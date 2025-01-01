Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov
When I was having long sleepless nights, I used to try to repeat verses to myself.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov
In Siberia.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov
Oh, Shakespeare, Browning, Shelley.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov
No, at Oxford.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov
My father wanted me to go to Oxford.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov
Browning. You must know, "Fear death?" "Fear death?-to feel the fog in my throat, The mist in my face - " Oh, I bet I am boring you.
Ainsley J. Fothergill aka Peter Ouronov
Well, just the end. I admire it. "For sudden the worst turns the best to the brave, The black minute's at end, And the elements' rage, the fiend-voices that rave, Shall dwindle, shall blend, Shall change, shall become first a peace out of pain, Then a light, then thy breast, O thou soul of my soul! I shall clasp thee again, And with God be the rest!" Do you like it?
Countess Alexandra Vladinoff
It's optimistic. That's the English. Listen to a Russian poem. It is hopeless and pessimistic, like we Russians. "I have grown weary of my little dreams, I have outlived the hour of my desire, Alone with tortured empty heart, I weep..."