Carl MagnusI shall be faithful for at least seven eternities of pleasure, eighteen false smiles and fifty-seven tender whisperings without meaning. I shall remain faithful until the big yawn do us part. In short, I shall remain faithful in my way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desiree ArmfeldtFor once, I was truly innocent.
Mrs. ArmfeldtIt must have been early in the evening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. ArmfeldtWhy is youth so terribly unmerciful? And who has given it permission to be that way?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Armfeldt[holding a cup of wine at a dinner table]My dear children and friends. According to legend, the wine is pressed from grapes whose juice gushes out like drops of blood against the pale grape skin. It is also said that to each cask filled with this wine was added a drop of milk from a young mother's breast and a drop of seed from a young stallion. These lend to the wine secret seductive powers. Whoever drinks hereof does so at his own risk and must answer for himself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desiree ArmfeldtLove is a perpetual juggling of three balls, the names of which are heart, words and loins. How easy it is to juggle these three balls, and how easy to drop one of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl MagnusI have fought 18 duels. Pistol, rapier, foil, spear, bow, poison, rifle. I have been wounded six times.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desiree ArmfeldtI hit him on the head with the poker.
Mrs. ArmfeldtWhat did the Count say then?
Desiree ArmfeldtWe elected to part amicably.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. ArmfeldtYour children are very beautiful, especially the young girl.
Mrs. ArmfeldtI believe you lead a very strenuous life, Mr Egerman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desiree ArmfeldtWe all know that each man has his dignity. We women have the right to commit manifold sins against husbands, lovers and sons, excepting one: to offend their dignity. If we do so, we are foolish and must bear the consequences. Rather, we should make of a man's dignity our foremost ally and caress it, soothe it, speak fondly to it and handle it as our dearest toy. Only then do we have a man in our hands, at our feet, or wherever else we want him at that particular moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. ArmfeldtWho are we inviting? If they are actors, they will have to eat in the stables.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CharlotteMen are horrible, vain and conceited. They have hair all over their bodies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl MagnusI shall remain faithful until the great yawn do us part.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne EgermanNearly everything that is fun is not virtuous.