Charlie[narrating]You know, a good friend of mine once told, you have to have a rubber in your wallet and an umbrella in your trunk, cause you never know when you're gonna fuck in the rain. He also suggested carrying around zombie makeup for those times when you want to strike terror into the hearts of people who screwed you over.
MaxI only shot him because you tag-teamed his wife!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Charlie[narrating]Reunions are strange. They bring up a lot of feelings about your past. Were you a jock? A pothead? A Drama Club kid? A loser? Did you get the girl? Or did she ever even notice you? Who did you want to be, and who did you actually become?
Max[suddenly putting an arm on his shoulder]Damn, Charlie. You still hung up on that skank?