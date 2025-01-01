Menu
Films
The Infiltrator
The Infiltrator Movie Quotes
The Infiltrator Movie Quotes
Robert Mazur
Roberto, I am glad you are here. But there is a part of me that wishes you hadn't taken that risk.
Roberto Alcaino
Without family or friends what kinda world it is be. There will be no reason to be alive. Hmm? It's a good day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Mazur
These people who sell information, they walk on the dirty side of the street. And then they cross over to the side that's been swept. But their shoes always stay muddy.
Emir Abreu
Is that Shakespeare?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card
During the 1980s, the Medellin Cartel smuggled 15 tons of cocaine a week, worth more than $400 million, into the United States.
Title Card
The majority entered he country through Southern Florida.
Title Card
Tampa, Florida - 1985
[first lines]
Robert Mazur
Hey. Hey, there you are. My favorite waitress.
Bowling Alley Waitress
Ah, you say that to every waitress.
Robert Mazur
Oh, no, no, no, you are.
[hands her a wad of bills]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bryan Cranston
Benjamin Bratt
John Leguizamo
Leanne Best
