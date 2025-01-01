Menu
A Man Called Ove Movie Quotes

Ove One thing is certain though: Whatever we do in this life, no one gets out of it alive.
Parvaneh You're amazingly crap at dying.
Ove [Parvaneh finishing parallel parking] Well done. Switch the engine off. Now you know how to park as well.
Parvaneh What do you mean, "well done"? I just bumped into a car.
Ove So what? It was just a Volvo.
Ove Some people say that fate is the result of our own foolishness.
Ove The dog must stop peeing at our place.
Mähät Don't listen to the mean old man, Prince. Anders! Did you see that? The old man tried to kill Prince.
Anders What did you do to the dog?
Ove That's not a dog. It looks like a winter boot with eyes.
Parvaneh I just thought of something.
Ove Stop bragging.
Ove One thing is certain. Whatever we do in this life, we will not live past it.
Ove I thought, I should pay back the money.
Sonja Wouldn't it be nicer if you invite me to dinner?
Parvaneh Did you think she would disappear just because you close the garage? You're a fool!
Ove They say the brain works faster as it is dying. As if the outside world is moving in slow motion.
Ove Hey! What are you doing?
Mähät It scratched Prince.
Ove Throw another stone and I'll sew a doormat with your mop!
Mähät It is a chihuahua. And the cat certainly has both rabies and plague.
Ove Oh, yes. Clearly, you do, too, but we do not throw stones at you.
Mähät You still think you can do whatever you want? Slimy fucking old man. I'll tell Anders.
Ove Go ahead, tell him. If you can make someone who drives an Audi understand. Four zeros on the grill and a fifth at the wheel. If that dog pees in our area again, I'll electrify it. Idiot!
