman My son, the Loser!

Lance Sussman YOU'RE the Loser! The FLOP!

Angela Arden [Enraged, Sol slaps Lance across the face and Lance gets up and runs out of the room. Angela gets up and looks after Lance in dismay] Lance...