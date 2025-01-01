Angela NorthmanIn my opinion, that was disgraceful. And all done from the safety of your chair.
Lt. General Frank BensonI have attended the immediate aftermath of five suicide bombings, on the ground, with the bodies. What you witnessed today, with your coffee and your biscuits, is terrible. But what these men would have done would have been even more terrible.
opening title card"Truth is the first casualty of war." - Aeschylus
[first lines]
Alia Mo'Allim[her father is fixing her hula hoop]It's the best one I've ever had.
Musa Mo'AllimYes, my dear. It's finished. Go and play.