Kinoafisha Films Leap! Leap! Movie Quotes

Leap! Movie Quotes

Victor [watching Felicie dance around the Irish bar] Wow!
[Love-struck, he tosses her a rose. Felicie reaches up to catch it, but loses her balance and falls onto a table. Merante, who was seated nearby, stands up and removes his hat. Felicie gasps in fear]
Mérante [sternly] I hope that tomorrow you act with a little more dignity.
[starts to walk out]
Mérante Anyway, tonight was...
[puts his hat back on and smiles]
Mérante A GOOD performance.
Felicie [flattered] Thank you, sir.
Victor [referring to his crudely built wings] I call them... Chicken Wings!
Felicie [frustrated] Chickens... don't... FLY!
Odette [places a bell on a tree branch] Jump and ring the bell.
Felicie Why?
Odette Just do it.
Felicie You don't want me to dance?
Odette No talking. Jump and ring the bell.
[Felicie obeys]
Odette Again.
Felicie You said we were going to train.
Odette This is it. Again.
[Felicie shrugs, then jumps and rings the bell again]
Odette Felicie, you lack precision and finesse. You have little or no sense of rhythm. You're without balance, grace, and charm.
[as she says this, she pours water around Felicie, creating a puddle]
Felicie [lightheartedly] Come on! You can't tell all that from one jump! Can you?
[Odette doesn't answer; Felicie hangs her head in shame]
Felicie You can.
Odette On the good side, you have the energy of a bullet. But you also have the lightness of a depressed elephant.
Felicie [surprised] Hey! Mérante used exactly the same phrase!
Odette After ten years of cleaning, you pick stuff up. Okay, now jump up, ring this bell, land, and do not splash the water.
Felicie [looking down at her reflection in the puddle] That's impossible.
Odette [whispers] I thought it was your dream to dance.
Felicie [after Camille once again steals her music box] Leave it. Give it back.
Camille [laughs mischievously] Silly me. I didn't throw it hard enough THE FIRST TIME!
[She prepares to throw it across the room, but Felicie grabs her wrist and takes her music box back]
Felicie Don't make the same mistake.
[puts the music box back in her pocket and starts to walk away]
Camille Why are you leaving? Scared of being humiliated?
Felicie [stops and faces her] Looks like you need more training.
[uses her broom to stretch her body]
Felicie You're nowhere near ready.
[drops her broom as she and Camille circle each other on tiptoes]
Camille I'M going to show you what a real dancer looks like.
Felicie Are you sure about that?
Camille Quiet! Tonight, these seats will be full! Paris will be looking at ME! Adoring ME!
Felicie [smirks] Or not.
Camille [furiously] I already told you! You are nothing! You will always be nothing!
Felicie [spins up to her] Only one way to find out. Right here. Right now.
[She and Camille engage in a dance-off. Nora walks in and notices]
Nora [pleasantly surprised] Oh my god.
[rushes out of the room and shouts to the others in the building]
Nora DANCE-OFF!
Rosita Let's set Paris on fire.
[last lines]
Victor That really is... my girlfriend.
Mérante [after Felicie wins the dance-off between Camille and herself] Impressive, ladies! But let me ask you both an important question. WHY do you dance?
Camille [confidently] I dance because...
[less confident]
Camille I dance because... Because...
[meekly]
Camille My mother makes me?
[Merante looks to Felicie, hoping for a better answer]
Felicie [sincerely] Because it's always been a part of my life. It was there with my mom when I was a baby. It's here now thanks to Odette. It allows me to live. To be myself.
Camille [remorseful] She should dance.
[Felicie give her an astonished look]
Mérante That was very honest, Miss Le Haut, and brave. You have a future at the Opera, if you wish it.
[Camille gives him a grateful smile]
Mérante Felicie, tonight, YOU dance 'The Nutcracker'!
[the crowd breaks out into applause as Felicie looks around in awe and humility]
Camille [holds out her hand to Felicie, truthfully] Great job.
[Felicie looks surprised for a moment, then smiles and shakes Camille's hand. She soon pulls Camille into a warm hug]
Felicie [softly] I'm sorry about everything. I hope we can be friends.
[after pulling out of the hug, she turns to Odette]
Felicie YES!
[throws her arms around Odette, who immediately returns the embrace]
Mother Superior Felicie, I know you have this dream of being a dancer. We all know it!
Felicie But I...
Mother Superior [interrupting] Tut-tut, tut-tut! All the world has a dream. But get this into your head - dreams are not reality. Dreams are buried because life is hard, brutal and without pity.
Felicie But...
Mother Superior Tut-tut, tut-tut! Agreed?
[the Mother Superior puts a hand over Felicie's shoulder as she sighs in resignation]
Felicie Agreed.
Luteau [catches Victor and Felicie on the roof] I'm going to stop this! No one interrupts my nightly face care routine and gets away with it!
Victor [bravely] I do!
Luteau [outraged] WHAT?
[Victor picks up Felicie and runs down the roof, with Luteau close behind]
Luteau Stop! I can't run that fast! I have delicate ankles!
[Victor, still carrying Felicie, jumps off the roof and manages to fly away with the help of his 'chicken wings'. Luteau, meanwhile, lands on a lower part of the roof and falls right through]
Victor [joyously] One day, everyone will travel like this!
Felicie [jokingly] I hope they have barf bags!
[Luteau pursues them once again, this time on a motorcycle]
Victor [to Felicie] We're gonna make the train to Paris!
[One of his wings suddenly breaks. Victor and Felicie fall and land in a cart full of hay. Felicie's music box falls out of her pocket and bounces out of the cart. The cart slowly starts to roll away with the children in tow]
Victor Oh! We're gonna miss the train to Paris!
Felicie [shocked] My mother's music box!
[Victor quickly jumps out of the cart and grabs the music box. Felicie reaches out her hand for Victor, but the cart is now moving too fast for him to keep up]
Felicie Victor!
[notices Luteau chasing them]
Felicie He's behind you!
Luteau Come here, chicken boy! It's back to the hen house for you!
Regine [to Odette, as she and Felicie are cleaning the stairs] Get up.
Odette [meekly] Yes, ma'am.
[gets up, but keeps her head down]
Regine [referring to Felicie] Who is this?
Odette No one. She helps.
Regine YOU feed her. Out of YOUR wages.
Odette Yes, ma'am.
Regine I want you to air and press the linen.
[whispers]
Regine NOW.
[Odette leaves. Regine looks down at Felicie coldly. A visibly frightened Felicie resumes cleaning the stairs]
Regine It's not clean.
[purposely pushes the bucket of scrubbing water with her foot; the water spills down the steps, much to Felicie's shock]
Regine Oops! Oh, look what you did.
[smiles wickedly and leaves]
Felicie [on her first day of dance class, shyly greeting the other girls] Hi. Hello.
[to herself; when none of the girls respond]
Felicie Okay. Super.
[louder]
Felicie I'm Felicie.
Nora [confused] Felicie?
Felicie [realizes her mistake] Uh, no, no, no, no, no. Sorry. I'm... friendly, ever so friendly. And my name is Camille.
Nora Okay. I'm Nora, but everyone calls me... Nora. That's... the name that goes with MY face.
[laughs]
Nora Hey, you should warm up.
Felicie [to herself, confused] Warm up?
[shrugs and tries to literally 'warm up' by rubbing her hands on her arms]
Dora [amused] Oh my. That is crazy. I'm guessing you're new, my darling?
Felicie [awkwardly] You can tell that because...?
[Before Dora can answer, Mérante enters the room. The girls quickly gather to one side of the room]
Felicie Who is that?
Dora [rolls her eyes] You are joking, right? It's Louis Mérante, ballet master, world-famous choreographer, the man who performed the most fouettes ever in a single solo.
Felicie Foo-what?
Dora Turns. Really difficult turns.
Nora 187 in total. And right after, he vomited!
Mérante Silence, mademoiselle! First position, second...
[All of the girls except Felicie go through the basic ballet positions]
Felicie [lost] What?
Mérante Third, fourth, and rest in fifth.
Victor [after Felicie fails to do a difficult dance move] Are you doing dance or kung fu?
[chuckles]
Felicie [rolls her eyes] You are SO funny.
Felicie [regarding Victor's idea to escape from the orphange] Do you have a plan?
Victor A brilliant plan! A plan so "A" we don't need a plan B.
Felicie So how *do* I get that part?
Odette [regarding Camille] You get the part because you have something she can only dream of: passion!
Janitor What have you come here to do, huh? You came here to steal, didn't you? Answer me! You're a thief!
[first lines]
Felicie Bye-bye, orphanage!
[Felicie hops off the bell tower and starts walking across the rooftop]
Felicie Slowly! Almost there!
Postman A letter for Madame Regine Le Haut and Mademoiselle Camille from the Opera. Hmm! Handmade paper! Embossed! Blue ink.
[Felicie grunts and angrily takes the letter off his hand]
Postman [offended] Oh, how rude! Children today have no manners!
[the postman leaves]
Odette No matter what happens, never give up on your dreams.
Victor [shows Felicie into his new place of work] So, behold my office. Or as I like to call it, my 'inventorium'. I even invented that word here!
[leads her to a desk with blueprints on it]
Victor Here, we see the plans of Chicken Wings, Version Three.
[He leans on the desk and slips, falling to the floor and sending his blueprints flying. He quickly gets back up and awkwardly continues the tour]
Victor At the moment, my boss and I are working on several... Uh... important...
[giggles nervously and fiddles around with a nutcracker]
Victor Inventions.
[loses his grip and the nutcracker hits a bookshelf, breaking it]
Victor He... uh...
[doesn't look where he's going and accidentally steps into an empty bucket]
Victor He calls me his ideas man.
[clears his throat]
Felicie [amazed] You know how to use all this stuff?
Victor Uh, not yet. But I... I have a chair.
[sits down in his chair and spins around, finally getting the bucket off his foot]
Felicie [looking through a telescope] You've done so well, Victor!
Victor Glad we see eye-to-eye on that.
[Felicie giggles]
Mathurin [enters, holding a large stack of scrolls] Hey, Victor.
Victor [to Felicie] He's the cleaner.
[lowers his voice]
Victor He's two Eiffel's short of a tower.
Mathurin [to Victor] So the pencils all need sharpening and the boss wants us to polish his shoes for tomorrow.
Victor [awkwardly] I don't do that.
Felicie [amused] So your big boss calls you his ideas man, huh?
Victor [puts pencils in a sharpener] Well... Uh... HE has the ideas.
[absentmindedly puts a screw in the pencil sharpener]
Victor And I think they're great. But it's a start.
Felicie Hey, Victor. You were right for once. Dreams CAN come true.
Victor Of course I was right!
[the pencil sharpener starts to go out of control because of the screw. Victor tries in vain to hold it back]
Victor I'm always...
[the pencil sharpener breaks down, covering the corner in smoke]
Victor Right.
Felicie [to Victor, about the Irish bar] I LOVE it here! Let's party!
[starts to dance on the tables]
Victor [shouting over the music] I'll bet you Rudy would never bring you here!
[He chuckles and Felicie continues to dance around the bar]
Bar patrons Yeah! Wow! Look at her go!
Victor [impressed] Wow!
[to a man at the bar]
Victor That's my girlfriend!
Man at bar [chuckles] Does SHE know that?
Director of Opera I am Auguste Emmanuel Vaucorbeil, director of the Opera. You are here because your mother serves the best prime rib in Paris. Oh! I hope you dance as well.
Felicie's Mother If you never leap, you'll never know what it's like to fly.
[last lines, US version]
Victor My Felicie, she's fantastic.
