Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Lion Lion Movie Quotes

Lion Movie Quotes

Saroo Brierley I'm sorry you couldn't have your own kids.
Sue Brierley What are you saying?
Saroo Brierley We... we... weren't blank pages, were we? Like your own would have been. You weren't just adopting us but our past as well. I feel like we're killing you.
Sue Brierley I could have had kids.
Saroo Brierley What?
Sue Brierley We chose not to have kids. We wanted the two of you. That's what we wanted. We wanted the two of you in our lives.That's what we chose.
[pause]
Sue Brierley That's one of the reasons I fell in love with your dad.
[pause]
Sue Brierley Because we both felt as if... the world has enough people in it. Have a child, couldn't guarantee it will make anything better. But to take a child that's suffering like you boys were. Give you a chance in the world. That's something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saroo Brierley Do you have any idea what it's like knowing my real brother and mother spent every day of their lives looking for me? Huh? How every day my real brother screams my name? Can you imagine the pain they must be in not knowing where I am?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy [Saroo goes into the kitchen to get a beer. On the way back, he sees some Jalebis, a fried Indian desert, on the counter in a plate. A memory takes him back to his childhood with his older brother, Guddu. He smells it and takes a bite slowly as his girlfriend Lucy comes beside him] Saroo... You OK?
Bharat [a male dinner guest comes into the kitchen also and places his hand on Saroo's back] Saroo?
Saroo Brierley I'm not from Calcutta... I'm lost.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[discussing how to find Saroo's family]
Dinner Guests What paper trail?
Saroo Brierley My mum could not read or write.
Dinner Guests What did she do?
Saroo Brierley A labourer... she carried rocks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kamla Kamla: Be a good boy and let me suck your cock saroo
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Saroo Brierley [leaving phone message] Hi, mum. I know you will be sound asleep. I just want to say that I'm safe. Safe and all the questions have been answered. There are no more deadends. I found my mother, and... she thanks you both for raising me. She understands that you are my family. She's... happy, just knowing I'm alive. I found her, but that doesn't change who you are. I love you, mom... so much. And you, Dad. And Mantosh. Saroo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saroo Brierley Please, could you not do anything while I'm away to make mum more unhappy than you already do?
Mantosh Brierley Mate, why do you think I stay away?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mantosh Brierley Do not redeem the fucking gift card you fucking idiot saroo
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shankar Saroo I love you darling more than John Pork and chicken jockey, you know that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saroo Brierley My return seemed to inspire and energize the neighborhood, as though it was evidence that the hard luck of life did not have to rule you. Sometimes miracles do happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more