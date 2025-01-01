Felicie
[on her first day of dance class, shyly greeting the other girls]
Hi. Hello.
[to herself; when none of the girls respond]
[louder]
Nora
[confused]
Felicie?
Felicie
[realizes her mistake]
Uh, no, no, no, no, no. Sorry. I'm... friendly, ever so friendly. And my name is Camille.
Nora
Okay. I'm Nora, but everyone calls me... Nora. That's... the name that goes with MY face.
[laughs]
Nora
Hey, you should warm up.
Felicie
[to herself, confused]
Warm up?
[shrugs and tries to literally 'warm up' by rubbing her hands on her arms]
Dora
[amused]
Oh my. That is crazy. I'm guessing you're new, my darling?
Felicie
[awkwardly]
You can tell that because...?
[Before Dora can answer, Mérante enters the room. The girls quickly gather to one side of the room]
Dora
[rolls her eyes]
You are joking, right? It's Louis Mérante, ballet master, world-famous choreographer, the man who performed the most fouettes ever in a single solo.
Dora
Turns. Really difficult turns.
Nora
187 in total. And right after, he vomited!
Mérante
Silence, mademoiselle! First position, second...
[All of the girls except Felicie go through the basic ballet positions]
Mérante
Third, fourth, and rest in fifth.