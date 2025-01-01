Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Queen of Katwe Queen of Katwe Movie Quotes

Queen of Katwe Movie Quotes

Robert Katende [Robert speaking to Phiona] Sometimes the place you are use to... is not the place where you belong
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Katende [At 143:45 Robert looks across the table at Fiona] I can see your mothers strength in you Fiona... How is she?
[Fiona looks down not wanting to answer]
Robert Katende If I could see my mother... for just one more time... I would have gave everything in my possession for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phiona Mutesi [Around 143:00] Checkmate !
[Phiona and Nakku both giggle]
Phiona Mutesi You must consider the other side of your board.
[Phiona and Nakku high five each other as Robert puts both hands behind his head]
Phiona Mutesi .
Robert Katende Nowadays you beat me so easily. Here I think strategy must run in your blood... Did one of your ancestors command a great army?
Phiona Mutesi These pieces are my army.
Robert Katende You must play at Rwabushenyi. It is the premiere tournament in their country. You will be playing international masters... or do you fear losing?
Phiona Mutesi Losing teaches me how to play better... I will play.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benjamin [around 113:00 celebrating wins in international tournament in Sudan the three are at a table drinking floats and eating french fries] We use to eat rice and beans in the village... look at what we are eating now mmm mmm mmm.
Ivan Ketchup... it's the greatest thing ever invented !
[laughing the 3 hold up one french fry with ketchup on it in a toasting fashion and say "ketchup yeah... Cheers"]
Ivan .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phiona Mutesi [Triumphant "finger - snap"] .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more