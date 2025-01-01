Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sullivan's Travels Sullivan's Travels Movie Quotes

Sullivan's Travels Movie Quotes

[last lines]
John L. Sullivan There's a lot to be said for making people laugh. Did you know that that's all some people have? It isn't much, but it's better than nothing in this cockeyed caravan.
Burrows You see, sir, rich people and theorists - who are usually rich people - think of poverty in the negative, as the lack of riches - as disease might be called the lack of health. But it isn't, sir. Poverty is not the lack of anything, but a positive plague, virulent in itself, contagious as cholera, with filth, criminality, vice and despair as only a few of its symptoms. It is to be stayed away from, even for purposes of study. It is to be shunned.
John L. Sullivan You seem to have made quite a study of it.
Burrows Quite unwillingly, sir. Will that be all, sir?
[discussing a prior 'serious' film]
LeBrand It died in Pittsburgh.
Hadrian Like a dog!
John L. Sullivan Aw, what do they know in Pittsburgh...
Hadrian They know what they like.
John L. Sullivan If they knew what they liked, they wouldn't live in Pittsburgh!
John L. Sullivan I want this picture to be a commentary on modern conditions. Stark realism. The problems that confront the average man!
LeBrand But with a little sex.
John L. Sullivan A little, but I don't wanna stress it. I want this picture to be a document. I wanna hold a mirror up to life. I want this to be a picture of dignity! A true canvas of the suffering of humanity!
LeBrand But with a little sex in it.
John L. Sullivan [reluctantly] With a little sex in it.
Hadrian How 'bout a nice musical?
Policeman at Beverly Hills station How does the girl fit in this picture?
John L. Sullivan There's always a girl in the picture. Haven't you ever been to the movies?
The Girl You know, the nice thing about buying food for a man is that you don't have to listen to his jokes. Just think, if you were some big shot like a casting director or something, I'd be staring into your bridgework saying 'Yes, Mr. Smearcase. No, Mr. Smearcase. Not really, Mr. Smearcase! Oh, Mr. Smearcase, that's my knee!' Give Mr. Smearcase another cup of coffee. Make it two. Want a piece of pie?
John L. Sullivan No thanks, kid.
The Girl Why, Mr. Smearcase, aren't you getting a little familiar?
John L. Sullivan But nothing is going to stop me. I'm going to find out how it feels to be in trouble. Without friends, without credit, without checkbook, without name. Alone.
The Girl And I'll go with you.
John L. Sullivan How can I be alone if you're with me?
Miz Zeffie He seems very strong. Did you notice his torso?
Ursula I noticed that you noticed it.
Miz Zeffie Don't be vindictive, dear. Some people are just naturally more sensitive to some things in life than some people. Some are blind to beauty, while others... Even as a little girl you were more the acid type, dear, while I, if you remember...
Ursula I remember better than you do.
Miz Zeffie Well forget it. And furthermore I have never done anything that I was ashamed of, Ursula.
Ursula Neither have I.
Miz Zeffie Yes, dear, but nobody ever asked you to.
Burrows Good morning, sir.
Burrows I don't like it at all, sir. Fancy dress, I take it?
John L. Sullivan What's the matter with it?
Burrows I have never been sympathetic to the caricaturing of the poor and needy, sir.
John L. Sullivan Who's caricaturing?
John L. Sullivan I'm going out on the road to find out what it's like to be poor and needy and then I'm going to make a picture about it.
Burrows If you'll permit me to say so, sir, the subject is not an interesting one. The poor know all about poverty and only the morbid rich would find the topic glamorous.
John L. Sullivan But I'm doing it for the poor. Don't you understand?
Burrows I doubt if they would appreciate it, sir. They rather resent the invasion of their privacy, I believe quite properly, sir. Also, such excursions can be extremely dangerous, sir. I worked for a gentleman once who likewise, with two friends, accoutered themselves as you have, sir, and then went out for a lark. They have not been heard from since.
Policeman at Beverly Hills station Are you sure this is Sullivan?
Sullivan's Valet Oh, quite, sir.
Policeman at Beverly Hills station What are you doing in these clothes?
John L. Sullivan [Sullivan is wearing rags from a studio wardrobe] I just paid my income tax.
John L. Sullivan It's a funny thing how everything keeps shoving me back to Hollywood or Beverly Hills, or this monstrosity we're riding in. Almost like, like gravity as if some force were saying, 'Get back where you belong. You don't belong out here in real life, you phony you.!'... Maybe there's a universal law that says, 'Stay put. As you are, so shall you remain.' Maybe that's why tramps are always in trouble. They don't vote. They don't pay taxes. They violate the law of nature... But nothing is gonna stop me. I'm gonna find out how it feels to be in trouble, without friends, without credit, without checkbook, without name. Alone.
[after the Girl jumps out of a moving train into Sullivan's arms, sending them both tumbling]
The Girl Did I hurt you any?
John L. Sullivan Well, you didn't do me any good.
John L. Sullivan [to the girl] Why don't you go back to the car? You look as much like a boy as Mae West.
The Girl I liked you better as a bum.
John L. Sullivan I can't help what kind of people you like.
John L. Sullivan I certainly had a lot of nerve wanting to make a picture about human suffering.
John L. Sullivan What do you mean, what do I know about hard luck? Don't you think I've...
Hadrian No.
John L. Sullivan What?
Hadrian You have not.
Hadrian I sold newspapers till I was 20, then I worked in a shoe store and put myself through law school at night. Where were you at 20?
John L. Sullivan I was in college.
LeBrand When I was 13 I supported three sisters, two brothers and a widowed mother. Where were you at 13?
John L. Sullivan I was in boarding school. I'm sorry!
LeBrand Well, you don't have to be ashamed of it, Sully. That's the reason your pictures have been so light, so cheerful, so inspiring.
Hadrian They don't stink with messages.
LeBrand That's why I paid you five hundred a week when you were 24.
Hadrian Seven hundred and fifty when you were 25.
LeBrand A thousand when you were 26.
Hadrian When I was 26, I was getting 18.
LeBrand Two thousand when you were 27!
Hadrian I was getting 25 then!
LeBrand I'd just opened my shooting gallery. Then three thousand after "Thanks for Yesterday."
Hadrian Four thousand after "Ants in Your Plants."
John L. Sullivan I suppose you're trying to tell me I don't know what trouble is.
Hadrian Yes!
LeBrand In a nice way, Sully.
John L. Sullivan Well, you're absolutely right. I haven't any idea what it is.
Hadrian People always like what they don't know anything about.
John L. Sullivan I had a lot of nerve wanting to make a picture about human suffering.
LeBrand You're a gentleman to admit it, Sully, but then, you are anyway.
John L. Sullivan You mean you'd just get in any car that comes along?
The Girl Anything but a Stanley Steamer. My uncle blew up in one.
The Girl You take lots of girls and you make them sleep in a hogsty all night and then didn't tell them where their breakfast was coming from the next morning, they wouldn't take it lying down.
John L. Sullivan Don't keep saying 'good' all the time or I'll poke you in the nose.
The Girl Good
Hadrian We'd better insure him for a million.
LeBrand He's worth more.
Hadrian The bonehead.
LeBrand Yes, but what a genius.
Las Vegas Diner Counterman [Giving the obviously broke Sully and girl each coffee and a donut] I'll never get rich.
The Girl Oh, gee.
John L. Sullivan You're a little richer than you were. Hundreds of miles from everything. Cut off from the world, a taste of human kindness. I'll never forget it as long as I live. What town is this?
John L. Sullivan Look they don't sentence picture directors to a place like this... for a little disagreement with a yard bull.
Trustee Don't they?
John L. Sullivan No.
Trustee Well, then, maybe you ain't a movie director. Maybe that idea just come to you... - when you got hit on the head, maybe.
John L. Sullivan Huh?
Trustee Maybe that idea just come to you... when you got hit on the head, maybe.
John L. Sullivan Now look...
Trustee We used to have a fella here once that thought he was Lindbergh. He used to fly away every night... but he was always back in the morning.
John L. Sullivan Don't I look like a picture director?
Trustee Course I never seen one. You look more like a soda jerk, or maybe a plasterer, maybe.
John L. Sullivan But... If ever a plot needed a twist, this one does.
John L. Sullivan Of course I'm just a minor employee here, Mr. LeBrand...
LeBrand He's starting that one again.
John L. Sullivan I wanted to make you something outstanding... something you could be proud of, something that would realize the potentialities of film... as the sociological and artistic medium that it is. With a little sex in it. Something like...
Hadrian Something like Capra. I know.
John L. Sullivan What's the matter with Capra?
LeBrand Look, you want to make O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Hadrian Now, wait a minute!
LeBrand Then go ahead and make it! For what you're getting, I can't afford to argue with you.
John L. Sullivan That's a fine way to start a man out on a million-dollar production.
LeBrand You want it, you've got it! I can take it on the chin. I've taken it before.
John L. Sullivan Not from me you haven't.
LeBrand Not from you, Sully, that's true. Not with pictures like So Long Sarong, Hey, Hey, In the Hayloft, Ants in Your Plants of 1939... But they weren't about tramps, lockouts, sweatshops, people eating garbage in alleys and living in piano boxes and ash cans.
Hadrian And phooey!
LeBrand They're about nice, clean young people... who fell in love... with laughter and music and legs. Now take that scene in Hey, Hey, In the Hayloft...
John L. Sullivan But you don't realize conditions have changed. There isn't any work. There isn't any food. These are troublous times.
Hadrian What do you know about trouble?
John L. Sullivan What do I know about trouble?
Hadrian Yes, what do you know about trouble?
John L. Sullivan Well, what do you mean, what do I know about trouble?
Hadrian Just what I'm saying. You wanna make a picture about garbage cans. What do you know about garbage cans? When did you eat your last meal out of one?
Hadrian Well, what's that got to do with it?
John L. Sullivan He's asking you.
Hadrian You wanna make an epic about misery. You wanna show hungry people sleeping in doorways.
LeBrand With newspapers around them!
Hadrian You wanna grind out ten thousand feet of hard luck - and all I'm asking you is, what do you know about hard luck?
John L. Sullivan Why don't you go back with the car... You look about as much like a boy as Mae West.
The Girl All right, they'll think I'm you're frail.
Burrows I believe it's called a beazle
[beasel]
Burrows , Miss... if memory serves.
Burrows May I close, sir, by warning you against the entire expedition, which I envision with deep apprehension and gloomy foreboding.
John L. Sullivan Thanks, same to you.
Burrows Hello. Information? Eh, have you any freight trains going East this afternoon or early this evening?.. 5:48... Uh, thank you very much indeed, sir. Oh, and could you tell me, does that train carry tramps? And if so, where to they get on?
The Girl I know 50 times as much about trouble as you ever will.
The Girl I'm getting hungry.
John L. Sullivan How can you possibly be hungry when you just ate?
The Girl I'm not a scientist. All I know is I'm hungry.
The Girl You're so simple, you're apt to get into a lot of trouble.
John L. Sullivan What do ya think I'm out here for?
The Girl Gee, I like that about you. You're like those knights of old who used to ride around looking for trouble.
John L. Sullivan You can't tell what kind of heel is apt to be behind the wheel.
The Girl All heels are pretty much the same.
John L. Sullivan [On the telephone] Have you made out the panther woman's check yet? Well, you better get it over to her before she comes up here with the sheriff. She has a very peculiar sense of humor.
[first lines]
John L. Sullivan You see? You see the symbolism of it? Capital and labor destroy each other. It teaches a lesson, a moral lesson, it has social significance.
Hadrian Who wants to see that kind of stuff? It gives me the creeps.
John L. Sullivan Tell him how long it played at the Music Hall.
LeBrand It was held over a fifth week.
Hadrian Who goes to the Music Hall? Communists!
John L. Sullivan Communists? This picture's an answer to communists. It shows we're awake and not dunking our heads in the sand like a bunch of ostriches!
John L. Sullivan [after Burrows has left] He gets a little bit gruesome every once in a while.
Sullivan's Valet Yeah. Always reading books, sir.
The Girl [Sullivan and the girl are walking through his palatial mansion] Where's the swimming pool? You must have a swimming pool.
John L. Sullivan Right out here.
[They walk out of the house]
John L. Sullivan Outside dining room, barbecue.
The Girl Hmm.
John L. Sullivan [They walk to near the end of the outside dining room.] Pretty, isn't it?
The Girl Yeah.
John L. Sullivan There's the tennis court up there, grape arbor there, and the grove there. Well, I guess that's about all
[turns and looks at the girl.]
John L. Sullivan What are you looking at me that way for?
[she pushes Sullivan.]
John L. Sullivan Ooh!
[falls into the swimming pool.]
The Girl Hey, you big fathead!
John L. Sullivan What's the big idea?
The Girl That's for your swimming pools and your tennis courts and your limousines and your barbecues. That's for making fun of a poor girl who only tried to help you, you big faker!
John L. Sullivan Who made fun of you?
The Girl You did, with your stories of being a washed-up director, you big clunk!
John L. Sullivan Oh I did, did I?
[Sullivan pulls the girl into the swimming pool. She screams as she falls in while Burrows and the valet arrive with breakfast, then laughs as she and Sullivan splash around.]
Burrows Breakfast is served, sir.
John L. Sullivan Now, let's just sit here and try to feel like a couple of tramps.
