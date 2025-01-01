Massimo bambinoDearest Mum, I implore you, please don't leave me, have mercy, may light shine on you always, all your life close to me. Stay with me, I implore you, don't leave me, don't leave me. Stay with me, I implore you...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ettore'If' is the mark of losers. In this life one grows up 'despite'.
Massimo's godmotherI thought you knew, that your father had told you or you'd worked it out for yourself during these thirty years...
MassimoA sudden heart attack... How dared you? Working it out for yourself is not fair. I can understand it if you're ten, but... but when you're twenty? Thirty? No one thought of taking me to one side and telling me the truth. No one.