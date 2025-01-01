Menu
Kinoafisha Films Death on the Nile Death on the Nile Movie Quotes

Jacqueline De Bellefort [of Doyle] I was mad last night. I might have killed him. Do you think he'll ever forgive me?
Miss Bowers It's more than likely. It's been my experience that men are least attracted to women who treat them well.
Mrs Otterbourne [Interrupting Poirot and Race] Do forgive me for butting in, but I have a bet with my daughter here, that you're Hercules Porridge, the famous French sleuth.
Hercule Poirot Not quite. I am Hercule Poirot, the famous Belgian sleuth.
Col. Johnny Race [of Mrs Otterbourne] What a perfectly dreadful woman. Why doesn't somebody shoot her, I wonder?
Hercule Poirot Perhaps one day, the subscribers of the lending libraries will club together and hire an assassin.
[last lines]
Col. Johnny Race What are you thinking?
Hercule Poirot I was thinking of Molière: 'La grande ambition des femmes est d'inspirer l'amour'.
Col. Johnny Race [sighs] I do wish you'd speak some *known* language...
Hercule Poirot 'The great ambition of women is to inspire love.'
Jacqueline De Bellefort Simon was mine and he loved me, then *she* came along and... sometimes, I just want to put this gun right against her head, and ever so gently, pull the trigger. When I hear that sound more and more...
Hercule Poirot I know how you feel. We all feel like that at times. However, I must warn you, mademoiselle: Do not allow evil into your heart, it will make a home there.
Jacqueline De Bellefort If love can't live there, evil will do just as well.
Hercule Poirot How sad, mademoiselle.
Jim Ferguson You damn froggy eavesdropper.
Hercule Poirot Belgian! Belgian eavesdropper!
Andrew Pennington What the hell is going on?
Hercule Poirot We're going through your private papers, sir, isn't that obvious?
Mrs. Van Schuyler Shut up, Bowers. Just because you've got a grudge against her, or rather her father, no need to be uncivil.
Miss Bowers *Grudge*? Melhuish Ridgeway ruined my family!
Mrs. Van Schuyler Well, you should be grateful. If he hadn't, you would have missed out on the pleasure of working for me.
Miss Bowers I could kill her on that score alone!
Mrs. Van Schuyler You perfectly foul French upstart!
Hercule Poirot Belgian upstart, please, madame.
Mrs. Van Schuyler How would a little trip down the Nile suit you?
Miss Bowers There is nothing I would dislike more. There are two things in the world I can't abide: it's heat and heathens.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Good. Then we'll go. Bowers, pack.
Hercule Poirot Mon Dieu, j'ai faim.
Col. Johnny Race [whispers] Poirot! You have a woman?
Hercule Poirot Not femme, faim! I am... peckish.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Come on, Bowers, time to go. This place is beginning to resemble a mortuary.
Miss Bowers Thank God you'll be in one yourself before too long, you bloody old fossil!
Manager Of The Karnak We have found it! We have found it! Oh goody goody! Oh goody goody gumdrops! This certainly takes the camel's hump, oh yes, and no mistake.
Hercule Poirot There is a dead, um, cobra over there. Do me the kindness of having it removed, please. Thank you very much. Come, Race.
Manager Of The Karnak A cobra? Oh cripes! Never have I seen such a reptile in a first class cabin. Never! Ooh. Ooh! Ooh.
Mrs. Van Schuyler [Remarking on Linnet's pearls] Oh, they're beautiful!
Linnet Ridgeway Thank you.
Mrs. Van Schuyler And extraordinary, if you know how they're made. A tiny piece of grit finds it's way into an oyster, which then becomes a pearl of great price, hanging 'round the neck, of a pretty girl like you.
Linnet Ridgeway I never thought of it that way.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Well, you should. the oyster nearly dies!
[to Mrs. Van Schuyler and Miss Bowers]
Manager Of The Karnak You are Mrs. and Ms. Otterbourne, righty?
Mrs. Van Schuyler Wrong-y!
Jacqueline De Bellefort If you think I'm suffering, you're quite wrong. Actually, I'm rather enjoying myself.
Hercule Poirot Yes. Your pleasure is the very worst part of it, Mademoiselle.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Rules are made to be broken. At least *mine* are by *me*.
Rosalie Otterbourne Somehow, I don't think Monsieur Poirot is a very keen reader of romantic novels, Mother.
Mrs Otterbourne Well, of course he is! All Frenchmen are. They're not afraid of good, strong sex!
Hercule Poirot I tell you, mon vieux, I feel the presence of evil all about me. The sooner we reach Wadi Halfa, the better.
Hercule Poirot [pointing the Manager of the Karnak towards the bathroom] There is a dead cobra over there. Please do me the kindness of having it removed.
Mrs Otterbourne If you please, leave me alone.
Hercule Poirot Well, if we have disturbed you, we are both desolate.
Mrs Otterbourne Oh, life can be so cruel! One must be brave, very brave, to bear the calumnies of life. Here, barman! This crocodile has lost its "croc"!
Hercule Poirot I say bury the dead. Not as the Egyptians do, preserving the body in order to ensure the immortality of the soul. No. Properly, finally! Turn your back on the past. Look only forward. Remember, time heals - everything.
Mrs Otterbourne Do you tango, Colonel?
Col. Johnny Race Poorly, I'm afraid, Miss Otterbourne.
Mrs Otterbourne Then I shall teach you to do it correctly, as it was done in old Spain, when it was known as the "cheeker", that is to say, with a sensuous, *erotic* dash.
Hercule Poirot I'm very sorry to see you here, Mademoiselle. Forgive me for saying so, but you're embarking on a hazardous journey in troubled waters. You face who knows what currents of misfortune.
Andrew Pennington [reading the newspaper] "Linnet Ridgeway marries penniless Prince Charming after whirlwind romance. They plan their honeymoon in Egypt." Jesus H. Christ!
Pennington's Business Partner Don't you mean Tutankhamun?
Mrs Otterbourne I tell you that I, Salome Otterbourne, have succeeded where frail men have faltered. I am a finer sleuth than even the great Hercule Porridge.
Miss Bowers I think a shot of morphia will meet the case. I've always found it very effective when Mrs Van Schuyler is carrying on.
Mrs Otterbourne Will you not join me for a little refreshment? This marvellous little man here has just made me the most extraordinary concoction out of native fruit juices. It's called a "Golden Sepik" and is named after the god of the ancient city of "Crocodilopolis".
Hercule Poirot Not for me, thank you very much.
Col. Johnny Race Sometimes I do take the hair of the dog, but never the scale of the crocodile.
[repeated line]
Mrs. Van Schuyler Temper, temper, Bowers!
Simon Doyle It was like the moon after sunrise. You just don't notice it's there anymore.
Mrs. Van Schuyler I seldom talk to strangers, but *never* to strange honeymooners.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Amazing, if you know how they're made. A tiny piece of grit makes its way into an oyster which eventually becomes a pearl of great price hanging round the neck of a pretty girl like you.
Linnet Ridgeway I never thought of it that way.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Well, you should. The oyster nearly dies.
Mrs Otterbourne Oh, yes, rams. Lickerish, priapic, erotisch rams! How noble they are! With their proud flanks, flared nostrils, and unashamed curled horns.
Jim Ferguson Karl Marx said that religion was the opium of the people. For your mother, it's obviously sex.
Mrs. Van Schuyler What you need is a nice cool holiday. I was thinking of a trip through the Gobi Desert.
Simon Doyle She has a hell of a temper and a mind of her own.
Hercule Poirot She wishes to wear the trousers.
Simon Doyle Yes. And a man can't have that, can he Mr P.?
Hercule Poirot No. No.
Manager Of The Karnak How is the sleuthing going? With eminence and discretion? No one to put the hand-grips on?
Mrs. Van Schuyler Why are you looking at me in that "too familiar", Continental way?
Dr. Ludwig Bessner This, eh, chair is free, eh?
Jim Ferguson In this world, comrade, nothing's free.
Simon Doyle Are you serious?
Hercule Poirot I'm always serious, mon ami.
Mrs Otterbourne I suppose that uncouth young man will appear now and attempt to seduce you. Well, don't let him succeed without at least the show of a struggle. Remember, the chase is very important.
Rosalie Otterbourne Oh, mother!
Miss Bowers Poppycock. From whom did you hear that?
Hercule Poirot From your own lips, Mademoiselle, three days ago.
Miss Bowers How dare you listen to a private conversation!
Hercule Poirot Some voices carry.
Mrs Otterbourne Oh, the crime passionnel, the primitive instinct to kill, so closely allied to the sex instinct.
Hercule Poirot I'm referring to the Potsdam pearls, Madame, which belong to Madame Doyle and which have been abducted.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Abducted?
Hercule Poirot Dérobé. Purloined. Pinched.
Jacqueline De Bellefort [singing a line from the song "Frankie and Johnny" to Simon Doyle] He was her man, but he was doin' her wrong!
Hercule Poirot The truth, yes. The truth. It's so difficult to tell.
Hercule Poirot Let us change for dinner. J'ai faim.
Col. Johnny Race Poirot, you have a woman?
Hercule Poirot Femme is woman. J'ai faim. I am peckish.
Hercule Poirot It is time for these murders to stop. Already, I have, unfortunately, delayed too long, I would like to see everybody, please, in the saloon, when all will be revealed.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Keep a civil tongue in your head, Bowers, or you'll be out of a job.
Miss Bowers What do I care? This town is filled with rich old widows willing to pay for a little groveling and a body massage. You go ahead and fire me.
Hercule Poirot I'm only saying that your testimony is irrelevant because you started to tend to Monsieur Doyle five minutes after he had been shot.
Dr. Ludwig Bessner But I tell you he could not have MOVED during those five minutes!
Hercule Poirot I agree, if he'd been shot at the time. But HAD he been?
Hercule Poirot It will take more than a serpent to interrupt the investigation of Hercule Poirot.
Simon Doyle Only yesterday she was saying how - everybody around her on this boat was her enemy.
Hercule Poirot We have reason to believe that she was right, Monsieur.
Hercule Poirot I was hoping to recount to you my recent extraordinary experience on the Orient Express.
Mrs Otterbourne Philistine! I'll show you what reputation is about!
Mrs Otterbourne I'm sorry you should have taken "Passion Under the Persimmon Tree" that way. I assure you the intention was merely to show a young girl's heart beginning to beat to the primordial drum. Can't you see my dear that what I wrote was really quite flattering?
Linnet Ridgeway Frankly, Miss Otterbourne, I don't consider being likened to a nymphomaniacal baboon, flattering,
Jacqueline De Bellefort One must follow one's star wherever it leads.
Hercule Poirot Even to disaster?
Jacqueline De Bellefort Even to Hell itself.
Linnet Ridgeway I say you're a quack.
Dr. Ludwig Bessner Frau Doyle!
Linnet Ridgeway What's more, you're a dangerous quack!
Miss Bowers Ferguson, you'd better go and get that - that "hun" doctor from next door.
Col. Johnny Race After you gave Miss Jacqueline the morphia, she never stirred all night.
Miss Bowers Exactly. Nervous reaction, booze, and morphia - together they'd have sunk the Titanic.
Mrs Otterbourne You look very sleepy tonight, Monsieur Porridge.
Hercule Poirot Yes, I'm extremely. I'm consumed by sleep, Madame. I don't know why, but I can hardly - keep my eyes open.
Mrs Otterbourne Naughty. Me, too.
Rosalie Otterbourne Last night, Monsieur. I was in her cabin to undress her and put her to bed.
Mrs. Van Schuyler Impertinence! That stole was given to me in Romania by Crown Prince Carol himself. People are no respecters of other people's property.
Mrs. Van Schuyler I am the nasty little eavesdropper, Madame. I heard that you much admire these pearls, that you would give "every tooth in your head to possess them".
Hercule Poirot That bloody Bowers!
Mrs Otterbourne My world is the world of grand love and passionate romance, not grubby murders.
Andrew Pennington It may be the custom in Paris to go through other people's things, but we're not in Paris now!
Hercule Poirot Brussels, sir! The country is...
Andrew Pennington I don't care if it's Borneo!
Hercule Poirot That's the normal sediment for a great bottle of Château Pétrus. Will you join me in some?
Col. Johnny Race No, thanks. You stick to your wine, I'll stick to my whisky.
Col. Johnny Race Madam, do I understand that you have evidence to show who killed Mrs Doyle?
Mrs Otterbourne You do and I have.
Simon Doyle What piffle!
Hercule Poirot Oh, no. It's not piffle.
Dr. Ludwig Bessner What do I have to do with the squalid affairs of the lower classes? It is well known they do not have neurosis, just animal passions!
Hercule Poirot Quelle tragédie...
Hercule Poirot Oh, mes petits! A word of advice, as they say in America, "Take it easy."
Col. Johnny Race I wouldn't go in there, if I were you. Dr Bessner is rather cross.
Mrs Otterbourne My good man, I know that, but a little kraut crossness won't stop me now.
Hercule Poirot One thing is certain, Madame Doyle was not killed by a fish
Andrew Pennington These are the papers I told you needed signing. The lease on the Chrysler Building. Ah, let's see, the silver mine concessions, Baku oil transfers, and the Corn Crisp Choo-Choo merger.
Hercule Poirot Let's make a little pause to freshen la toilette.
Miss Bowers Sorry, Miss Ridgeway.
Linnet Ridgeway Mrs. Doyle, Mrs. Simon Doyle.
Linnet Ridgeway Bitch! Everywhere we go, she pops up.
Simon Doyle Darling.
Linnet Ridgeway Like some kangaroo in heat.
Col. Johnny Race Oh, I haven't clapped eyes on you since, oh, that strange affair of the decapitated clergyman.
Simon Doyle I hope you got her to see some sense.
Hercule Poirot Alas, to her, sense is perpetual revenge.
Simon Doyle Well, we've done it. We got rid of her at last.
Linnet Ridgeway What did you expect? You're a genius.
Simon Doyle Well, it's not bad for the Simple Simon.
