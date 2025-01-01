Menu
Conor Your stories never made sense to me.
The Monster Because humans are complicated beasts. You believe comforting lies, while knowing full well the painful truth that makes those lies necessary. In the end, Conor, it is not important what you think. It is only important what you do.
Conor So what do I do?
The Monster What you did just now. You speak the truth.
Conor That's all?
The Monster You think it's easy? You were willing to die rather than speak it.
Conor What do I do?
The Monster Now all that is left is for you to speak the simplest truth of all.
Conor I don't want you to go.
Mum I know my love.
Conor I don't want you to go...
Conor How does the fourth story end?
The Monster It ends with a boy holding on tight to his mother. And by doing so... he can finally let her go.
Mum ...and if you have to break things, then by God, you break them!
The Monster Stories are wild animals... if you let them loose, who knows what havoc they may wreak.
The Monster Here is the end of the tale.
Conor I'm afraid.
The Monster Of course you are afraid.It will be hard, it will be more than hard. But you will make it through, Conor O'Malley.
Conor You'll stay?
The Monster I will be right here.
Conor Belief is half of all healing
Dad Most of us just get messily ever after
[first lines]
Conor [having a nightmare] Mama! Mama!
Conor [waking] How does the story begin?
The Monster It begins like so many stories. With a boy, too old to be a kid. Too young to be a man. And a nightmare.
The Monster Many things that are true feel like a cheat
The Monster [telling a story] "You may have the yew tree," said the parson. "I will preach sermons in your favor. I will do anything if it would only save my daughters."
The Monster "Would you give up everything you believed in?" said the apothecary.
The Monster [as the Parson] "If it would save them, I would give up everything."
The Monster [as the Apothecary] "Then there is nothing I can do to help you."
Mum Life is always in the eyes. If you get that, you'll be a proper artist.
Mum One day if you look back and you feel bad for being so angry, you couldn't even speak to me, you have to know that that was okay. That I knew. Coz I know everything you need to tell me without you having to say it out loud.
Mum I wish I had 100 years, 100 years I could give to you.
The Monster I know everything about you, the truth that you hide, the truth you dream.
The Monster What shall I destroy next?
Conor Break the windows!
The Monster Break them yourself.
Dad I'm sorry that you have to face this but you have to be brave. Do you understand?
