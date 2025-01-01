Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films I, Daniel Blake I, Daniel Blake Movie Quotes

I, Daniel Blake Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Katie They call this a "pauper's funeral" because it's the cheapest slot, at 9:00. But Dan wasn't a pauper to us. He gave us things that money can't buy. When he died, I found this on him. He always used to write in pencil. And he wanted to read it at his appeal but he never got the chance to. And I swear that this lovely man, had so much more to give, and that the State drove him to an early grave. And this is what he wrote. "I am not a client, a customer, nor a service user. "I am not a shirker, a scrounger, a beggar, nor a thief. "I'm not a National Insurance Number or blip on a screen. "I paid my dues, never a penny short, and proud to do so. "I don't tug the forelock, but look my neighbour in the eye and help him if I can. "I don't accept or seek charity. "My name is Daniel Blake. I am a man, not a dog. "As such, I demand my rights. "I demand you treat me with respect. "I, Daniel Blake, am a citizen, "nothing more and nothing less."Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Job Centre Floor Manager There's a special number if you've been diagnosed as dyslexic.
Daniel Right, can you give us that 'coz with computers, I'm dyslexic.
Job Centre Floor Manager You'll find it online sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel It's a monumental farce, isn't it? You sitting there with your friendly name tag on your chest, Ann, opposite a sick man looking for nonexistent jobs, that I can't take anyway. Wasting my time, employers' time, your time. And all it does is humiliate me, grind me down. Or is that the point, to get my name off those computers? Well, I'm not doing it any more. I've had enough. I want my date for my appointment for my appeal for Employment and Support.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katie I'm just really hungry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ann Please listen to me, Dan. It's a huge decision to come off JSA without any other income coming in. Look, it... It could be weeks before your appeal comes through. You see, there's no time limit for a mandatory reconsideration. I've got a time limit. And you might not win. Please, just keep signing on. Get somebody to help you with the online job searches. Otherwise, you could lose everything. Please don't do this. I've seen it before. Good people, honest people, on the street.
Daniel Thank you, Ann. But when you lose your self-respect, you're done for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel Listen, I've had a major heart attack. I nearly fell off the scaffolding. I wanna get back to work, too. Now, please, can we talk about me heart? Forget about me arse, that works a dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel She was special. Yeah, she was special, Daisy. Not easy. She was up one minute, down the next. Smart and funny. Huh. Ah, that lass made me laugh. Kind. She had a big, big heart. But... She said her head was like the ocean. Dead still, then wild. Never knew where she'd end up next. I mean, the music helped that. But then she'd hit the rocks. "Where'll we sail to tonight, Dan?" That was our little joke. Her last words to me were, "I wanna sail away, Dan, with the wind at me back."That's all I need, Dan."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Amanda the Health Care Professional Good morning, Mr Blake. My name's Amanda. I've got a couple of questions here for you today to establish your eligibility for Employment Support Allowance. It won't take up much of your time. Could I just ask firstly, can you walk more than 50 metres unassisted by any other person?
Daniel Yes.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Okay... Can you raise either arm as if to put something in your top pocket?
Daniel I've filled this in already on your 52-page form.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Yeah, I can see that you have but, unfortunately, I couldn't make out what you had said there.
Daniel Yes.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Can you raise either arm to the top of your head as if you are putting on a hat?
Daniel I've telt you, there's nowt wrong with me arms and legs.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Could you just answer the question, please.
Daniel Well, you've got me medical records... Can we just talk about me heart?
Amanda the Health Care Professional D'you think you could just answer these questions?
Daniel Okay.
Amanda the Health Care Professional So was that a yes, that you can put a hat on your head?
Daniel Yes.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Okay, that's great... Can you press a button such as a telephone keypad?
Daniel There's nowt wrong with me fingers either... I mean, we're getting farther and farther away from me heart.
Amanda the Health Care Professional If we could just keep to these questions, thank you... Do you have any significant difficulty conveying a simple message to strangers?
Daniel Yes. Yes, it's me fucking heart. I'm trying to tell you but you'll not listen.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Mr Blake, if you continue to speak to us like that that's not gonna be very helpful for your assessment... If you could just answer the question, please.
Daniel Yes.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Okay... Do you ever experience any loss of control leading to extensive evacuation of the bowel?
Daniel No. But I cannot guarantee there won't be a first if we didn't get to the point.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Can you complete a simple task of setting an alarm clock?
Daniel Oh, Jesus. Yes... Can I ask you a question? Are you medically qualified?
Amanda the Health Care Professional I'm a health care professional appointed by the Department of Work and Pensions to carry out assessments for Employment and Support Allowance.
Daniel But there was a bloke out in the, er, in the waiting room, he says that you work for an American company.
Amanda the Health Care Professional Our company's been appointed by the Government.
Daniel Are you a nurse? Are you a doctor?
Amanda the Health Care Professional I'm a health care professional.
Daniel Listen, I've had a major heart attack. I nearly fell off the scaffolding. I wanna get back to work, too... Now, please, can we talk about me heart? Forget about me arse, that works a dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel Was I a soldier? Oh, more dangerous than that. I was a carpenter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daisy Can I ask you one question, Dan? Did you help us?
Daniel Suppose so.
Daisy So why can't I help you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel Hello?
Harry Edwards Hi, is that Daniel?
Daniel Yes, it is. Hi.
Harry Edwards Hi, Daniel, it's Harry Edwards here. We spoke the other day at the garden centre...
Daniel Oh, yeah, yeah.
Harry Edwards ...when you came down and handed your CV. How are you doing, mate? Are you all right?
Daniel Yeah, yeah, I'm fine, thanks, yeah.
Harry Edwards Er, listen. I tell you what, mate, I've been going through all the CVs I've had handed over the last couple of weeks. And I really like the look of yours. Erm, you've got the experience I'm looking for. I was wondering if you could possibly, er, pop by tomorrow and that for an interview?
Daniel Oh... I'm really sorry, er, Mr. Edwards, but, you know, er, my doctor's told us I cannot come back to work yet.
Harry Edwards So you're not actually looking for work, then?
Daniel Well, it's hard to explain, you know.
Harry Edwards So, well, what's the point of handing in your CV if you're not looking for work?
Daniel Well it's the only way I can get me benefits, you know?
Harry Edwards Benefits? So you prefer to be on benefits than do a day's graft? You know, I thought you were a genuine bloke. You know, I've spent a lot of time going through them all. I've... I was gonna put some graft your way. You've just wasted my time completely. Why don't you just sod right off!
[hangs up the phone]
Daniel Listen, that's not...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel We should all be drinking a lot more bloody coffee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
China Dan, they'll f@ck you around, I'm warning you. Make it as miserable as possible. No accident. That's the plan. I know dozens who have just given up.
Daniel Well, they've picked the wrong one if they think I'm gonna give up. I'm like a dog with a bone, me, son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Katie I can't cope, Dan. I feel like I'm going under.
Daniel Look, you'll get through this, darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more