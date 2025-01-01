[Last Lines]

I'm not gonna see you for a while. I want you to be strong. This is for you, okay? You keep this. things are gonna be different now, Ty. You understand? Yeah? Look after your mammy and do what she says. And you look after your sister. I'm relying on you now, Ty. I always knew I could. It's all right, Ty. It's all right. No crying, not in front of them. Look at me. I'm sorry, Ty. I love you so much. You're gonna have to be the man now. You hear me?