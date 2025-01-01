Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Boudu Saved from Drowning Boudu Saved from Drowning Movie Quotes

Boudu Saved from Drowning Movie Quotes

Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne Why have a piano if no one plays it?
Édouard Lestingois Even so, we have a piano because we are respectable people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois The man who spits in Balzac's "Physiology of Marriage" is less than nothing to me.
Priape Boudu Who is that man?
Édouard Lestingois Ask my wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Édouard Lestingois Anne-Marie, you are like the nymphs. You are as graceful as they are and could frolic in mossy glades, drink from the springs, and dance naked under the moon on summer nights. Bacchus would have presided at the nuptials of Priapus Lestingois and his Chloë, Anne-Marie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois My wife is incapable of bringing the joys of the flesh alive in me. Is that any reason for me to renounce them? As long as the gods grant me the strength and inclination, and as long as your indulgent youth consents, I shall be your grateful lover, my little nymph, and my pipes shall laud till their last breath the glory of Eros.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois You are lucky, Anne-Marie, but you deserve to be, because you're pretty.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne I love you, Mr. Lestingois.
Édouard Lestingois And I'm lucky too.
[kiss]
Édouard Lestingois Run along now. Go make the soup.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois Don't forget to salt the broth.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne I won't forget! I'll be thinking about tonight!
Édouard Lestingois Expectation is the indispensable seasoning for the weariness of daily chores.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois She's charming. But last night I fell asleep before I could go join her. No doubt about it, I'm growing old. My pipes are weary, and soon some shepherd will lure her with his youthful flute.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priape Boudu Hey, copper, you seen my dog?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois You like Voltaire?
L'étudiant Yes.
Édouard Lestingois You've good reason to.
L'étudiant He's the one with good reason.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne You're looking at women. I'm jealous.
Édouard Lestingois You shouldn't be. Jealousy is horrid, a sentiment beneath both your intelligence and your beauty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne [singing] April reappears, To a thousand cheers, Hailing in the best season of the year, Your smile is my Spring, My heart feels like Cupid's sting, Your smile is my Spring, My Spring...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois I'll give you one ticket and keep the other. The grand prize is 100,000 francs. Can you imagine having 100,000 francs? What would you do if you won 100,000 francs.
Priape Boudu I'd buy a bicycle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne Where would you be if the master hadn't saved you?
Priape Boudu In heaven.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne People who kill themselves don't go to heaven. You know nothing of religion and you're an ingrate!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priape Boudu Would you like a kiss?
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne Have you lost your mind? Would you know how?
Priape Boudu I haven't a clue.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne Would it be your first kiss?
Priape Boudu No, I had a dog.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne A dog?
Priape Boudu He used to kiss me.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne He licked you.
Priape Boudu He licked me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois You're not going out like that, are you?
Priape Boudu Why?
Édouard Lestingois Your shoes aren't shined.
Priape Boudu My shoes have to shine?
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne Of course, you dummy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Édouard Lestingois He spat on Balzac.
Emma Lestingois He respects nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne I'm leaving before you make me cry.
Édouard Lestingois Tears make you look so pretty that I wouldn't regret it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priape Boudu Do you like me now?
Emma Lestingois Me, Mr. Boudu?
Priape Boudu Yes, sweetie.
Emma Lestingois Don't be so familiar.
Priape Boudu What's that, sweetie?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emma Lestingois Listen, Boudu. Mr. Lestingois and I are your benefactors.
Priape Boudu Yes, I know.
Emma Lestingois Nevertheless, you don't seem fully conscious of your obligations to us arising from your situation.
Priape Boudu What's she saying?
Emma Lestingois You're welcomed into an honest, middle-class home, and you behave like a Neanderthal! In cleaning your shoes, you made complete pandemonium of my room!
Priape Boudu "Panty-moan-yum"?
Emma Lestingois Don't be funny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priape Boudu What's that you have there?
Emma Lestingois What? Here?
Priape Boudu Yes.
Emma Lestingois A beauty mark. What was I saying?
Priape Boudu Why do you have a mark like that?
Emma Lestingois [Slaps Boudu's hands away] Back to the matter at hand.
Priape Boudu What did you say, Emma?
Emma Lestingois Mr. Boudu, I'll thank you to show me the proper respect.
Priape Boudu [Boudu grabs her] I'll give you respect!
Emma Lestingois What's gotten into you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne Where would you sell books?
Priape Boudu Here and you'd be my little wife.
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne When I leave of my senses, I'll think of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priape Boudu Won't you be my little wife?
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne When pigs have wings.
Priape Boudu Will that be soon?
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne Wait and see.
Priape Boudu Are you teasing me?
Chloë Anne Marie, la bonne You finally noticed?
Priape Boudu You're a naughty girl. A naughty girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emma Lestingois Does your conscience trouble you that much? Naughty boy.
Priape Boudu I'm not naughty.
Emma Lestingois How quickly we forget!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emma Lestingois Silly goose, nobody's going to hurt you. Quite the contrary. Aren't you happy here? Tell me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Charles Granval
Michel Simon
Michel Simon
Jean Dasté
Marcelle Hainia
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more