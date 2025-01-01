[first lines]

Amanda the Health Care Professional Good morning, Mr Blake. My name's Amanda. I've got a couple of questions here for you today to establish your eligibility for Employment Support Allowance. It won't take up much of your time. Could I just ask firstly, can you walk more than 50 metres unassisted by any other person?

Amanda the Health Care Professional Okay... Can you raise either arm as if to put something in your top pocket?

Daniel I've filled this in already on your 52-page form.

Amanda the Health Care Professional Yeah, I can see that you have but, unfortunately, I couldn't make out what you had said there.

Amanda the Health Care Professional Can you raise either arm to the top of your head as if you are putting on a hat?

Daniel I've telt you, there's nowt wrong with me arms and legs.

Amanda the Health Care Professional Could you just answer the question, please.

Daniel Well, you've got me medical records... Can we just talk about me heart?

Amanda the Health Care Professional D'you think you could just answer these questions?

Amanda the Health Care Professional So was that a yes, that you can put a hat on your head?

Amanda the Health Care Professional Okay, that's great... Can you press a button such as a telephone keypad?

Daniel There's nowt wrong with me fingers either... I mean, we're getting farther and farther away from me heart.

Amanda the Health Care Professional If we could just keep to these questions, thank you... Do you have any significant difficulty conveying a simple message to strangers?

Daniel Yes. Yes, it's me fucking heart. I'm trying to tell you but you'll not listen.

Amanda the Health Care Professional Mr Blake, if you continue to speak to us like that that's not gonna be very helpful for your assessment... If you could just answer the question, please.

Amanda the Health Care Professional Okay... Do you ever experience any loss of control leading to extensive evacuation of the bowel?

Daniel No. But I cannot guarantee there won't be a first if we didn't get to the point.

Amanda the Health Care Professional Can you complete a simple task of setting an alarm clock?

Daniel Oh, Jesus. Yes... Can I ask you a question? Are you medically qualified?

Amanda the Health Care Professional I'm a health care professional appointed by the Department of Work and Pensions to carry out assessments for Employment and Support Allowance.

Daniel But there was a bloke out in the, er, in the waiting room, he says that you work for an American company.

Amanda the Health Care Professional Our company's been appointed by the Government.

Daniel Are you a nurse? Are you a doctor?

Amanda the Health Care Professional I'm a health care professional.