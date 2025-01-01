The MonsterBecause humans are complicated beasts. You believe comforting lies, while knowing full well the painful truth that makes those lies necessary. In the end, Conor, it is not important what you think. It is only important what you do.
The Monster[telling a story]"You may have the yew tree," said the parson. "I will preach sermons in your favor. I will do anything if it would only save my daughters."
The Monster"Would you give up everything you believed in?" said the apothecary.
The Monster[as the Parson]"If it would save them, I would give up everything."
The Monster[as the Apothecary]"Then there is nothing I can do to help you."
MumLife is always in the eyes. If you get that, you'll be a proper artist.
MumOne day if you look back and you feel bad for being so angry, you couldn't even speak to me, you have to know that that was okay. That I knew. Coz I know everything you need to tell me without you having to say it out loud.
MumI wish I had 100 years, 100 years I could give to you.
The MonsterI know everything about you, the truth that you hide, the truth you dream.