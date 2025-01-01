Colby CutlerWell, they're fannies then. Great big fannies. Don't listen to 'em, Ty. Don't listen to 'em. From fishes. Yeah well, maybe her ancestors. Not mine, not yours. I thought school was supposed to teach you common senses.
Tyson CutlerI don't like it there.
Colby CutlerFucking waste of time, if you ask me. They're trying to control your mind. That's why I never did send Chad to school. You've gotta stand up against these cunts, Tyson... So they don't trespass against us.
[Last Lines]
Chad CutlerI'm not gonna see you for a while. I want you to be strong. This is for you, okay? You keep this. things are gonna be different now, Ty. You understand? Yeah? Look after your mammy and do what she says. And you look after your sister. I'm relying on you now, Ty. I always knew I could. It's all right, Ty. It's all right. No crying, not in front of them. Look at me. I'm sorry, Ty. I love you so much. You're gonna have to be the man now. You hear me?