A Man Called Ove
A Man Called Ove Movie Quotes
A Man Called Ove Movie Quotes
Ove
One thing is certain though: Whatever we do in this life, no one gets out of it alive.
Parvaneh
You're amazingly crap at dying.
Ove
[Parvaneh finishing parallel parking]
Well done. Switch the engine off. Now you know how to park as well.
Parvaneh
What do you mean, "well done"? I just bumped into a car.
Ove
So what? It was just a Volvo.
Ove
Some people say that fate is the result of our own foolishness.
Ove
The dog must stop peeing at our place.
Mähät
Don't listen to the mean old man, Prince. Anders! Did you see that? The old man tried to kill Prince.
Anders
What did you do to the dog?
Ove
That's not a dog. It looks like a winter boot with eyes.
Parvaneh
I just thought of something.
Ove
Stop bragging.
Ove
One thing is certain. Whatever we do in this life, we will not live past it.
Ove
I thought, I should pay back the money.
Sonja
Wouldn't it be nicer if you invite me to dinner?
Parvaneh
Did you think she would disappear just because you close the garage? You're a fool!
Ove
They say the brain works faster as it is dying. As if the outside world is moving in slow motion.
Ove
Hey! What are you doing?
Mähät
It scratched Prince.
Ove
Throw another stone and I'll sew a doormat with your mop!
Mähät
It is a chihuahua. And the cat certainly has both rabies and plague.
Ove
Oh, yes. Clearly, you do, too, but we do not throw stones at you.
Mähät
You still think you can do whatever you want? Slimy fucking old man. I'll tell Anders.
Ove
Go ahead, tell him. If you can make someone who drives an Audi understand. Four zeros on the grill and a fifth at the wheel. If that dog pees in our area again, I'll electrify it. Idiot!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rolf Lassgård
Bahar Pars
Ida Engvoll
