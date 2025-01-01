Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Infiltrator The Infiltrator Movie Quotes

The Infiltrator Movie Quotes

Robert Mazur Roberto, I am glad you are here. But there is a part of me that wishes you hadn't taken that risk.
Roberto Alcaino Without family or friends what kinda world it is be. There will be no reason to be alive. Hmm? It's a good day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Mazur These people who sell information, they walk on the dirty side of the street. And then they cross over to the side that's been swept. But their shoes always stay muddy.
Emir Abreu Is that Shakespeare?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card During the 1980s, the Medellin Cartel smuggled 15 tons of cocaine a week, worth more than $400 million, into the United States.
Title Card The majority entered he country through Southern Florida.
Title Card Tampa, Florida - 1985
[first lines]
Robert Mazur Hey. Hey, there you are. My favorite waitress.
Bowling Alley Waitress Ah, you say that to every waitress.
Robert Mazur Oh, no, no, no, you are.
[hands her a wad of bills]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more