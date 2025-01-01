Menu
Films
After the Storm
After the Storm Movie Quotes
After the Storm Movie Quotes
Shinoda Yoshiko
I wonder why it is that men can't love the present. Either they just keep chasing whatever it is they've lost... or they keep dreaming beyond their reach.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shinoda Ryôta
The lottery isn't gambling.
Shiraishi Kyôko
Of course it is.
Shinoda Ryôta
No, it is not.
Shiraishi Kyôko
What is it, then?
Shinoda Ryôta
It's a dream. A dream you buy for 300 Yen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shinoda Ryôta
I'm not... who I want to be yet. But, you know, it doesnt matter whether I've become what I wanted. What matters is to live my life trying to become what I want to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shinoda Yoshiko
You can't find happiness until you've let go of something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kirin Kiki
Hiroshi Abe
Yōko Maki
