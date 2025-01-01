Arturo Alessandri
You and your communist comrades were so thirsty for power that you let yourself be fooled by a three-penny populist.
Pablo Neruda
What's wrong with having ambitions of power? It's our turn now. We are entitled to aspire to La Moneda.
Arturo Alessandri
How will you govern?
Pablo Neruda
With a democracy of Soviets of soldiers, workers and peasants.
Arturo Alessandri
God help us all. The palace will be covered in peanut shells and broken bottles. They'll write laws with spelling mistakes.
Pablo Neruda
Perhaps. But the cemeteries won't be filled with executed political prisoners.
Arturo Alessandri
Senator, please.
Pablo Neruda
You think the way to defeat communism is to push us into exile. To put us in jail. But allow me to offer some advice. The solution is to kill us all. Kill us. That will solve your problem.
Arturo Alessandri
Don't say that again. Some may be tempted to try.
Pablo Neruda
Who's going to? You?
Arturo Alessandri
I'll consider it.