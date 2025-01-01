Menu
Tyson Cutler Is it true we come from fishes?
Colby Cutler What'd you say?
Tyson Cutler It's what they said at school.
Colby Cutler You just listen to me, me boy, and listen good... No one is about to tell me I come from the arse of an ape, or that your granddaddy were a goldfish. Really. What a load of bollocks.
[pause]
Colby Cutler You really think God made us from a fish?
Tyson Cutler Teacher said.
Colby Cutler Well, they're fannies then. Great big fannies. Don't listen to 'em, Ty. Don't listen to 'em. From fishes. Yeah well, maybe her ancestors. Not mine, not yours. I thought school was supposed to teach you common senses.
Tyson Cutler I don't like it there.
Colby Cutler Fucking waste of time, if you ask me. They're trying to control your mind. That's why I never did send Chad to school. You've gotta stand up against these cunts, Tyson... So they don't trespass against us.
[Last Lines]
Chad Cutler I'm not gonna see you for a while. I want you to be strong. This is for you, okay? You keep this. things are gonna be different now, Ty. You understand? Yeah? Look after your mammy and do what she says. And you look after your sister. I'm relying on you now, Ty. I always knew I could. It's all right, Ty. It's all right. No crying, not in front of them. Look at me. I'm sorry, Ty. I love you so much. You're gonna have to be the man now. You hear me?
[pause]
Chad Cutler You're the king now, my son.
[pause]
Chad Cutler Now, Tyson... We're Cutlers. We gelling. You ready?
[pause]
Chad Cutler The gavvas can't think they've beaten us, no way. Don't be scared, mush. I've got you, all right? All right?
[pause]
Chad Cutler We're gonna do this?
Tyson Cutler Yeah.
[pause]
Chad Cutler On three, okay?
[pause]
Tyson Cutler No, no!
[pause]
Chad Cutler One... two... three!
Colby Cutler Everyone does a bit of time, you know, sooner or later. Can be God's medicine, prison can be, Tyson. Teaches you what's important.
Colby Cutler Kel?
[pause]
Colby Cutler Dogs can only play with cats so long before it's the dog that gets scratched.
[Last Lines to Kelly]
Colby Cutler Dogs and cats, Kel.
