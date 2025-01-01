Menu
Eye in the Sky Movie Quotes

Eye in the Sky Movie Quotes

Lt. General Frank Benson Never tell a soldier that he does not know the cost of war.
James Willett Revolutions are fueled by postings on YouTube.
Angela Northman In my opinion, that was disgraceful. And all done from the safety of your chair.
Lt. General Frank Benson I have attended the immediate aftermath of five suicide bombings, on the ground, with the bodies. What you witnessed today, with your coffee and your biscuits, is terrible. But what these men would have done would have been even more terrible.
opening title card "Truth is the first casualty of war." - Aeschylus
[first lines]
Alia Mo'Allim [her father is fixing her hula hoop] It's the best one I've ever had.
Musa Mo'Allim Yes, my dear. It's finished. Go and play.
[last lines]
Lieutenant Colonel Ed Walsh You did well. Both of you.
Steve Watts Thank you... Sir.
Lieutenant Colonel Ed Walsh Now you go home. Get some rest. I need you both back here in 12 hours... Okay?
