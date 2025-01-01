Robert Katende[Robert speaking to Phiona]Sometimes the place you are use to... is not the place where you belong
Robert Katende[At 143:45 Robert looks across the table at Fiona]I can see your mothers strength in you Fiona... How is she?
[Fiona looks down not wanting to answer]
Robert KatendeIf I could see my mother... for just one more time... I would have gave everything in my possession for that.
Phiona Mutesi[Around 143:00]Checkmate !
[Phiona and Nakku both giggle]
Phiona MutesiYou must consider the other side of your board.
[Phiona and Nakku high five each other as Robert puts both hands behind his head]
Phiona Mutesi.
Robert KatendeNowadays you beat me so easily. Here I think strategy must run in your blood... Did one of your ancestors command a great army?
Phiona MutesiThese pieces are my army.
Robert KatendeYou must play at Rwabushenyi. It is the premiere tournament in their country. You will be playing international masters... or do you fear losing?
Phiona MutesiLosing teaches me how to play better... I will play.
Benjamin[around 113:00 celebrating wins in international tournament in Sudan the three are at a table drinking floats and eating french fries]We use to eat rice and beans in the village... look at what we are eating now mmm mmm mmm.
IvanKetchup... it's the greatest thing ever invented !
[laughing the 3 hold up one french fry with ketchup on it in a toasting fashion and say "ketchup yeah... Cheers"]