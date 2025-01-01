Menu
Kinoafisha Films Knight Without Armor Knight Without Armor Movie Quotes

Knight Without Armor Movie Quotes

Countess Alexandra Vladinoff [Asking about a bribe] And all he wanted was your wristwatch?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov [Rhetorically] Well, what use is a wristwatch when trains are to be a week late?
British Host at Train Station Goodbye, Your Excellency. I'm sorry you can't stay for shooting.
Vladinoff Oh, thanks. But, there's plenty of shooting where I'm going.
British Host at Train Station Bears? Wolves?
Vladinoff No, everything. Even Ministers.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov [the darkness of the gulag is making him lose his mind. Shouting] Night... night... night! Night all the time! Ceaseless night! Nothing but night all over the earth! The sun must be dead! Everything must be dead! We're the last things alive!
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Don't you like my forest?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov I adore you.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff [Naked, after a bath, to Peter] Hello, Comrade!
Station Master Take your seats, please! Kazan... Moscow... Petrograd!
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov I don't see the train.
Station Master Sshh! Trains that are seen are being blown up.
Colonle Adraxine Something ought to be done about these dining cars. Lunch wasn't good; but, the dinner was simply uneatable! As a soldier, I'm accustomed to privations. But, the caviar was filthy and the champagne's certainly not 1906!
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Bad news?
Colonle Adraxine Splendid news. A general mobilization. Do you know what that means?
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff War.
Colonle Adraxine War! At last!
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Calendar finished yet?
Axelstein Well, I can't be quite sure if its March 15th or the 16th. I suppose it makes little difference.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Well, at least we do know that it is 1916. Two years in this frozen hell while the rest of the world turns upside down and inside out. And no tobacco.
Tomsky Who's side are you on?
Axelstein On the side of Revolutionary discipline.
Tomsky Revolutionary fiddlesticks!
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff I'm ready.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Wait!
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Am I not to be shot?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov No.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff But, I want to be shot! I hate you all. I despise you! You're like vermin. Long live Russia! Long live the Czar!
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov When I was having long sleepless nights, I used to try to repeat verses to myself.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff You had sleepless nights?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov In Siberia.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff What verses?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Oh, Shakespeare, Browning, Shelley.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff But, they're English poets. Have you been a student in Petrograd?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov No, at Oxford.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff But it was very seldom that Russian students went to Oxford.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov My father wanted me to go to Oxford.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff I see. Say some of your verses. Browning.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Browning. You must know, "Fear death?" "Fear death?-to feel the fog in my throat, The mist in my face - " Oh, I bet I am boring you.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Go on.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Well, just the end. I admire it. "For sudden the worst turns the best to the brave, The black minute's at end, And the elements' rage, the fiend-voices that rave, Shall dwindle, shall blend, Shall change, shall become first a peace out of pain, Then a light, then thy breast, O thou soul of my soul! I shall clasp thee again, And with God be the rest!" Do you like it?
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff It's optimistic. That's the English. Listen to a Russian poem. It is hopeless and pessimistic, like we Russians. "I have grown weary of my little dreams, I have outlived the hour of my desire, Alone with tortured empty heart, I weep..."
Gen. Andreyevitch Why, in a week we shall have retaken Khalinsk. Yes, you'll be back in your own home again.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Could I possibly have a bath?
Gen. Andreyevitch A cake of soap for the Countess!
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Go on. Please don't stop.
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Wonderful luck and the most wonderful of all was to meet you.
Poushkoff Do you think so?
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Yes, I do think so. Even if tomorrow means the end of us. As it may do.
Poushkoff Tomorrow may mean the end of me too. If it does, will you remember me?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Do you know this forest?
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff It belongs to me - belonged to me.
Lukofsky At your service, Comrade.
Commissar This vodka's filthy stuff. You can do better than this.
Lukofsky I have some special bottles in the cellar. But, there's not enough for everybody.
Commissar Everybody? But, I'm not everybody. Bring 'em up!
Lukofsky At once, comrade.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Are you thinking - that I wouldn't come back - for you?
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff When did you fall in love with me?
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov The first time I saw you. Get up, I said. Get up. Return. And I was lost.
