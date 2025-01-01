Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
A United Kingdom
A United Kingdom Movie Quotes
A United Kingdom Movie Quotes
Seretse Khama
No man is free who is not master of himself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seretse Khama
Did I ever tell you I didn't just marry you for your good looks?
Ruth Williams
[laughs as she hitches up her skirt flashing her leg]
Liar!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Idiot
[to Seretse on seeing him with Ruth]
Keep your black hands off what's ours!
Ruth Williams
I'm not yours!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alistair Canning
Now you'll see how an empire defends itself, Mr Khama.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Idiot
[on seeing Ruth with Seretse]
Look, its a coon out of the zoo for a night.
Ruth Williams
Scum!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
David Oyelowo
Rosamund Pike
Jack Davenport
