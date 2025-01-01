Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Do-Over The Do-Over Movie Quotes

Charlie How could you have not researched these guys?
Max I researched them. Dr. Ron, a very successful doctor, with an impeccable record, who unfortunately got two bullets to the head.
Charlie You said he died of natural causes!
Max You naturally die if you get two bullets to the head.
Jorge the Shooter Boy You've gotta stop staring at me, man.
Heather It's been fun, Charlie.
[holding a gun on him]
Charlie No no no, before you kill me, I want to tell you something. After we had sex, you farted in your sleep - like six times.
Heather Yeah, well, no one but you will ever know that, because there's no way you're faking your way out of this, Charlie.
Charlie [exploring they're new hide-away] There's like five houses in this house. Another pool!
Becca [about Heather] Who's this sexy bitch?
Mrs. Kessler I'm his mother.
Max Not you ma!
Charlie [narrating] You know, a good friend of mine once told, you have to have a rubber in your wallet and an umbrella in your trunk, cause you never know when you're gonna fuck in the rain. He also suggested carrying around zombie makeup for those times when you want to strike terror into the hearts of people who screwed you over.
[last lines]
Max You ready for this?
Charlie Fuck yes. You only live twice, right?
Charlie I don't work at Save and fuckin' Pay!
Max [to driver of car along side] Hey dude, I'm lost. Can you tell me where the side of the road is?
[side-swipes him]
Max We are looking at 25 to 30 years here.
Charlie But you said there was 5 to 10.
Max That was before we shot Dawn's husband.
Charlie *You* shot Dawn's husband!
Max I only shot him because you tag-teamed his wife!
[first lines]
Charlie [narrating] Reunions are strange. They bring up a lot of feelings about your past. Were you a jock? A pothead? A Drama Club kid? A loser? Did you get the girl? Or did she ever even notice you? Who did you want to be, and who did you actually become?
Max [suddenly putting an arm on his shoulder] Damn, Charlie. You still hung up on that skank?
Charlie Permission to come aboard, skipper?
Max Permission granted, little buddy!
Max [watching grind dancers] Man, these two assholes deserve each other.
Charlie They actually got divorced. They're still really good friends, though.
Max I see that.
Charlie They had twins together, but... she got remarried.
Max Wow. Imagine if her husband was here right now, watching that alcoholic hose-bag fuckin' dry-humpin' her ex?
Charlie He *is* here, actually.
[holds up his ring finger]
Max Oh, hey, congratulations!
