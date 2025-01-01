Sue BrierleyWe chose not to have kids. We wanted the two of you. That's what we wanted. We wanted the two of you in our lives.That's what we chose.
Sue BrierleyThat's one of the reasons I fell in love with your dad.
Sue BrierleyBecause we both felt as if... the world has enough people in it. Have a child, couldn't guarantee it will make anything better. But to take a child that's suffering like you boys were. Give you a chance in the world. That's something.
Saroo BrierleyDo you have any idea what it's like knowing my real brother and mother spent every day of their lives looking for me? Huh? How every day my real brother screams my name? Can you imagine the pain they must be in not knowing where I am?
[Saroo goes into the kitchen to get a beer. On the way back, he sees some Jalebis, a fried Indian desert, on the counter in a plate. A memory takes him back to his childhood with his older brother, Guddu. He smells it and takes a bite slowly as his girlfriend Lucy comes beside him]Saroo... You OK?
[a male dinner guest comes into the kitchen also and places his hand on Saroo's back]Saroo?
[last lines]
Saroo Brierley[leaving phone message]Hi, mum. I know you will be sound asleep. I just want to say that I'm safe. Safe and all the questions have been answered. There are no more deadends. I found my mother, and... she thanks you both for raising me. She understands that you are my family. She's... happy, just knowing I'm alive. I found her, but that doesn't change who you are. I love you, mom... so much. And you, Dad. And Mantosh. Saroo.
Saroo BrierleyPlease, could you not do anything while I'm away to make mum more unhappy than you already do?
Mantosh BrierleyMate, why do you think I stay away?
Saroo BrierleyMy return seemed to inspire and energize the neighborhood, as though it was evidence that the hard luck of life did not have to rule you. Sometimes miracles do happen.