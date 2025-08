Victor [shows Felicie into his new place of work] So, behold my office. Or as I like to call it, my 'inventorium'. I even invented that word here!

[leads her to a desk with blueprints on it]

Victor Here, we see the plans of Chicken Wings, Version Three.

[He leans on the desk and slips, falling to the floor and sending his blueprints flying. He quickly gets back up and awkwardly continues the tour]

Victor At the moment, my boss and I are working on several... Uh... important...

[giggles nervously and fiddles around with a nutcracker]

[loses his grip and the nutcracker hits a bookshelf, breaking it]

[doesn't look where he's going and accidentally steps into an empty bucket]

Victor He calls me his ideas man.

[clears his throat]

Felicie [amazed] You know how to use all this stuff?

Victor Uh, not yet. But I... I have a chair.

[sits down in his chair and spins around, finally getting the bucket off his foot]

Felicie [looking through a telescope] You've done so well, Victor!

Victor Glad we see eye-to-eye on that.

[Felicie giggles]

Mathurin [enters, holding a large stack of scrolls] Hey, Victor.

Victor [to Felicie] He's the cleaner.

[lowers his voice]

Victor He's two Eiffel's short of a tower.

Mathurin [to Victor] So the pencils all need sharpening and the boss wants us to polish his shoes for tomorrow.

Victor [awkwardly] I don't do that.

Felicie [amused] So your big boss calls you his ideas man, huh?

Victor [puts pencils in a sharpener] Well... Uh... HE has the ideas.

[absentmindedly puts a screw in the pencil sharpener]

Victor And I think they're great. But it's a start.

Felicie Hey, Victor. You were right for once. Dreams CAN come true.

Victor Of course I was right!

[the pencil sharpener starts to go out of control because of the screw. Victor tries in vain to hold it back]