Kinoafisha Films Love & Friendship Love & Friendship Movie Quotes

Lady Susan Vernon Facts are horrid things.
Lady Susan Vernon Americans really have shown themselves to be a nation of ingrates, only by having children can we begin to understand such dynamic.
Lady Susan Vernon I had a feeling that the great word 'respectable' would some day divide us.
Lady Susan Vernon Ah, mortality. Our mortality and that of others, but most particularly our own, is the hardest and most intractable hand life can deal us.
