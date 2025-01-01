Menu
The Salesman Movie Quotes

Student How do people turn to cows?
Emad Gradually!
Emad What are they doing with this city? I wish I could bring a loader and ruin all of it.
Babak They ruined this city once, they built it again, and now this is it.
Emad Don't worry about it, it's just the first 100 years that are tough.
Sadra If my dad came, say Sadra isn't here.
Rana Etesami Why?
Sadra Because I like my mom.
Naser Why did your wife open the door?
Rana Etesami Emad... You are taking revenge on him!
Rana Etesami If I had used that damn intercom, if I'd asked who it was... none of this would've happened.
Babak Degenerate is the one who speaks his mind through swearing.
Emad So, there's my wife. You'll still insist you didn't go in the bathroom?
