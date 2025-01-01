Phiona Mutesi [Around 143:00] Checkmate !

[Phiona and Nakku both giggle]

Phiona Mutesi You must consider the other side of your board.

[Phiona and Nakku high five each other as Robert puts both hands behind his head]

Robert Katende Nowadays you beat me so easily. Here I think strategy must run in your blood... Did one of your ancestors command a great army?

Phiona Mutesi These pieces are my army.

Robert Katende You must play at Rwabushenyi. It is the premiere tournament in their country. You will be playing international masters... or do you fear losing?