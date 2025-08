Michèle Leblanc Twisted. Between us., it's sick. Diseased. I was in some kind of weird denial but I see clearly now.

Patrick What do you see?

Michèle Leblanc You don't expect to get away with what you did to me? Huh? I'll do what I should've done at once.

Patrick What do you mean?

Michèle Leblanc It's not just about me. There's your wife, too. And others, perhaps. Who knows.

Patrick What do you mean?