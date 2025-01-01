Mrs. Armfeldt Your father once threw me out of a window.

Desiree Armfeldt Was it open?

Mrs. Armfeldt No, closed. I fell straight into a lieutenant colonel. He later became your father.

Desiree Armfeldt You said my father threw you out.

Mrs. Armfeldt He became your father later, I said. Aren't you listening? My God I loved him so!

Desiree Armfeldt Which one?