Sweet Dreams Movie Quotes

Massimo bambino Dearest Mum, I implore you, please don't leave me, have mercy, may light shine on you always, all your life close to me. Stay with me, I implore you, don't leave me, don't leave me. Stay with me, I implore you...
Ettore 'If' is the mark of losers. In this life one grows up 'despite'.
Massimo Why didn't you tell me?
Massimo's godmother I thought you knew, that your father had told you or you'd worked it out for yourself during these thirty years...
Massimo A sudden heart attack... How dared you? Working it out for yourself is not fair. I can understand it if you're ten, but... but when you're twenty? Thirty? No one thought of taking me to one side and telling me the truth. No one.
