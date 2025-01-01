Menu
Kinoafisha Films After the Storm After the Storm Movie Quotes

Shinoda Yoshiko I wonder why it is that men can't love the present. Either they just keep chasing whatever it is they've lost... or they keep dreaming beyond their reach.
Shinoda Ryôta The lottery isn't gambling.
Shiraishi Kyôko Of course it is.
Shinoda Ryôta No, it is not.
Shiraishi Kyôko What is it, then?
Shinoda Ryôta It's a dream. A dream you buy for 300 Yen.
Shinoda Ryôta I'm not... who I want to be yet. But, you know, it doesnt matter whether I've become what I wanted. What matters is to live my life trying to become what I want to be.
Shinoda Yoshiko You can't find happiness until you've let go of something.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kirin Kiki
Kirin Kiki
Hiroshi Abe
Yōko Maki
