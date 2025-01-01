[first lines]

Doom-Head Hello. They call me Doom-Head. Now, I don't call myself Doom-Head, mind you, but they do. Who's they? Well, some mysterious folks that pay me a whole lot of scratch to do what I do. And what I do... unfortunately for you... I do real well. Now... Let's get one thing between us straight. I ain't no fucking clown! Now Mr. P.T. Barnum may claim clowns are the pegs on which this circus is hung... But I ain't no fucking clown. Now you may think you see a grease-painted performer sitting before you who would usually elicit an amused response from an audience, but trust me. You do not. I'm not here to make you happy. I'm not here to brighten your dismal day and I am certainly not here to elicit an amused response. I am here to end your miserable fucking life. But first...

[lights up a cigar]

Doom-Head Mm... First, I'm gonna bless you with a story. See I don't think the last sound to puncture your ear drums should be the twang of your body falling apart. Snap! Oooh. Crunch. Interesting fact... Did you know that a cockroach can live up to 168 hours without a head? I know. I find this... fascinating. But what really blows my fucking marbles like a 50-cent skank, I mean the real mind-fucker, is that for several more hours this same decapitated head will keep on truckin' for Jesus. If properly nourished, of course. You know, all in all, you've had a pretty good run. But, uh, deep down inside you must have known it all had to end somewhere. Might as well be here. Might as well be now... And it might as well be with me.

Pastor Victor Where's my wife? What did you sick bastards do to my beautiful wife? She's the mother of our two beautiful girls. Rebecca, Josephine, they're beautiful, they're just like her, please.

Doom-Head Oh. I know where she is. Two little clowns I know took a fancy to her. So I think she might be sticking around for a bit, huh?

Pastor Victor [praying] Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil...

Doom-Head Christ almighty, you Jesus freaks are so fucking sensitive, huh? Shit! You should be thanking me, man! I'm sending you straight to the fucking pearly gates with a first-class ticket!

[pause]

Doom-Head [picks up an axe and touches the blade] I should apologize in advance for not sharpening this thing. It might take a couple of extra whacks.

Pastor Victor Listen to me. Listen to me, please, I'm begging you. I'm begging you. You don't have... You don't have to do this. We can all walk away. Bring Georgina to me. And you let us walk away, no one would know.

Doom-Head You know what they say, Kemosabe. In Hell, everybody loves popcorn.

[whacks Pastor Victor in the gut with the axe]

Doom-Head [as Pastor Victor begins twitching] Number fucking two!