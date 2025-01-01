Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Special Correspondents Special Correspondents Movie Quotes

Special Correspondents Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Ian Finch We seem to be walking to Manhattan - I guess.
Claire Maddox I have coffee, so...
Ian Finch You didn't want milk, did you?
Claire Maddox I *did*.
Ian Finch Okay, you good. 'Cuz there's a shop on this side, by now. We're probably not allowed to go across there...
Claire Maddox This is like the end of a movie.
Ian Finch A low bidget movie, maybe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claire Maddox Be careful - both of you - obviously. It will be dangerous.
Frank Bonneville Danger's my middle name...
Ian Finch Mine's Dennis...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ian Finch Can I get a skim milk latte.
Claire Maddox You on a diet?
Ian Finch A bit, yeah. I had a medical, and apparently I'm 25% fat.
Claire Maddox Is that bad?
Ian Finch Yeah, it's more than some snacks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ian Finch That's funny, I'm playing a game called Rebel Coup. Eleanor thinks it's childish, a grown man playing games.
[sighs]
Ian Finch I should've paid her more attention. But then would I have achieved such a high score? Who knows?
[Shrugs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Bonneville [meeting Eleanor] You're too attractive for human resources, and not bitter enough for management.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ian Finch [broadcasting by cell phone] It's quiet. Too quiet. In the sky, combat helicopters stop. An explosion rings out. My own technician has another near-miss. A bullet flies *inches* above his head. Lucky for him he's so short, or he'd most certainly be dead by now. This is Frank Bonneville, Q63.5 News.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more