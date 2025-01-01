Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Pink Flamingos Pink Flamingos Movie Quotes

Pink Flamingos Movie Quotes

Babs Johnson Kill everyone now! Condone first degree murder! Advocate cannibalism! Eat shit! Filth is my politics! Filth is my life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson Oh my God Almighty! Someone has sent me a bowel movement!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Vader Do you believe in God?
Divine I *am* God!
Cotton [to Crackers] You are God!
Crackers [to Cotton] You are God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble He's been... CASTRATED. His penis is GONE.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crackers Do my balls, Mama.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Narrator/Mr. J "The filthiest people alive?" Well, you think you know someone filthier? Watch as Divine proves that not only is she the filthiest person in the world, she's also the filthiest actress in the world! What you are about to see is THE REAL THING!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Divine Connie Marble, you stand convicted of assholeism! Your proper punishment will now take place. Look pretty for the picture, Connie!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Edie Babs, where do eggs come from?
Babs Johnson From little chickens, Mama. They lay them, and we eat them.
Miss Edie But suppose someday there weren't any chickens. Would that mean there wouldn't be any eggs?
Babs Johnson Oh, I don't think you have to worry about that, Mama.
Miss Edie But... but is it true, Babs? lf there weren't any chickens, there wouldn't be any eggs? Is that true?
Babs Johnson I suppose so, Mama... but there will always be chickens. You can be sure of that.
Miss Edie But suppose someday it happens. Suppose someday there weren't any chickens. Oh, Babs, what could I possibly do? And then the eggman wouldn't have... he wouldn't have a job. It might happen, Babs. What could I do?
Babs Johnson Now, Mama, that's just egg paranoia. I think you're being very silly. There will always be chickens. Why, there are so many chickens now... that we can eat some and let some of them live... in order to supply us with eggs. Chickens are plentiful, Mama. The world will never be without chickens. You can be sure of that.
Miss Edie Oh, Babs... IT COULD HAPPEN! IT COULD HAPPEN!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Divine This is where they eat, Crackers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble Oh, I love you Raymond. I love you more than anything in this whole world. I love you more than my own filthiness, more than my own hair color. Oh God, I love you more than the sound of bones breaking, the sound of death rattle - even more than the sound of my own shit do I love you, Raymond.
Raymond Marble And I, Connie, also love you more than anything that I could ever imagine: more than my hair color, more than the sound of babies crying, of dogs dying - even more than the thought of original sind itself. I am yours, Connie, eternally united through an invisible core of finely woven filth, that even God himself could never ever break.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nat Curzan from "The Tattler" And Cotton... I notice a smile on your lips. Does murder make you happy?
Cotton Murder merely relieves tension, Mr. Curzan. For murder to bring happiness, one must already be happy and I am- completely at peace with myself, totally happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. J Even with the hectic events of the day, Raymond Marble still finds time to satisfy his perverted urges. Watch, as he not only commits another act of indecent exposure, but adds to this social horror by making his wife wait in the car. Is there no shame?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crackers Mama, nobody sends you a turd and expects to live. Nobody!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson Oh my God, what a horrible photograph. My first wanted poster and I look just awful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crackers A turd, Mama, a turd!
Cotton Who could've sent this?
Miss Edie Ahhh. A turd? Oh, a turd! Oh, Babs!
Babs Johnson This is a direct attack on my divinity!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson Give me more questions!
Nat Curzan from "The Tattler" Divine, are you a lesbian?
Babs Johnson Yes! I have done everything!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Egg Man I am your eggman, and there ain't a better one in town!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Divine I'm afraid our little vacation must come to an end. This must be nipped in the bud. It's already out of hand. Now we must outfilth the asshole or assholes that sent this. And then they must die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Babs comes out of her trailer after a mailman knocks on the door]
Babs Johnson Yes?
Delivery Boy Miss. Babs Johnson?
Babs Johnson Yes, I am Babs Johnson.
Delivery Boy Special delivery package, ma'am. Sign here, please.
Babs Johnson What do you *mean*, special delivery package? There's no address here!
Delivery Boy Says right here, "Babs Johnson, A Trailer, Phoenix, Maryland". And you're Babs Johnson, aren't you?
Babs Johnson Of course I'm Babs Johnson; I *just* told you that! But there is *no* address here! This is not on any road, route, or street! And I *don't* want people on my property! So don't *ever* bring mail here again, do you understand? And the next package you bring me is getting shoved right up your little ass, can you comprehend that?
Delivery Boy I understand, I comprehend, I understand.
Babs Johnson Now you've received some new training, as you call it, and you'd better remember it! So you have exactly fifteen seconds to get off of my property, motherfucker, before I break your goddamn neck! One, one-thousand, *two*, one-thousand...
[the mailman starts to run away]
Babs Johnson ...*three*, one-thousand, *four*, one-thousand! Run, you bastard, run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandy Sandstone Well why did you hold me up for so long? Why did you keep asking me to come back? I had another job I could have taken. How could I have gotten information about this Divine you talk of? I don't know her! You could have given me some lead as to how I could have gathered this data you wanted about her. You lead me to believe I had this job.
Connie Marble Well, Miss Sandstone, Miss uh... SANDY Sandstone, you just must have been wrong in your assumptions, weren't you? I mean, surely you've heard the expression 'don't count your chickens'? Well, APPLY IT! I never gave you a final answer on this whole thing, and as far as you believing that you had the job, well I've never even considered that you would be the applicant that we would choose. You don't know enough! I mean, I wish everyone was like you and had never heard of Divine, but unfortunately it just isn't like that. Now if you wouldn't mind, I have a busy day ahead of me, there's really nothing left to discuss.
Sandy Sandstone Well what am I supposed to do now, that's what I'd like to know.
Connie Marble You can eat shit as far as I'm concerned, Miss Sandstone, or eat anything you like, or do anything you like, just don't assume that I want to know your troubles. Now if you wouldn't mind, I'm a busy woman with a full day's work ahead of me. Please remove yourself from my office!
Sandy Sandstone You're a real CUNT, do you know that? A real fucking CUNT! How can you be so shitty to people? How can you STAND yourself?
Connie Marble I guess there's just two kinds of people, Miss Sandstone: MY kind of people, and assholes. It's rather obvious which category you fit into. Have a nice day.
Sandy Sandstone [flipping her the middle finger with both hands] Eat the bird, bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crackers Let's sleep in gas station lavatories this time, mama. Fuck permanent residences. It'll strengthen our filthiness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the family ponders who could have sent Babs an obscene parcel]
Edie, the Egg Lady The Egg Man didn't do it, Babs! I KNOW the Egg Man didn't do it!
Babs Johnson Oh, I don't think he did it either, mother, now shut up and let me think, WILL YOU?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?
Crackers Sure mama, I wouldn't shit ya.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson I'll have to change my appearance. I think I'll dye my hair another color and start dressing like a dyke.
Cotton Me too! I'll get a crew cut.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Edie Look, Babs. So many little eggies, and I'm still starving, and I'm going to eat them all before I go to sleepie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raymond Marble [Connie falls off a couch] Connie! Connie, are you alright?
Connie Marble What happened, Raymond? What happened?
Raymond Marble The couch, it... it rejected you!
Connie Marble Something's wrong, Raymond! Something's terribly wrong!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cotton Let's move to Boise, I always wanted to go there!
Babs Johnson Boise, Cotton? Why, that might not be a bad place!
Crackers Were you ever there?
Cotton Only once, we robbed a transit bus there, remember?
Babs Johnson I remember, the number 42!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble We'll see who's the filthiest person alive! We'll just see!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cotton [Babs serves her family a steak she has shoplifted from the market by concealing under her dress between her legs] Mmmm, Babs, smells delicious!
Babs Johnson Thanks, Cotton, it should. I warmed it up downtown today, in my own little oven.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson [singing] Round, round, round I go, Down, down, down I go, In that spin, that fabulous spin that I'm in...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cookie [Crackers is thrusting live chickens at her naked body] Noooooooo!
Crackers Hold it! Hold these goddamn chickens!
Cookie Ugh, CHICKENS, God! Chickens, all these chickens, these fuckin' chickens hurt! These fuckin' things HURT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Channing [after being caught in drag by the Marbles] It was just playing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cookie [referring to her sexual humiliation with a chicken] You have no idea what I had to go through to get that information!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson I'm all dressed up and ready to fall in love!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble Fire, fire, burn it down! Fire, fire, to the ground!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Egg Man Miss Edie, as long as there are chicken layin' and truck drivin' and my feet walkin' you can be sure that I will bring you the finest of the fine, the largest of the large, and the whitest of the white. In other words, that thin-shelled ovum of the domestic fowl will never be safe as long as there are chicken layin' and I'm alive; because. I am your Egg Man and there ain't a better one in town.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson We can't keep the photographers waiting and we're going to give them a story that will knock the "Newsday" right off its fucking boring little ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson Let the good people of this country know that they cannot *fuck* with Divine and get away with it. Let them know that we are indeed the filthiest people alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raymond Marble She will realize soon. She will know soon. Connie, at last! The battle of filth shall begin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson These two people must be humiliated in front of the media. Use these pictures, gentlemen, and use them wisely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Suzie Did your boss finally decide someone else would do it? Who? Her slimy boyfriend? ls she going to let that fag do it in front of me? That whore!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson You stand convicted of asshole-ism.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cookie I may have to degrade myself in front of Divine's son. He's into a very strange sex scene. I'm going to have to put up with unheard of atrocities in order to pump the information you need out of him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a dead body is in the basement where Suzie is chained]
Suzie When are you gonna get her out of here?
Channing Come on, Little Noodles, you just found a new home!
Suzie Oh that's real nice! Poor fucking Alice dies giving birth, you can't even bother to move the body, and now the bitch has sold the kid! Poor baby! And YOU, you little suckling, can't even get me my tranquilizers! You shithead, where are my pills? That bitch can afford it! She's got at least another couple grand coming from THIS one, can't she at least give me my fucking pills?
Channing I said don't talk to me when I come down here.
Suzie I don't give a fuck what you said, you fucking pig, get this body OUT of here it's making me SICK! When will they get another one, what poor girl will they get next? I KNOW they'll get another one, just like when I came here I replaced somebody, didn't I? You fucking little dingleberry! That's what you're like, you fucking ball of shit!
Channing SHUT UP, I said SHUT UP don't talk to me when I come down here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble Nothing but these fucking jerk-off hippies on the road today. Oh, where are their little pig girlfriends! God, I just get so tired, driving around - driving around.
Channing Here's one up ahead
Connie Marble PULL OVER!
Raymond Marble Ooh, yeah she looks real good
Connie Marble and she'll do just fine
Linda thanks
[getting in car]
Linda Hi, wow, where'd you get this beautiful car?
Raymond Marble At a car dealer, where did you think?
Connie Marble Where are you going?
Linda Oh, just downtown, anywhere near Howard Street
Connie Marble Oh, meeting someone?
Linda Yeah
Connie Marble WHO?
Linda My boyfriend and a couple of other guys, why?
Raymond Marble Going to a gang bang or something?
Linda What! Hey, what's with you two?
Connie Marble We just wondered where you were planning to spread your V.D. today, that's all, hussy!
Linda I don't think THAT'S necessary...
Connie Marble Oh you don't, huh? Well, how'd you like to fuck my chauffer? He's got a real horse dick on him!
Channing [offended] HEY, Connie.
Linda Hey let me out right here, this is fine...
Raymond Marble This isn't downtown!
Connie Marble We're nowhere NEAR downtown, what's the matter, you afraid it ain't BIG ENOUGH for ya?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Mr. J Hello, moviegoers. This is Mr. J. speaking to you for Dreamland Studios. This beautiful mobile home you see before you is the current hideout of the notorious beauty Divine - the filthiest person alive. Because of this cover story in one of your sleazier national tabloids she has been forced to go underground.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble We feel that Raymond and I far surpass her in every aspect of the term "filth." As you know, we run a baby ring. Oh, it's really a very simple process. We keep two girls at all times who are impregnated by Channing our rather fertile servant. We sell the babies to lesbian couples and then we invest the money in various businesses around town.
Raymond Marble We own a few pornography shops; plus, we front money to a chain of heroin pushers in the inner city elementary schools.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble You little asshole. You'd better start explaining. How dare you go into my personal clothes closet and get my suit! And that's my makeup you have on, isn't it? You sneaky little drag queen!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble Oh, you've been faithful, all right. Faithful in your stupidity. Faithful in your laziness. Faithful in your incompetent lame-brained attitude!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crackers Their bedroom. Their fuck chamber itself.
Babs Johnson This is where they mate, Crackers right here on this very bed. This is where they touch their uninspired little organs together vainly trying to recharge their worn-out battery of filthiness thrashing and moaning in the still of the night.
Crackers What kind of shit turns them on, Mama? What do they do in here?
Babs Johnson Oh, all sorts of disgusting positions I would imagine, Crackers. Connie probably takes Raymond's little peanut of a cock between her brittle, chapped lips and then scrapes her ugly, decayed teeth up and down on it while asshole Raymond thinks he's getting the best head on the East Coast. Then they probably sit here and stare at each other's blue and red hair while they goose each other and say dirty words.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Goldstein Is there no wrong?
Divine There is right and there is wrong. I have never been wrong Mr Goldstein!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Divine I didn't invite you here to jerk off, you know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cotton What's she like? Does she have a nice body? What are you going to do for me today, honey? It's something I haven't seen, I hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble She sounds like a chimpanzee on a tire swing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Edie [Edie wakes up in her playpen and sees Cookie for the first time] Hey, pretty little face! Pretty little face you got there.
Cookie Hi I'm Cookie, I understand you're Edie, Crackers' grandmother?
Miss Edie Edie Schmeedie Heedie, HA HA HA HA!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble Hello, Cookie! I do hope you're hungry.
Cookie I could go for a sandwich. Mmm, baloney!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cotton I want more. I got to see more, Crackers, more than what l've already seen. Can we have some blood in this one? Just a little bit? And take your clothes off slower, slower...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson It does more than turn me on, Mr. Vader. In makes me cum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cookie [to taxi driver] You can shove two thirty, hack!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crackers Miss Cotton, I got somethin' in mind today I never ever tried before. Somethin' very excitin' for you. My little chickens are gonna be in this show today, Cotton. Me and some nice. juicy, plump chickens!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Divine Connie and Raymond Marble, you have breathed your last breath. You have sighed your last sigh. You are no longer alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson Just say a little prayer that *I* find a little something. Why, I haven't fallen in love for three whole days. I'm just *itchin'* to find somebody with a little imagination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Edie Bye-bye, Babs. Bye-bye, Babs. Bye-bye, Babs. Bye-bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson l'll be out in a minute, honey.
Crackers Okay, Ma, but get the lead out of your ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. J Across town, located in the teeming metropolis known as downtown Baltimore, live Connie and Raymond Marble, two jealous perverts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cookie I have to know exactly what you want to know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble We've not worked all these years in order to be upstaged by this fat hog that calls herself Divine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson You shouldn't have too much trouble with your date - that is, if she has anything on the ball. Just hope she likes to experiment - you know what I mean? A little sweet talking goes a *long*, long way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cotton That Cookie was asking questions, Crackers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Edie You mean you'll bring me fifty eggs a day? And I can come and visit Babs and Cotton and Crackers? And you'll buy me a new girdle and bra and pretty underthings?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble There will be a complete inspection of all your bags, Channing. So do not attempt to take any of my clothing with you. I will also take a complete inventory of *all* my belongings, from makeup - oh, God! - right on down to panties! And, of course, have everything sent to the cleaners immediately. God knows what you could've gotten on my clothes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connie Marble Are you happy with our filthiness, my darling? Are you glad that your wife is here beside you sharing with you this bond of filth?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Suzie You kept us locked up like slaves, bastard. And you're gonna pay for it. I'm gonna cut that big fat worm right off you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson And you're going to pay royally, bitch! Let this be a lesson to you just in case there is reincarnation. It's virtually impossible to be filthier than Divine! I didn't get my reputation for nothing, you know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babs Johnson I will be *queen* one day and my coronation will be celebrated *all* over the world. Do not forget: I am Divine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Divine
Mary Vivian Pearce
Denni Mills
Mink Stole
John Waters
John Waters
Edith Massey
David Lochary
Channing Wilroy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more