Édouard LestingoisAnne-Marie, you are like the nymphs. You are as graceful as they are and could frolic in mossy glades, drink from the springs, and dance naked under the moon on summer nights. Bacchus would have presided at the nuptials of Priapus Lestingois and his Chloë, Anne-Marie.
Édouard LestingoisMy wife is incapable of bringing the joys of the flesh alive in me. Is that any reason for me to renounce them? As long as the gods grant me the strength and inclination, and as long as your indulgent youth consents, I shall be your grateful lover, my little nymph, and my pipes shall laud till their last breath the glory of Eros.
Édouard LestingoisYou are lucky, Anne-Marie, but you deserve to be, because you're pretty.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonneI love you, Mr. Lestingois.
Édouard LestingoisAnd I'm lucky too.
[kiss]
Édouard LestingoisRun along now. Go make the soup.
Édouard LestingoisDon't forget to salt the broth.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonneI won't forget! I'll be thinking about tonight!
Édouard LestingoisExpectation is the indispensable seasoning for the weariness of daily chores.
Édouard LestingoisShe's charming. But last night I fell asleep before I could go join her. No doubt about it, I'm growing old. My pipes are weary, and soon some shepherd will lure her with his youthful flute.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonneYou're looking at women. I'm jealous.
Édouard LestingoisYou shouldn't be. Jealousy is horrid, a sentiment beneath both your intelligence and your beauty.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne[singing]April reappears, To a thousand cheers, Hailing in the best season of the year, Your smile is my Spring, My heart feels like Cupid's sting, Your smile is my Spring, My Spring...
Édouard LestingoisI'll give you one ticket and keep the other. The grand prize is 100,000 francs. Can you imagine having 100,000 francs? What would you do if you won 100,000 francs.