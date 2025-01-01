[last lines]

[leaving phone message]

Hi, mum. I know you will be sound asleep. I just want to say that I'm safe. Safe and all the questions have been answered. There are no more deadends. I found my mother, and... she thanks you both for raising me. She understands that you are my family. She's... happy, just knowing I'm alive. I found her, but that doesn't change who you are. I love you, mom... so much. And you, Dad. And Mantosh. Saroo.