Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Salesman
The Salesman Movie Quotes
The Salesman Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Student
How do people turn to cows?
Emad
Gradually!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emad
What are they doing with this city? I wish I could bring a loader and ruin all of it.
Babak
They ruined this city once, they built it again, and now this is it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emad
Don't worry about it, it's just the first 100 years that are tough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sadra
If my dad came, say Sadra isn't here.
Rana Etesami
Why?
Sadra
Because I like my mom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Naser
Why did your wife open the door?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rana Etesami
Emad... You are taking revenge on him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rana Etesami
If I had used that damn intercom, if I'd asked who it was... none of this would've happened.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Babak
Degenerate is the one who speaks his mind through swearing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emad
So, there's my wife. You'll still insist you didn't go in the bathroom?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Shahab Hosseini
Babak Karimi
Taraneh Alidoosti
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree