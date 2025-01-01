Connie Marble
Nothing but these fucking jerk-off hippies on the road today. Oh, where are their little pig girlfriends! God, I just get so tired, driving around - driving around.
Channing
Here's one up ahead
Connie Marble
PULL OVER!
Raymond Marble
Ooh, yeah she looks real good
Connie Marble
and she'll do just fine
Linda
thanks
[getting in car]
Linda
Hi, wow, where'd you get this beautiful car?
Raymond Marble
At a car dealer, where did you think?
Connie Marble
Where are you going?
Linda
Oh, just downtown, anywhere near Howard Street
Connie Marble
Oh, meeting someone?
Linda
Yeah
Connie Marble
WHO?
Linda
My boyfriend and a couple of other guys, why?
Raymond Marble
Going to a gang bang or something?
Linda
What! Hey, what's with you two?
Connie Marble
We just wondered where you were planning to spread your V.D. today, that's all, hussy!
Linda
I don't think THAT'S necessary...
Connie Marble
Oh you don't, huh? Well, how'd you like to fuck my chauffer? He's got a real horse dick on him!
Channing
[offended]
HEY, Connie.
Linda
Hey let me out right here, this is fine...
Raymond Marble
This isn't downtown!
Connie Marble
We're nowhere NEAR downtown, what's the matter, you afraid it ain't BIG ENOUGH for ya?