Jacqueline De BellefortSimon was mine and he loved me, then *she* came along and... sometimes, I just want to put this gun right against her head, and ever so gently, pull the trigger. When I hear that sound more and more...
Hercule PoirotI know how you feel. We all feel like that at times. However, I must warn you, mademoiselle: Do not allow evil into your heart, it will make a home there.
Mrs. Van SchuylerAnd extraordinary, if you know how they're made. A tiny piece of grit finds it's way into an oyster, which then becomes a pearl of great price, hanging 'round the neck, of a pretty girl like you.
Mrs OtterbourneOh, life can be so cruel! One must be brave, very brave, to bear the calumnies of life. Here, barman! This crocodile has lost its "croc"!
Hercule PoirotI say bury the dead. Not as the Egyptians do, preserving the body in order to ensure the immortality of the soul. No. Properly, finally! Turn your back on the past. Look only forward. Remember, time heals - everything.
Col. Johnny RacePoorly, I'm afraid, Miss Otterbourne.
Mrs OtterbourneThen I shall teach you to do it correctly, as it was done in old Spain, when it was known as the "cheeker", that is to say, with a sensuous, *erotic* dash.
Hercule PoirotI'm very sorry to see you here, Mademoiselle. Forgive me for saying so, but you're embarking on a hazardous journey in troubled waters. You face who knows what currents of misfortune.
Andrew Pennington[reading the newspaper] "Linnet Ridgeway marries penniless Prince Charming after whirlwind romance. They plan their honeymoon in Egypt." Jesus H. Christ!
Pennington's Business PartnerDon't you mean Tutankhamun?
Mrs OtterbourneI tell you that I, Salome Otterbourne, have succeeded where frail men have faltered. I am a finer sleuth than even the great Hercule Porridge.
Miss BowersI think a shot of morphia will meet the case. I've always found it very effective when Mrs Van Schuyler is carrying on.
Mrs OtterbourneWill you not join me for a little refreshment? This marvellous little man here has just made me the most extraordinary concoction out of native fruit juices. It's called a "Golden Sepik" and is named after the god of the ancient city of "Crocodilopolis".
Mrs. Van SchuylerAmazing, if you know how they're made. A tiny piece of grit makes its way into an oyster which eventually becomes a pearl of great price hanging round the neck of a pretty girl like you.
Mrs OtterbourneI'm sorry you should have taken "Passion Under the Persimmon Tree" that way. I assure you the intention was merely to show a young girl's heart beginning to beat to the primordial drum. Can't you see my dear that what I wrote was really quite flattering?
Linnet RidgewayFrankly, Miss Otterbourne, I don't consider being likened to a nymphomaniacal baboon, flattering,
Hercule PoirotOh, mes petits! A word of advice, as they say in America, "Take it easy."
Col. Johnny RaceI wouldn't go in there, if I were you. Dr Bessner is rather cross.
Mrs OtterbourneMy good man, I know that, but a little kraut crossness won't stop me now.
Hercule PoirotOne thing is certain, Madame Doyle was not killed by a fish
Andrew PenningtonThese are the papers I told you needed signing. The lease on the Chrysler Building. Ah, let's see, the silver mine concessions, Baku oil transfers, and the Corn Crisp Choo-Choo merger.