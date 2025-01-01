John L. Sullivan
Of course I'm just a minor employee here, Mr. LeBrand...
LeBrand
He's starting that one again.
John L. Sullivan
I wanted to make you something outstanding... something you could be proud of, something that would realize the potentialities of film... as the sociological and artistic medium that it is. With a little sex in it. Something like...
Hadrian
Something like Capra. I know.
John L. Sullivan
What's the matter with Capra?
LeBrand
Look, you want to make O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Hadrian
Now, wait a minute!
LeBrand
Then go ahead and make it! For what you're getting, I can't afford to argue with you.
John L. Sullivan
That's a fine way to start a man out on a million-dollar production.
LeBrand
You want it, you've got it! I can take it on the chin. I've taken it before.
John L. Sullivan
Not from me you haven't.
LeBrand
Not from you, Sully, that's true. Not with pictures like So Long Sarong, Hey, Hey, In the Hayloft, Ants in Your Plants of 1939... But they weren't about tramps, lockouts, sweatshops, people eating garbage in alleys and living in piano boxes and ash cans.
Hadrian
And phooey!
LeBrand
They're about nice, clean young people... who fell in love... with laughter and music and legs. Now take that scene in Hey, Hey, In the Hayloft...
John L. Sullivan
But you don't realize conditions have changed. There isn't any work. There isn't any food. These are troublous times.
Hadrian
What do you know about trouble?
John L. Sullivan
What do I know about trouble?
Hadrian
Yes, what do you know about trouble?
John L. Sullivan
Well, what do you mean, what do I know about trouble?
Hadrian
Just what I'm saying. You wanna make a picture about garbage cans. What do you know about garbage cans? When did you eat your last meal out of one?
Hadrian
Well, what's that got to do with it?
John L. Sullivan
He's asking you.
Hadrian
You wanna make an epic about misery. You wanna show hungry people sleeping in doorways.
LeBrand
With newspapers around them!
Hadrian
You wanna grind out ten thousand feet of hard luck - and all I'm asking you is, what do you know about hard luck?