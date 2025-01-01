Grandmother LettieIf you've got one drop of my blood in your veins, you won't let Mattie or any of her kind break your heart, you'll go right out there and break it yourself.
[last lines]
Vicki LesterHello, everybody. This is Mrs. Norman Maine.
Grandmother LettieTragedy is a test of courage. If you can meet it bravely, it will leave you bigger than it found you. If not than you will have to live all you life as a coward, because no matter where you may run you can never run away from yourself.
Grandmother LettieEsther, everyone in this world who has ever dreamed about better things has been laughed at, don't you know that? But there's a difference between dreaming and doing. The dreamers just sit around and moon about how wonderful it would be if only things were different. And the years roll on and by and by they grow and they forget everything, even about their dreams. Oh yes, you want to be somebody, but you want it to be easy. Oh you modern girls give me a pain!
Oliver NilesThe tense is wrong. You're not slipping - you've slipped.
Aunt MattieOf course, no one ever listens to me!
Grandmother LettieThey do if they're within ten miles of ya.
Oliver Niles[to Esther]All the experts seems to think that your type is a little mild for present day's taste. But I'd rather believe that tastes change, like eyebrows. And I think that also like eyebrows, tastes are going back to the natural.
Matt LibbyThere are a couple of rats I raised from mice.
Oliver NilesNow, I'm going to turn you over to our demon press agent, Libby. Don't let him frighten you. He has a heart of gold... only harder.
Norman MaineWhat do they do with the actors while you're away?
Matt LibbyOh, they cut 'em into slices and fry 'em with eggs.
Esther BlodgettI'm going out there and BE somebody!
Esther BlodgettSome day you won't laugh at me! I'm going out and have a real life! I'm gonna be somebody!
Esther Blodgett[Practising her line with an accent]Acme... Naw Shmith ain't in!
Miss Phillips - Central Casting ClerkStill want to go in the movies? You know what your chances are? One in a hundred thousand.
Esther BlodgettBut maybe... I'm that one.
Norman MaineI don't want to sound immodest, but I think I've stripped a gear.
Matt LibbyThat elopement thing is out; we're gonna have a wedding. Where are we going to have it?
Oliver NilesThe customary place, I believe, is a church.
Matt LibbyNah! It's been done. This has gotta be something big... The beach! I can visualize it. The bridesmaids in bathing suits; twenty thousand Santa Monica school children spelling out the word "love"... but is it big enough?
Grandmother Lettie[speaking at the Hollywood premiere to the radio audience]It took me more than 70... more than 60 years to get here, and here I mean to stay!
Danny McGuireThe program tonight's gonna be swell. Take this fella Beethoven: I'm a pushover for him. And Chopin - well, he's not so dusty, either.
Grandmother Lettie BlodgettFor every dream of yours you make come true, you'll pay the price in heartbreak.
Pop Randall - LandlordMr. McGuire is a big director.
Esther Victoria Blodgett - aka Vicki LesterOh, are you really? Oh, could you possibly use me in a picture, Mr. McGuire? Of course, I haven't had much experience, but I don't think that really matters if you're willing. And I really feel that...
Danny McGuireListen, lady. In the first place, I'm not a director; I'm an assistant director. In the second place, if I had any jobs to give away, I'd confer one on myself. And in the third place, you should have stayed back home in the first place.
Norman Maine[When Esther is accepting her Academy Award]I won one of those once - They don't mean a thing! What I want is a special award for the worst performance of the year. Lord knows I earned it!
Matt LibbyThat's a charming match. A nice girl like Vicki and Public Nuisance Number One.