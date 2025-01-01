Ian FinchThat's funny, I'm playing a game called Rebel Coup. Eleanor thinks it's childish, a grown man playing games.
[sighs]
Ian FinchI should've paid her more attention. But then would I have achieved such a high score? Who knows?
[Shrugs]
Frank Bonneville[meeting Eleanor]You're too attractive for human resources, and not bitter enough for management.
Ian Finch[broadcasting by cell phone]It's quiet. Too quiet. In the sky, combat helicopters stop. An explosion rings out. My own technician has another near-miss. A bullet flies *inches* above his head. Lucky for him he's so short, or he'd most certainly be dead by now. This is Frank Bonneville, Q63.5 News.