Jane Wants a Boyfriend Movie Quotes

Jane You really shouldn't do that, it's bad for you. And it's illegal to smoke indoors in the State of New York.
Jack I've heard that. I've also heard that cookies make your butt fat.
Jane Well, I'd rather have a big cookie butt than be dead.
Jack Yeah, because then you could eat your own big cookie butt.
Jane It's one of the wonders of the world you know. I just don't understand it. I understand that it may be interesting that humans built it, but a wonder! Awe-inspiring! I just don't get you neurotypicals and what you find awesome.
Bianca Get your rent-a-fuck out of my bathroom and take her wherever it is the fuck you take chicks like that, but you aren't going anywhere with Jane.
Paul *No more fuck ups. We're too close to opening for fuck ups.*
[Jack is reading on the floor of the store]
Bookstore Worker Maybe you wanna buy it.
Jack See, this is why people go to Barnes and Noble.
