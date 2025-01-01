Let me tell you something. Dentists are for men what gynecologists are for women. Once you have them wide open and your hand is inside them, their sense of shame just drops away. You become trusted with their confidences. Sometimes, you send them home with a prescription that's a little more fun than what the problem requires. And other times? Well, if you can help out a little more substantively and nobody's going to get hurt, then why not help out?