Title Card During the 1980s, the Medellin Cartel smuggled 15 tons of cocaine a week, worth more than $400 million, into the United States.

Title Card The majority entered he country through Southern Florida.

Title Card Tampa, Florida - 1985

[first lines]

Robert Mazur Hey. Hey, there you are. My favorite waitress.

Bowling Alley Waitress Ah, you say that to every waitress.

Robert Mazur Oh, no, no, no, you are.