Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov When I was having long sleepless nights, I used to try to repeat verses to myself.

Countess Alexandra Vladinoff You had sleepless nights?

Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov In Siberia.

Countess Alexandra Vladinoff What verses?

Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Oh, Shakespeare, Browning, Shelley.

Countess Alexandra Vladinoff But, they're English poets. Have you been a student in Petrograd?

Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov No, at Oxford.

Countess Alexandra Vladinoff But it was very seldom that Russian students went to Oxford.

Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov My father wanted me to go to Oxford.

Countess Alexandra Vladinoff I see. Say some of your verses. Browning.

Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Browning. You must know, "Fear death?" "Fear death?-to feel the fog in my throat, The mist in my face - " Oh, I bet I am boring you.

Countess Alexandra Vladinoff Go on.

Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov Well, just the end. I admire it. "For sudden the worst turns the best to the brave, The black minute's at end, And the elements' rage, the fiend-voices that rave, Shall dwindle, shall blend, Shall change, shall become first a peace out of pain, Then a light, then thy breast, O thou soul of my soul! I shall clasp thee again, And with God be the rest!" Do you like it?