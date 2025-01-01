Sandy Sandstone Well why did you hold me up for so long? Why did you keep asking me to come back? I had another job I could have taken. How could I have gotten information about this Divine you talk of? I don't know her! You could have given me some lead as to how I could have gathered this data you wanted about her. You lead me to believe I had this job.

Connie Marble Well, Miss Sandstone, Miss uh... SANDY Sandstone, you just must have been wrong in your assumptions, weren't you? I mean, surely you've heard the expression 'don't count your chickens'? Well, APPLY IT! I never gave you a final answer on this whole thing, and as far as you believing that you had the job, well I've never even considered that you would be the applicant that we would choose. You don't know enough! I mean, I wish everyone was like you and had never heard of Divine, but unfortunately it just isn't like that. Now if you wouldn't mind, I have a busy day ahead of me, there's really nothing left to discuss.

Sandy Sandstone Well what am I supposed to do now, that's what I'd like to know.

Connie Marble You can eat shit as far as I'm concerned, Miss Sandstone, or eat anything you like, or do anything you like, just don't assume that I want to know your troubles. Now if you wouldn't mind, I'm a busy woman with a full day's work ahead of me. Please remove yourself from my office!

Sandy Sandstone You're a real CUNT, do you know that? A real fucking CUNT! How can you be so shitty to people? How can you STAND yourself?

Connie Marble I guess there's just two kinds of people, Miss Sandstone: MY kind of people, and assholes. It's rather obvious which category you fit into. Have a nice day.