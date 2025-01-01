Odette [places a bell on a tree branch] Jump and ring the bell.

Odette Just do it.

Felicie You don't want me to dance?

Odette No talking. Jump and ring the bell.

[Felicie obeys]

Odette Again.

Felicie You said we were going to train.

Odette This is it. Again.

[Felicie shrugs, then jumps and rings the bell again]

Odette Felicie, you lack precision and finesse. You have little or no sense of rhythm. You're without balance, grace, and charm.

[as she says this, she pours water around Felicie, creating a puddle]

Felicie [lightheartedly] Come on! You can't tell all that from one jump! Can you?

[Odette doesn't answer; Felicie hangs her head in shame]

Felicie You can.

Odette On the good side, you have the energy of a bullet. But you also have the lightness of a depressed elephant.

Felicie [surprised] Hey! Mérante used exactly the same phrase!

Odette After ten years of cleaning, you pick stuff up. Okay, now jump up, ring this bell, land, and do not splash the water.

Felicie [looking down at her reflection in the puddle] That's impossible.