John L. Sullivan Of course I'm just a minor employee here, Mr. LeBrand...

LeBrand He's starting that one again.

John L. Sullivan I wanted to make you something outstanding... something you could be proud of, something that would realize the potentialities of film... as the sociological and artistic medium that it is. With a little sex in it. Something like...

Hadrian Something like Capra. I know.

John L. Sullivan What's the matter with Capra?

LeBrand Look, you want to make O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Hadrian Now, wait a minute!

LeBrand Then go ahead and make it! For what you're getting, I can't afford to argue with you.

John L. Sullivan That's a fine way to start a man out on a million-dollar production.

LeBrand You want it, you've got it! I can take it on the chin. I've taken it before.

John L. Sullivan Not from me you haven't.

LeBrand Not from you, Sully, that's true. Not with pictures like So Long Sarong, Hey, Hey, In the Hayloft, Ants in Your Plants of 1939... But they weren't about tramps, lockouts, sweatshops, people eating garbage in alleys and living in piano boxes and ash cans.

Hadrian And phooey!

LeBrand They're about nice, clean young people... who fell in love... with laughter and music and legs. Now take that scene in Hey, Hey, In the Hayloft...

John L. Sullivan But you don't realize conditions have changed. There isn't any work. There isn't any food. These are troublous times.

Hadrian What do you know about trouble?

John L. Sullivan What do I know about trouble?

Hadrian Yes, what do you know about trouble?

John L. Sullivan Well, what do you mean, what do I know about trouble?

Hadrian Just what I'm saying. You wanna make a picture about garbage cans. What do you know about garbage cans? When did you eat your last meal out of one?

Hadrian Well, what's that got to do with it?

John L. Sullivan He's asking you.

Hadrian You wanna make an epic about misery. You wanna show hungry people sleeping in doorways.

LeBrand With newspapers around them!